Virtuoso guitar
BRATTLEBORO — Guitarist Glenn Jones, a friend and musical protege of folk guitar hero John Fahey, will perform at the downtown art space Epsilon Spires at 8 p.m. Thursday, April 14. The event will also feature Vic Rawlings, a musician, documentary filmmaker and instrument-builder based in Western Massachusetts.
Jones is a master of the guitar style known as “American primitive,” a term coined by Fahey to describe an intricate fingerpicking style typical of country blues and early string band music combined with inventive tunings and melodies. The critic Linda Laban wrote in The Boston Globe that Jones “uses half-capos and alternative tunings to create incandescent sitar-like sounds,” and that “these shimmering musical meditations evoke a wondrous tranquility that’s simply soulful.”
Rawlings, who was a staple of the underground music scene in Boston before relocating to western Massachusetts, has performed for many years in the electro-acoustic genre. He has held residencies and teaching positions at schools such as the Oberlin Conservatory, MIT and Harvard, among many others. His feature-length documentary “Linefork,” about the banjo player Lee Sexton, screened at Epsilon Spires in 2021.
Go to www.epsilsonspires.org online for information. Admission tickets are $18.
Chaffee photography
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites the community to the opening of our photography exhibit and amateur photo contest “Images of our World,” 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 15. This exhibit will be up until May 27.
The exhibit will feature many area photographers. Rebekkah Ziel will have a solo gallery, and others will have feature walls including Matt Lerman, Denise Letendre and Jon Olender.
Abstract artist Mary Fran Lloyd will also present a feature wall of her work. Chaffee artist members will have work on display and for sale throughout the mansion, as well as in the Gallery Shoppe that is filled with handmade treasures and gift ideas for any occasion, or even for yourself.
Also showcased will be the annual Amateur Photo Contest with entries from all ages. People’s Choice Awards will be given in the following categories: youth 12 and younger, teen 13-18, adult 18-plus. Visitors can vote from April 15 to May 27.
Admission is free (donations are appreciated); call 802-775-0356, or go to www.chaffeeartcenter.org online. The Chaffee is at 16 S. Main St.
Beg, Steal or Borrow
STOWE — After closing out the Winter Concert Series on March 20, 2021, Beg, Steal or Borrow brings its warm harmonies back to the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center for an evening of bluegrass, at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15.
Since its formation in 2013 with a mission to resurrect the music of the iconic bluegrass band Old and In the Way, Beg, Steal or Borrow has appeared at numerous prominent festivals and venues throughout the northeastern United States and features an ever-growing repertoire of solid original music. Beg Steal or Borrow, known for its virtuosic instrumentals, and tight musical interplay have won bluegrass festival band competitions at Podunk, Grey Fox and Thomas Point Beach, hence being dubbed a “Triple Crown Bluegrass Band” by Bluegrass Today. The quintet is based in Vermont and continues to perform on the heels of its celebrated debut album of original music, “Old Mountain Time.”
Tickets are $25, $15 for livestream; call 802-775-0356, or go to www.sprucepeakarts.org online. Proof of vaccination and masks required.
CU Collaborative Arts
CASTLETON — Castleton University presents its annual Collaborative Arts exhibition at 7 p.m. April 15 and 16 in Casella Theater.
Night one features works presented by members of the Castleton community and guest group SVA Dance Collective. The performance will include dance, live rap music, visual art, fashion and theater created through collaboration with other artists and/or through a multidisciplinary lens. Strong language is included in some pieces.
Night two includes a screening of “Sosen Kara No Chikara (Energy from Ancestors),” a short film rooted in the familial stories and perspectives of three Asian American women.
Together they explore the journey of three generations through movement — the generation that stayed, the generation that changed homes, and the generation born in America. This film serves as a grounding piece to connect to those who came before us.
View at castleton.meritpages.com/news/Castleton-University-Collaborative-Arts-on-April-15-16/26312 online.
Omega Jade
ST. JOHNSBURY — Clemmons Family Farm and Catamount Arts will present Vermont-based hip-hop artist Omega Jade at Catamount Arts ArtPort at 7 p.m. April 16, as part of the Facing the Sunrise Black Performing Arts Series. The series aims to engage audiences with stellar performances that celebrate and teach the Black experience with positive and uplifting messages from the Black artist community.
Omega Jade got her start in show business as a stand-up comedian and created her first show, “Rhyme & Unreason,” to combine her two artistic callings: comedy and hip-hop. Upon releasing her debut album “Wounded Healer,” she went on tour opening for Pace Won, and has since released an EP titled, “Elevate: The Rise of Mama MC,” released on Mothers’ Day of last year.
Last fall, Omega Jade brought “Rhyme & Unreason” to Stowe’s Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center, and this spring, she’ll present “Live, Uncut & Temporarily Childless,” to the Catamount Arts ArtPort. The show will include material from “Elevate: Rise of Mama MC,” “Power of My Mantra,” and “Never Too Late for Friendship,” as well as comedy and poetry. When Omega Jade is not busy performing, she is a teaching artist at Clemmons Family Farm and a candle maker for her small business Jaded Lit Scents.
Admission is free, but tickets are required to reserve seating; go to www.catamountarts.org online.
Composer Kali Malone
BRATTLEBORO — At 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, Swedish-American composer Kali Malone will present pieces from her critically acclaimed album “The Sacrificial Code” on the historic 1906 Estey pipe organ installed in the downtown arts venue Epsilon Spires. Joining her for the live performance of four-handed works for organ will be Stephen O’Malley of the legendary drone-metal band Sunn 0))).
Malone was first exposed to contemporary organ music shortly after moving from Western Massachusetts to Stockholm in 2012, but she didn’t begin to play the instrument herself until apprenticing with an organ tuner during her graduate studies in electroacoustic composition at the Royal College of Music.
“I never really thought of it as an instrument for me because, in my mind, it was still so connected to the traditions of the church. It wasn’t yet sonically liberated from that particular setting and culture for me,” Malone says in a 2018 interview in Tiny Mix Tapes.
Tickets are $20; go online to www.epsilonspires.org
