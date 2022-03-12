Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Bread and Puppet
BARRE — After waiting for COVID to abate, Vermont’s internationally renowned Bread and Puppet Theater returns to Barre’s historic Socialist Labor Party Hall Saturday, March 19 with “Finished Waiting,” a new show created by founder Peter Schumann, along with his troupe of puppeteers, carpenters, bus drivers, musicians, dancers, agitators and bread-bakers.
Due to lingering COVID, there will be shows, at 3 and 7 pm, with seating limited to 50 people at each. Proof of vaccination and masking are also required.
Bread and Puppet describes “Finished Waiting” as “a show for this moment of political, social, ecological, and epidemiological rupture and uncertainty, in which many are waiting for the pandemic to be over, for better leaders to be elected, for actions to be taken by the powerful to respond to ecological catastrophe, for families to be reunited, and for seemingly eternal wars to end.”
The show invites audiences to consider how to finish waiting and act to transform the world through “collective uprising” or, as in the title of the theater’s annual summer performances, “Domestic Resurrection.” Finding its model in the arrival of spring after a long winter, “Finished Waiting” suggests that nature itself shows us what is possible when we abandon waiting and embrace transformation. For Bread and Puppet, aesthetic and spiritual sublimity are compatible with both political stridency and the simple, sustaining rhythms of household chores.
According to Schumann, the show will star “the clock and its customers, skies, cities, mountains, forward dancers, backward dancers, a stop officer, and an eye divinity who teaches seeing to non-suspecting eyes.”
As at all Bread and Puppet performances, the show will be followed by free servings of Schumann’s sourdough bread and aioli garlic butter.
Tickets are $20, $15 for students and union members (children under 12 free); for reservations (recommended), call 802-456-7456, or email karen@oldlaborhall.org. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. The Old Labor Hall is located at 46 Granite St.
George Cables Trio
BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Jazz Center will present the George Cables Trio in concert at 8 p.m. tonight (March 12). Cables will perform with his longstanding trio of Essiet Essiet on bass and Jerome Jennings on drums. The concert will be held in front of a full-capacity audience (proof of vaccination, photo ID, and masks required) and will also be live-streamed on Facebook and the VJC’s website.
Cables is a living legend of jazz piano. He is one of the few masters alive today who toured the world and recorded with many of the musicians who are currently hailed as the top artists of the post-bop movement. His live recordings with Dexter Gordon, Sonny Rollins, Joe Henderson, Art Pepper, Woody Shaw, and Freddie Hubbard are testaments to the era of burning-hot solos, where groups would stretch out on a jazz standard for 15-plus minutes.
For tickets or information, call 802-254-9088 ext. 1or go online to www.vtjazz.org
For Ukraine relief
COLCHESTER — The Green Mountain Mahler Festival and co-sponsor the Vermont Youth Orchestra Association present a benefit performance for Ukraine relief 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Elley-Long Music Center.
The evening of Ukrainian (and Ukrainian inspired) choral and orchestral music to benefit Ukraine relief will feature the Green Mountain Mahler Festival Orchestra and Chorus. Conductors include Daniel Bruce, Jeffrey Buettner, Matthew LaRocca, and Nathaniel Lew.
All proceeds will benefit the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America, toward medical relief and supplies to Ukraine. Donations will be matched, up to a total of $10,000, by a grant from the Futureman Charitable Fund. The Futureman Charitable Fund is a private charitable trust, managed by Mark Kuprych, a second generation Ukrainian/American and lifelong chorister living in Burlington.
COVID precautions will be observed: all ae asked to wear a mask, and vaccination/boosters encouraged.
Admission is by donation (donations can also be made online); go online to www.vtmahler.org
Climate action films
WATERBURY — The third annual Climate Action Film Festival, a first-of-its kind international and independent film festival presented by SunCommon, an iSun company, takes place Wednesday and Thursday, March 16 and 17, and brings together changemakers, filmmakers, and communities from around the world to witness powerful stories of climate action.
“At SunCommon, we rely on the power of storytelling to inform, inspire, and bring more people into the clean energy movement,” said Tavit Geudelekian, festival director. “But we’re only one voice, and the crisis we’re facing requires collective action. Every day, activists, scientists, farmers, teachers, and community leaders, young and old, near and far are taking action, enacting solutions, and driving change — and filmmakers have been capturing their stories. We created this film festival to call attention to filmmakers who are telling stories of progress, resilience, and hope, broadcasting their voices to new audiences locally and beyond.”
CAFF 2022 will be a fully virtual event, open to anyone, anywhere. Tickets are available on a donate-what-you-want basis with proceeds going to beneficiary partners 350Vermont and NY Renews, who are both engaged in climate action work.
The films will be split up between two unique nights of programming, each followed by a Q&A with the filmmakers and special guests.
Learn more and buy tickets at www.climateactionfilmfestival.com
Art of stone carving
WEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center has announced that there are limited openings in “Introductory Stone Carving” with Angus Munro scheduled for the weekend of March 19-20.
Two full days of carving technique, using hand and power tools, introduce the beginner to visualizing a three-dimensional form in stone. Use of CSSC tools and a moderate piece of Vermont marble are included in the fee. Discussions of safe studio practices and stone and tool sourcing help make this two-day course an excellent initiation to the craft of stone sculpture.
To register, or for more information, go online to carvingstudio.org
