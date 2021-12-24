Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Capital fireworks
MONTPELIER — After a five-year absence, New Year’s Eve fireworks are returning to the Capital City! The show, which is presented by Montpelier Alive with support from Heney Realtors, will launch at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. The fireworks will be visible throughout Montpelier, including from downtown and from the State House Lawn.
“After a challenging year, we felt that our community needed a safe, family-friendly celebration,” Montpelier Alive Executive Director Dan Groberg said. “We can’t wait to send 2021 off with a bang and look toward a healthy and prosperous 2022.”
“Looking back, 2021 began far too quietly as we all worked to understand the implications of COVID-19 on our lives and for our community,” added Tim Heney, owner of Heney Realtors. “It has been a year of challenges and also of many shining moments. We hope that you enjoy the fireworks and wish you a happy and healthy 2022.”
For information, go online to www.montpelieralive.org
‘The Phantom Carriage’
BRATTLEBORO — Celebrate New Year’s Day at Epsilon Spires with a screening of the ghostly masterpiece “The Phantom Carriage” on the one-hundredth anniversary of the film’s release. A live score will be performed by composer Jeff Rapsis on the historic Estey pipe organ that was installed in the Victorian church that houses Epsilon Spires in 1906. This event begins at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
Rapsis, who is also a newspaper publisher and executive director of the Aviation Museum of New Hampshire, has been playing live music to silent films since 2007. His style is largely improvisatory, incorporating compositional elements from the present as well as the past.
“The Phantom Carriage” is based on the 1912 novel “Thy Soul Shall Bear Witness!” by Selma Lagerlöf, who in 1909 became the first woman to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. The story follows a drunken rogue named David (played by the film’s director, Victor Sjöström) as he is shown the error of his ways by a ghost doomed to collect the souls of the dead because he was the last person to die on New Year’s Eve.
The ethereal special effects used in The Phantom Carriage were groundbreaking at the time, utilizing multiple layers of double-exposed images to allow ghosts to appear in front of and behind other elements in the frame. These effects were all achieved in-camera, during an era when film had to be hand-cranked at a precise speed during each take to render convincing movement.
Tickets are $15; go online to www.epsilonspires.org
Black Jacket Symphony
STOWE — Ring in 2022 as Spruce Peak proudly presents The Black Jacket Symphony at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1.
The Black Jacket Symphony makes its Vermont debut at Spruce Peak performing Queen’s “A Night at the Opera” featuring Marc Martel. Known for their incredible live recreations that have been viewed millions of times on YouTube, the Black Jacket Symphony will perform this entire classic rock album live — note for note, sound for sound — plus a full set of Queen’s greatest hits.
Tickets are $35-$45; call 802-760-4634, or go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org Proof of vaccination or 72-hour test, and masks required.
Author Tiphanie Yanique
JOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center will present a reading by writer Tiphanie Yanique at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 in VSC’s Red Mill Building.
Yanique is a novelist, poet, essayist, and short story writer. She is the author of the poetry collection, “Wife,” which won the 2016 Bocas Prize in Caribbean poetry and the United Kingdom’s 2016 Forward/Felix Dennis Prize for a First Collection. Yanique is also the author of the novel “Land of Love and Drowning,” which won the 2014 Flaherty-Dunnan First Novel Award from the Center for Fiction, the Phillis Wheatley Award for Pan-African Literature, and the American Academy of Arts and Letters Rosenthal Family Foundation Award, and was listed by NPR as one of the Best Books of 2014. “Land of Love and Drowning” was also a finalist for the Orion Award in Environmental Literature and the Hurston-Wright Legacy Award.
Admission is free; go online to vermontstudiocenter.org
Call to Black artists
RUTLAND — February is National Black History Month that started as a method of remembrance with regard to the vital events and people in the history of the African diaspora. Today, it is an important month of remembrance, recognition, and education. It is a time for people of any color to look at the incredible figures in Black history, as well as raising awareness about the issues that are still present in society in terms of racism and the rights that black people are affected by, and it is a great opportunity for people from all walks of life to broaden their horizons and expand their understanding.
The Chaffee Art Center invites Black artists to submit artwork or other creations for the Chaffee’s upcoming exhibit, Jan. 14-Feb. 25.
Deadline to send letters of interest is January 3rd. Artwork drop offs are: Friday and Saturday, Jan. 7 and 8, or by arrangement.
Inquiries may be emailed to info@chaffeeartcenter.org.
Theater auditions
DORSET — Auditions for the Dorset Players’ production of Harvey Fierstein’s funny and poignant play, “Casa Valentina,” will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 11 and 12, at the Dorset Playhouse.
“Casa Valentina” tells the true story of a resort in the Catskill Mountains that catered to heterosexual men who dressed as women. Performance dates are April 1-10.
Director Paul Michael Brinker will be casting nine roles: two roles for women in their 50s; and seven roles for men ages 30s to 70s. Everyone auditioning, in addition to all cast and crew, must show proof of vaccination with a CDC card and be masked in the building.
Audition scripts are available from the Dorset Players office, 104 Cheney Road; call 802-867-5570.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.