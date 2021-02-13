Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
BarnArts favorites
BARNARD — Favorite local musicians gather for BarnArts Local Music Show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, on Zoom. This digital celebration of music and community will include new COVID-era music videos by Jack Snyder, Bow Thayer and Trifolium, plus live interviews, discussions and community chats with the musicians.
Hosted by Chloe Powell, BarnArts director of music programming and a member of Trifolium, the evening will focus on sharing music and bringing the community of musicians and viewers together to talk and connect. The five musicians — Snyder, Thayer, Trifolium’s Andy Mueller, Justin Park and Powell — have still been creating music off stage this winter, and look forward to the opportunity to share the music and talk with the audience.
“Everyone is excited to participate and have a venue to share their art in this slow time for musicians,” says Powell.
Tickets are $5-$15 sliding scale; go online to www.barnarts.org
Poet Joy Priest
JOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center will present a Virtual Visiting Writer in a reading and writing craft talk with award-winning poet Joy Priest through Virtual VSC at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, and 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17. Priest will give a 30-minute reading with a short Q&A session to follow and a one-hour writing craft talk. Both events are free and open to the public.
Priest is the author of “Horsepower” (Pitt Poetry Series, 2020), which won the Donald Hall Prize for Poetry and was nominated for the National Book Critics Circle's John Leonard Prize for best first book in any genre. She is the recipient of the Stanley Kunitz Prize from the American Poetry Review and her work has appeared in the Academy of American Poets’ Poem-a-Day, The Atlantic, Poets & Writers, and Virginia Quarterly Review, among others.
For information, call 802-635-2727, or go online to www.vermontstudiocenter.org
More ‘Deep Listening’
MARSHFIELD — Double bassist, composer, Scrag co-artistic director, and certified “Deep Listening” instructor Evan Premo guides a small group of participants virtually through Pauline Oliveros’ exercises, a meditation practice on the art of listening and responding to environmental conditions.
This six-session virtual workshop series will be presented from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26 and April 9.
Oliveros (1932-2016) was an American composer, musician and influential figure in the development of experimental music. Following a recording session in a resonant underground cistern, Oliveros coined the term “Deep Listening” and created an extensive series of exercises to develop the process.
“‘Deep Listening’ is listening in every possible way to everything possible to hear, regardless of what you are doing. Such intense listening includes the sounds of daily life, of nature or one’s own thoughts as well as musical sounds,” according to “Quantum Listening: From Practice to Theory (to Practice Practice).”
In this virtual workshop series, the second offered by Scrag this season, Premo will guide listeners virtually through Oliveros’ variety of exercises that include body movement, breath work, sonic listening, vocalizing and meditation, all intending to lead to a heightened state of awareness. Through the process, participants will hone their consciousness of sound resulting in expanded creativity and awareness in life and art.
This workshop is open to all members of the community, and no music experience is necessary. Space is limited.
For information or to register, go online to www.scragmountainmusic.org
Artist-in-residence
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center has launched a search for an artist-in-residence.
The BMC seeks an emerging musical artist of color for a significant new project, says Mary Greene, executive director. The selected artist will spend up to two years engaged with the center, including an estimated two months each year on site in Brattleboro.
“The goal of this residency program is to bridge the gap in experience and understanding between the people and community of Brattleboro and musical artists of color,” says Greene, “and to provide an opportunity for each to learn from and grow in awareness of and empathy for each other.”
Those interested in learning more about this residency program can contact the BMC at 802-257-4523, or email info@bmcvt.org.
Online collage
SPRINGFIELD — Anyone can do collage. Gallery at the VAULT is offering a fun collage workshop with Angie Follensbee-Hall online via Zoom, 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.
Create a simple collage and mixed media picture that tells a story about someone, or something that has meaning in your life. This collage can help to envision our direction or journey. That includes meditation, journaling, simple collage instruction, and final reflection. Learn how to layer design images, use different glue, and add words to create meaning in your art.
The skill level is beginner to experienced, ages 7 to adult (under 7 will need helping parent). The fee is $20. A materials list will be provided at the gallery or via email. Registration required by Friday, Feb. 19.
To register, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or go online to www.galleryvault.org
VSC grant
JOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center has been approved for a $25,000 Grants for Arts Projects award to support the continuation and expansion of VSC’s online programming. Vermont Studio Center’s Virtual Program is among 1,073 projects across America receiving grants totaling nearly $25 million that were selected during this first round of fiscal year 2021 funding in the Grants for Arts Projects funding category.
“The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support this project from Vermont Studio Center,” said Arts Endowment Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. “Vermont Studio Center is among the arts organizations across the country that have demonstrated creativity, excellence, and resilience during this very challenging year.”
“VSC’s project extends services beyond the physical confines of our campus and enhances the artistic practice of thousands of artists nationwide,” said VSC Executive Director Elyzabeth Holford. “We are extremely grateful for the support from the National Endowment for the Arts.”
For information, call 802-635-2727, or go online to www.vermontstudiocenter.org
