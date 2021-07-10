Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Final Taconic concerts
MANCHESTER — The final performances of Taconic Music’s fifth annual summer festival will take place beginning with its fourth Faculty Concert at 7:30 p.m. tonight (July 10) at the Riley Center for the Arts at Burr and Burton.
The concert opens with Clara Schumann’s Three Romances for Violin and Piano, Op. 22, performed by violinist Joana Genova and Italian pianist and Van Cliburn Competition prize-winner Davide Cabassi. The evening continues with Cabassi in a solo performance of Johannes Brahms’ Three Intermezzi for Piano, Op. 117, and concludes with Robert Schumann’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, op. 47, with Cabassi joined by Taconic’s co-Artistic Directors Genova, violin, and Ariel Rudiakov, viola, with Tom Landschoot, cello.
At 7 p.m. Monday, July 12, also at the Riley Center, Taconic’s talented Chamber Music Intensive students close out the 2021 season with their second NextGen concert: Fauré’s Piano Quartet No. 1, Brahms’ Piano Trio No. 1, featuring Trio Solace, and Mendelssohn’s String Quintet No. 2.
Admission to both concerts is free (donations are encouraged); go online to taconicmusic.org for more information. Both concerts will be live-streamed on Taconic’s YouTube channel.
Fiddlers’ campout
CABOT — Cabot Arts presents “A Concert and Fiddlers Gathering Campout,” with special guests, The Moon Shells, at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at Catamount Airfield at Under Orion Farm, 1009 Ducharme Road.
The Moon Shells are a five-piece old-time string band from Connecticut. Grounded in the Appalachian fiddle tradition, they draw on musical traditions from Louisiana, West Africa and Eastern Europe. They create a fusion of traditional old-time string band music with deep rhythms and joyful songwriting.
In addition to the concert, this event is a fiddlers' gathering and campout hosted at the scenic Catamount Airfield. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic for the show. Bring tents, sleeping bags, instruments and supplies to stay for the night.
Admission is $25, $20 in advance; call 802-793-3016 or go online to www.cabotarts.org for reservations, directions and more information. Grounds open at noon Saturday.
Craftsbury classical
PLAINFIELD — At 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17, the Craftsbury Chamber Players, (on their own portable flatbed truck stage) will present a remarkably varied concert at the Plainfield Rec Field, sponsored by The Friends of the Plainfield Opera House in collaboration with the Plainfield Recreation Committee.
Founded in 1966, the CCP is a group of world-class musicians who perform both masterworks and lesser-known chamber music gems every summer. Concerts feature ever-changing ensemble configurations. The music ranges from the classical, romantic, 20th century and contemporary periods.
Jim Lowe, music critic of the Times Argus wrote, “The Craftsbury Chamber Players are responsible for some of the best and most interesting chamber music in Vermont.”
Admission is by donation; go online to www.plainfieldoperahousevt.org for more information. Bring your own chairs or blankets; the rain date is at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 18.
Bridgerton Garden Party
MANCHESTER — Trade your Zoom shirt and sweatpants for a ball gown or summer whites. Lady Wilburton, Lady Whistledown’s American cousin, cordially invites everyone to a Bridgerton Theme Garden Party and Regency Dance at The Wilburton Destination Resort 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17.
Festivities include an open bar with specialty cocktails, tea party sweets and nibbles, croquet and lawn games. Miss Lillian Pritchard, a Broadway dancer and Vermonter, will demonstrate regency style dances with instruction.
The party takes place on the grand lawn and Marble Pavilion Tent at The Wilburton. Dress up in your most fabulous hat and finery or summer whites.
Tickets are $50 per person; call 802-362-2500 or go online to www.wilburtoninn.com for reservations or information.
Aaron Audet in concert
FAIR HAVEN — At 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, Concerts in the Park welcomes back Aaron Audet. Audet and his band are quite popular, and there is always a great crowd for their performances, which include acoustic guitar and popular covers.
Band members include Jeff Poremski on lead guitar, Chris Johnson on the electric bass and Ross Edmunds on the drums. Audet tells us that they are very upbeat and play fun music to listen to — and sing along with, as well.
The concert committee hotline is 802-265-3010, ext. 301.
Artist Jan Sandman
WATERBURY — “The Way Light Answers,” an exhibition of paintings by Jan Sandman is on exhibit at Axel’s Gallery and Frame Shop through Aug. 14.
The saying “practice what you preach” is exactly what you can expect from the work by Montpelier-based artist, Jan Sandman. Her professional life is spent helping clients find a deeper connection to themselves, their families and loved ones and their place in and connection to the universe. The work presented at Axel’s Gallery is her own personal journey into the very connection she guides others through.
“The Way Light Answers” is a body of work primarily created during the pandemic. These original cold wax and oil paintings are the result of purposely limiting her color palette and the self-discovery with such bounds. The results are soft, balanced colors and subtle compositions that will beg you to drift in and to linger. Sandman’s work is a like a quiet conversation with the universe — a place that immediately feels natural and safe. She invites you to come in, to listen through your eyes, stay awhile and contemplate your place on Earth.
Go online to www.axelsgallery.com for more information.
