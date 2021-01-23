Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Northern Roots
BRATTLEBORO — The annual Northern Roots Traditional Music Festival will return — virtually — for its 14th year, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 30 and 31.
The event once again will showcase northern musical traditions including Irish, Scottish, French Canadian, New England and, this year, Swedish and Shetland. A series of Saturday daytime workshops will be followed by an evening concert while Sunday’s schedule wraps up the weekend with three popular sessions.
The festival will feature both returning and new performers, including Dylan Foley (fiddle), Pascal Gemme (fiddle), Nicholas Williams (flute, piano, accordion), Kevin Henderson (fiddle) and members of the Gawler Family Band.
Making his debut, Foley is a four-time All-Ireland Fiddle Champion and is considered one of the finest Irish fiddlers of his generation and will be sharing his knowledge of music from Sligo. Gemme is a leading light in Quebec’s traditional music scene, known as much for his original compositions as his fine interpretation of traditional tunes. A member of the group Genticorum, he shares his passion for this music with fellow band-mate Williams. Williams has a reputation as a versatile and sought-after musician in the traditional music scenes of both Québec and New England.
Another first-time performer, Henderson draws on the rich fiddle music tradition of his native Shetland and his experience with leading bands including Boys of the Lough, Fiddlers Bid, Session A9 and Nordic Fiddlers Bloc to create an expressive and adventurously individual musical style.
Returning are members of the Gawler Family Band, a fun-loving, folk-singing, fiddle-playing family band from Maine. They will be hosting the Sunday sing-along “pub session” as well as performing in the Saturday evening concert
For tickets and information, go online to bmcvt.org
All about music
COLCHESTER — The Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival will present “Everything You’ve Ever Wanted to Know About Music but Were Afraid to Ask” with resident composer David Serkin Ludwig online on Mondays starting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25.
In this four-part series, Ludwig, composer and educator, takes participants on an interactive tour of music from the inside out. In his inimitable fashion, Ludwig teaches us the basics with astounding musical examples as well as snippets from history, giving us an insider look at the guts of music.
You can sign up for the entire series or you can pick and choose among the classes. Each class will be a Zoom event at the date/time indicated below.
Participants will have many opportunities to ask questions. Have to miss a class or want to watch one again? Each class, following its initial Zoom session, will be archived for one month so you can access it at your convenience.
— Jan. 25: “Name That Tune”
— Feb. 1: “Striking a Chord”
— Feb. 8: “Fascinating Rhythm”
— Feb. 15: “Form”
The cost is $50 for the series, $15 per class; go online to www.lccmf.org
FOPstival arrives
BRATTLEBORO — Otherwise known as FOP Fest, this event is the culminating celebratory festival of New England Youth Theatre program, Fearless Online Playwrights. Since the beginning of January, participants have been using writing prompts, interactive games, and imagination exercises as tools to create bold new plays.
Join NEYT students and community members as they give a reading of these FOP plays for the first time, live, in front of a virtual audience. This online event premieres at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan 30 on the NEYT Facebook page.
For information, go online to www.neyt.org
Author Jess Row
JOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center will present a Virtual Visiting Writer featured reading and writing craft talk with Jess Row through Virtual VSC on Jan. 25 and 26, at 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. respectively.
Row will give a 30-minute reading with a short Q & A session to follow, and the next day, a writing craft talk.
Row is the author of the novel “Your Face in Mine,” two collections of short stories, “The Train to Lo Wu” and “Nobody Ever Gets Lost,” and a collection of essays, “White Flights: Race, Fiction, and the American Imagination.” His work has appeared in The New Yorker, Granta, The Atlantic, and The Best American Short Stories. He lives in New York City and Plainfield, Vermont.
Row’s reading and craft talk will: Provide access to an engaging and intimate reading and conversation; highlight how a writer hones his craft; and assist in gaining a new perspective about the construct of whiteness in American literature, and invite further discussion.
Both events are free; go online to vermontstudiocenter.org
Sculptor Nora Valdez
WEST RUTLAND — Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic Boston-based sculptor and Carving Studio and Sculpture Center instructor Nora Valdez has been creating and exhibiting art. Her recent solo exhibit, "Unmoored" (Boston Sculptors Gallery, Sept. 23-Nov. 1) featured both two and three-dimensional work, and the show "Unfolding Roads," with painter Alexandra Rozenman, opens Feb. 3 at the Fountain Street Gallery.
The CSSC will host Valdez in the first in a series of interactive artist talks at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. The sculptor will discuss the ideas behind her recent body of work.
The event is free, but a login password is required; go online to www.carvingstudio.org
--- New micro-grants
MONTPELIER — The recently created Montpelier Public Arts Commission has announced the release of two new micro-grant programs that are available to Vermont-based artists.
The award for the first of these will be up to $1,500 for a short-term installation (0 to 5 years) anywhere within the city with no limits on the medium, size, or style.
The second micro-grant, titled “Picture It Big,” will award $500 to artists for the right to enlarge a digital image (up to 20-by-10 feet) that can be hung on a building for up to two years. Images for this second micro-grant can be made by any method (photography, painting, digital program, etc.) and may be of any style but must fit within the theme of “We Are All In This Together.” The commission will be responsible for the printing and hanging of the images.
The goal of these projects is to jump start the city’s inventory of art and enhance community vitality, particularly in light of the struggles we have all faced in the past year. The commission will review submissions and make selections based on the quality of art and the goal of filling the city with as much quality art as possible within its limited budget. As a result, the total number of awards and the amount of awards will be determined during the review process.
Submissions must be received by March 12 and awards will be announced April 9. All work must be installed by June 15.
For more information and to review the Request for Proposals, go online to www.montpelier-vt.org/1080/Public-Art-Commission For additional questions or to arrange an interview, email Rob Hitzig at montpelierartsvt@gmail.com, or call 802-279-6178.
