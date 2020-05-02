Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Shelburne Museum onlineSHELBURNE — While visitors are not able to visit Shelburne Museum due to stay-at-home measures in place in the state, the museum is bringing the experience to visitors in their homes, offering online exhibitions with recorded talks from curators, behind the scenes conservation insights and activities. The museum’s 45-acre campus and 39 exhibition buildings have been closed since mid-March in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first exhibition, “Color, Pattern, Whimsy & Scale,” is focused on Shelburne Museum founder Electra Havemeyer Webb and her passion for American folk art. The exhibition explores her collecting ethos as she assembled one of the earliest and largest collections that would become the foundation for the museum.
“Typically this time of year we would be gearing up for new summer exhibitions in our galleries. While we are not able to do that at this time, our impulse to engage the community, to offer a welcome diversion and to be here for our visitors has not changed. Instead, we have channeled our curatorial energy into creating a digital experience for our audience,” said Museum Director Thomas Denenberg. “It seems apropos to start with an exhibition that highlights many of the iconic objects that our visitors know and love and that highlights the drive and devotion of our founder, Electra Havemeyer Webb.”
“Color, Pattern, Whimsy & Scale” will launch in four parts. The first, “Color” features an overview of the exhibition and a gallery of objects that illustrate Webb’s fascination with color. Viewers are able to play recordings by museum curators detailing the objects and can learn about behind-the-scenes preparations narrated by conservators. In addition, viewers can participate in hands-on activities based on the exhibition themes.
Color features vibrant art objects including French Impressionist painting “Blue Venice” by Edouard Manet, painted furniture from the 18th century and a striking orange and black carousel tiger made by artisans at the Dentzel Carousel Co. circa 1900.
For more information, go online to shelburnemuseum.org
TURNon LivestreamWATERBURY — Although, TURNmusic is postponing its May 9 and 10 program, “Women of Aeronautics,” it is presenting chamber music of our time with innovative programming.
“The group is dedicated to creating inclusive concert experiences that bring our community together to celebrate the incredible work of local musicians and music creators,” according to a news release.
Solo performances by ensemble members will be live-streamed at 7 p.m. Fridays and Tuesdays (Violist Elizabeth Reid began the series May 1).
— May 5: Hilary Goldblatt, flute
— May 8: Archived TURNmusic show from February 2020 featuring Daniel Bernard Roumain
— May 12: Jane Boxall, percussion
— May 15: Mary Rowell, violin
— May 19: Nicola Cannizaro, percussion
— May 22: Dan Liptak, clarinet
Go online to www.facebook.com/TURNmusic
Spruce Peak ArtsSTOWE — March 13 seems like an eternity ago, the day Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center announced the cancellation of the Après Chic gala and Spruce Peak Arts closing in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Folks are now staying connected through Spruce Peak Arts Off Stage offerings and our virtual themed birthday parties for kids. Since about 75 percent of revenue is derived from ticket sales and event sponsorships, SPPAC is faced with the challenge of covering its fixed operating expenses.
Wednesday Night Music Series offers a home concert with a talented musician from the Spruce Peak Arts community each Wednesday at 7 p.m. for a live and free on YouTube:
— May 6: Dwight & Nicole
— May 13: Michael Mwenso
Also offered by Spruce Peak Arts Off Stage:
— ZOOM Birthday Parties – free online party for kids.
— Online Gallery Exhibition
— Virtual Screening Room — A collection of free online stories
For information, or to register, go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org/off-stage
CV Chamber MusicRANDOLPH — After much research, many phone calls and Zoom meetings and a comprehensive survey prepared by Chandler Center for the Arts, the Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival has decided to postpone its 28th season to 2021. The dates will be Aug. 9-22.
“Please understand that this is assuming that the madness that we all have been managing, and the powers that be, allows us to meet again in Vermont and make music in the glorious venue that is Chandler,” Artistic Director Peter Sanders said.
Information at www.cvcmf.org
Organization aidMONTPELIER — Arts and humanities organizations in Vermont facing hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can now apply for emergency relief funding through a new partnership between the Vermont Arts Council and Vermont Humanities.
The new COVID-19 Cultural Relief Grant Program is seeded with more than $700,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020.
Grant awards are based on organization size: $5,000 for annual operating budgets of up to $200,000; $7,500 for budgets $200,000-$750,000; and $10,000 for budgets larger than $750,000. Awards may be made by the Vermont Arts Council, Vermont Humanities, or both. The grants do not require a match.
Applications will be evaluated based on demonstrated need rather than on a polished application. The aim is to fund a diverse range of organizations of different disciplines, geographic locations, and backgrounds.
For full details and to apply for the grant, applicants can visit either the Vermont Arts Council application web page at www.vermontartscouncil.org/culturalrelief or the Vermont Humanities application page at www.vermonthumanities.org/c19-grants
