Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Bread and Puppet
MIDDLESEX — Bread and Puppet Theater is bringing “The Insurrection-Resurrection Service Circus” at 3 p.m. today (Monday) on the Hickory Ridge Road soccer field in Putney, sponsored by Next Stage Arts Project, and at 2 p.m. Monday at Camp Meade in Middlesex, to raise funds for the Bread and Puppet Theater.
“The Insurrection-Resurrection Service Circus” is this summer’s contribution to the Bread and Puppet Circus tradition beloved by audiences worldwide for nearly two generations —a bright, raucous melee of short acts governed by a brass band, addressing the heart of the current moment using diverse puppetry styles and spanning many moods, from slapstick to the sublime.
Bread and Puppet’s founder and director Peter Schumann says the show is “a service for citizens, aliens and immigrants alike to demonstrate the ills that inspire uprising against callously incompetent government and the tragedies that result from that callous incompetence and call for resurrection.”
Putney tickets are $20, 12 and younger free; call 802-387-0102, or go online to https://nextstagearts.org Middlesex tickets are $25, $10 for ages, 10 and younger free; go online to www.campmeade.today
Cocoon stories
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College hosts the live performance event Cocoon, inspired by the popular storytelling phenomenon The Moth, at 8 p.m. tonight (Oct. 10).
Four hand-picked storytellers will tell a diverse range of stories around the theme of “downpour.” This year’s event will be performed live at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Robison Hall, and streamed for free to audiences everywhere.
This community-wide event is a cooperative effort between the Mahaney Arts Center and the Middlebury Moth-UP, a student storytelling organization. Since 2010, Cocoon has brought students, professors, alumni, staff, and members of the greater Vermont community together to tell stories on a given theme. The event has two rules: one, all stories must be true; two, no notes.
For more information, call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to go.middlebury.edu/arts
Rock River Artists
NEWFANE — Several Rock River Artists (RRA) will be joined by a few peers in a safe arts and crafts festival on the Newfane Common 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today (Oct. 10) and Sunday, Oct. 10 and 11.
Having had to cancel RRA’s 28th annual Open Studio tour due to COVID-19, many group creators find themselves eager and ready to reconnect with the public — newcomers and regular followers alike. On Indigenous Peoples’ Day weekend, 10 artists and craftspeople will be in Newfane at safely distanced booths in front of the town’s historic Gothic Revival courthouse.
Rock River Artists is a collective of 17 professional artists working in a variety of fine art and craft media. At October’s outdoor event visitors can see these Rock River Artists’ work.
Admission is free; go online to rockriverartists.com
One more Grift
MIDDLEBURY — Join the Grift and Town Hall Theater for a live music experience that celebrates fall, while supporting the arts and artists before the long winter. Tonight’s show (Oct. 10) but a second show, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11) has been added, at Woodchuck Cider, 1321 Exchange St.
This daytime, distanced, danceable show debuts music from Clint Bierman and Peter Day’s new band Treetop Mansion, and their recently released, critically acclaimed album, “Up Till Morning.” The event will also feature Leon Campos and Ryan Clausen, two new performers with the Grift.
For tickets and COVID-19 protocols, go online to townhalltheater.org
Mural project
BURLINGTON — Burlington City Arts and the Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging are partnering on a call to artists for a public mural project. Proposal deadline is Friday, Nov. 6.
In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Burlington has declared racism a public health crisis, in an effort to combat the inequities caused by racism in every facet of our society. BCA plans to connect with Vermont’s BIPOC artist community and work closely with colleagues from Burlington’s Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging as one small step forward in the organization’s efforts to advance racial equity.
The goal of this project is to create space for Black, Indigenous and other People of Color to share their unique stories with the world and to create visibility for the impact racism has on our society through artistic expression, resulting in an outdoor exhibition of murals installed in public locations throughout Burlington.
Go online to www.burlingtoncityarts.org for more about the project's background, scope of work, timeline and more.
SVAC story walks
MANCHESTER — Southern Vermont Arts Center welcomes young children, their families and caregivers to the story walks — a program that promotes literacy, family learning, and art — in a safe, outdoor environment. SVAC is grateful to the books' creators and publishers, to the early childhood literacy organization Shire Kids, and to contributors.
Five stories are currently installed, every page its own “lawn sign.” Readers can follow each book for a journey around a unique part of the SVAC campus —including the Boswell Botany Trail, the Stroup Family Sculpture Park, and more. The hope is that the community will enjoy these stories along with the art installations and natural spaces around them.
The books inaugurating this program feature women authors, and their subjects highlight the experience of women and girls. The story walks are part of a campus-wide effort to highlight woman artists for the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment.
Go online to www.svac.org or call 802-362-1405 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.