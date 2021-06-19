Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
BarnArts’ ‘Dream’BARNARD — BarnArts presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by William Shakespeare, directed by Linda Treash, voice and text direction by Amy Leavitt. This lyrical community production will be performed outdoors at Feast & Field June 25-27 and July 1-3.
Love is the perfect emotion to transport us all from the isolation of a pandemic to the ensemble of a play. “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is a play all about love, expressing itself in free and theatrical ways by the endless changing of forms, gears and levels. The three groups — the Lovers, the Mechanicals, and the Immortals — each arrive at a point of crisis that precipitates into a state of chaos in the woods at night.
Staged outdoors on a working farm, BarnArts’ stage is banked by a wall of ancient maples with rolling hills in the distance. The cast comprises actors newly arriving or returning to Vermont and seeking creative community, along with the resident players that form the backbone of community theater in Vermont.
Tickets are $20, $15 for students; go online to www.barnarts.org for tickets and performance times.
Open Studio 2021BRANDON — “How did you do that?”
Today and Sunday, June 19 and 20, several members of the Brandon Artists Guild (the BAG) will be answering that question when they invite you into their studios for Open Studio Weekend, a bi-annual statewide event sponsored by the Vermont Crafts Council. Artists will be welcoming visitors from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
In the village center, the Brandon Artists Guild features the works of over 30 members. Two special exhibits can be explored while visiting the BAG. In “Signs of Life,” printmaker Jeannie Podolak and painter Dan Brett, join forces in expressing their inspirations during a pandemic.
“2020 Vision: Reflecting on a World-Changing Year” displays the work of member artists participating in this statewide exhibition sponsored by the Vermont Curators Group. Each artist shares their thoughts and artwork created during quarantine.
Seven Guild Artists will be opening their own studios to the public for a rare look into their individual creative worlds. The Judith Reilly Gallery and studio will showcase her ever-evolving catawampus fabric art style.
In the Vermont Folk Art Gallery, three popular artists, Warren Kimble, Robin Kent and Medana Gabbard have joined together and share a studio space.
Ashley Wolff, painter, children’s book author and illustrator, will open her new Lake Dunsmore ArtBarn Studio to the public for the first time. Driving north, fine art painter Mike Mayone will share some of the secrets to his photo-realist paintings in his East Middlebury studio.
At Twin Elms Studio in Pittsford, vitreous painted glass artist Hallie Monroe will dazzle you with her extraordinary art glass techniques. Across the state in Northfield, woodcarver Bill Barnard will open his creative space to demonstrate his incredible skills for producing realistic carved fish, birds and animals.
Over 70 Vermont artists will be participating in this two-day event. Maps can be found at the BAG or online at www.vermontcrafts.com, the Vermont Crafts Council website.
Vault open weekendSPRINGFIELD — Gallery at the VAULT is celebrating Vermont Open Studio weekend, today and Sunday, June 19 and 20, by featuring four photographers from the current “Vermont Treasures” show. You are invited to view these photographers’ work, talk photography, and enjoy refreshments.
On Saturday, Len Emery will be in the gallery from 10 a.m. to noon followed by Richard Cofrancesco from noon until 2 p.m. Jeff Spring will be in the gallery Sunday from 10 a.m. until noon followed by Gene Parulis from noon until 2 2 p.m. Special Open Studio hours are 10 to 5 Saturday and Sunday.
Go online to galleryvault.org for more information.
Underground NYC artBRATTLEBORO — At sundown on Friday, June 25, the arts organization Epsilon Spires will turn the parking lot of the historic First Baptist Church in downtown Brattleboro into an open-air movie theater for the fourth installment of the Backlot Cinema Series.
Audience members are encouraged to bring blankets, pillows, and chairs to make themselves comfortable for the screening of “Downtown 81,” a day-in-the-life film following a young artist in New York City, played by a teenaged Jean-Michel Basquiat.
The footage for “Downtown 81” was shot in the early 1980s, but the film was not completed until 2000, when it premiered to great acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival. In the nearly 20 years that had elapsed since filming, Basquiat had evolved from a homeless 19-year-old graffiti artist to an international art star, becoming the youngest artist ever admitted to the Whitney Biennial before his untimely death from a drug overdose at the age of 27.
“The film really captures the vibrant energy of that moment in time,” says Jamie Mohr, programming director of the Backlot Cinema Series. “It manages to present the rawness and grit of that environment while capturing the spirit of creativity that propelled so many of the figures in the film to make lasting, influential work.”
Tickets are $10 each; go online to www.epsilonspires.org/backlotcinema for tickets or more information. Refreshments and restrooms will be available throughout the evening. In the event of rain, the screening will take place with appropriate Covid-19 precautions in the Sanctuary of the church.
