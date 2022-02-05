Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Baltic Philharmonic
LYNDON CENTER — Catamount Arts will welcome the Polish Baltic Philharmonic Orchestra as part of the KCP Presents series at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Lyndon Institute. The Polish Baltic Philharmonic is on their first ever U.S. tour.
Founded in 1945 on the heels of postwar Polish independence in Gdańsk, the Polish Baltic Philharmonic is the largest music institution in northern Poland and in fact presented post-war Poland’s first symphony concert. Since its humble beginnings hosting chamber and solo concerts, the Philharmonic has participated in critically acclaimed performances in Italy, Switzerland, Spain, Sweden, Germany, South Korea, Denmark and Ukraine.
“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen and heard such clarity,” raved the Gazeta Wyborcza of Warsaw. “The common idea was upheld by the exceptionally beautiful sound of the orchestra adjusted by the conductor to the musical poetry of the soloist.”
This program will include Rossini’s Overture to “La Gazza Ladra (The Silken Ladder)”; Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major, Op. 35; and Beethoven’s Symphony no 5. The orchestra will be led by principal conductor Wojciech Rodek with Sara Dragan, winner of the Wieniawski International Violin Competition.
For tickets or information, go online to www.catamountarts.org Proof of vaccination or PCR test within 72 hours, and masks required for admission.
‘Cry Havoc!’
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University presents “Cry Havoc!” a one-person play performed by military veteran Stephan Wolfert about challenges faced by veterans and the role of theater as inspired by Shakespeare in reintegration to civilian life at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 in Mack Hall Auditorium.
“Cry Havoc!” unites veterans with civilians by exploring the difficulties veterans and their families face and showing that the military men and women of Shakespeare’s time wrestled with the same hopes and worries that occupy modern lives.
Wolfert left a career in the military, where he served in the U.S. Army 1986-93 as a medic and infantry officer, for a life in the theater after seeing Shakespeare’s “Richard III.” He received his master’s degree in fine arts from Trinity Repertory Conservatory in Providence, Rhode Island. He was a cast member in the long-running hit “Sense and Sensibility” produced by Bedlam in New York City. He has also appeared in Bedlam’s acclaimed production of “St. Joan.” On Broadway, Wolfert created and directed the military segments for Twyla Tharp and Billy Joel’s Tony-Award winning production “Movin’ Out.” As an artistic leader, Wolfert co-created the largest touring Shakespeare company in New England, directed and taught acting Shakespeare at Cornell University and at Antelope Valley College.
Admission is free; for more information, go to www.norwich.edu/humanities online.
Muse Mentors
MONTPELIER — In the fall of 2020, Capital City Concerts Artistic Director Karen Kevra created a podcast called Muse Mentors as a way to stay connected with the Capital City Concerts audience when live concerts were paused. On Jan. 19, the podcast reached a milestone by surpassing 10,000 downloads with listeners on every continent except Antarctica. The podcast includes 18 episodes with more planned.
Kevra, Muse Mentors host, is a Grammy-nominated flutist and has performed throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. Her podcast emphasizes the human connection through the arts — the transformative bond between artists and their mentors.
Guests have included National Geographic photographer Jim Blair, Vermont Philharmonic conductor Lou Kosma, Bill McKibben, Circus Smirkus founder Rob Mermin, violinist Nicholas Kitchen, flutist Paula Robison, pianist Jeffrey Chappell, Dr. Eli Newberger, and millennial artists Katie Runde and Armando Veve. The next episode will feature mentees of the late Larry Gordon who made community singing an art form in Vermont.
Podcasts are available free at www.musementors.com online.
Student art
BRANDON — The Brandon Artists Guild is presenting its annual Student Art Show through Feb. 27. This exuberant display of creativity is brought to you by students in Rutland Northeast Supervisory Union K-12 schools.
Through this tumultuous time, art educators have had to reinvent their methods of teaching, creating and sharing art, both in person and virtually. Through this show, the guild recognizes the hardworking teachers that made this all happen: John Brodowski, Jennifer Hogan, Matt Aucoin, Dasha Kalisz and Frannie Willard.
The Brandon Artists Guild is an artist-run gallery with approximately 30 exhibiting members and additional supporting members, located in downtown Brandon.
Go online to www.brandonartistsguild.org for more information, call 802-247-4956.
Monotype workshop
BRATTLEBORO — Daniel Chiaccio demonstrates the basics of monotype printmaking at First Proof Press at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, presented in partnership with the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC). The workshop is open to adults and children ages 8 and older. Beginners are welcome.
Monotype printmaking is an ideal medium for those looking to create unique, colorful prints quickly. Students will be guided through the inking process, printing press operation, stencil creation, mark making, and more. All materials will be provided. The workshop will take place at First Proof Press, a community-based studio dedicated to the many forms of fine art printmaking. First Proof Press is a “green” printmaking facility, eliminating the need for harsh chemicals. The monotype printmaking process is safe and nontoxic.
Admission is $45 (space is limited); go to www.brattleboromuseum.org for registration and more information.
Art studios
JOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center (VSC) has announced Studios at VSC Fellowship and grant opportunities for Vermont artists and writers.
VSC launched Studios at VSC in 2021 to provide rental studio space, community support, and networking opportunities to Vermont artists and writers. In 2022, through the generous support of individuals and grants from The Artist Resource Trust and the Oakland Foundation, VSC is able to provide two Fellowship awards as well as additional grant assistance for studio rental spaces for artists and writers living in Vermont.
Rental Fellowships cover the entire cost of rent for one year for two Lamoille County residents of exceptional talent. Rental grants subsidize a portion of the cost of yearlong studio rentals for residents of Vermont with financial need. Visual artists working in all mediums and writers of all genres are eligible to apply.
Studio spaces are also available for rent from $300-$500 for those not seeking rental Fellowships or grants. You do not need to be permanent Vermont residents to apply, however, studios are non-living workspaces.
Deadline for fellowship and grant applications is Feb. 20. To apply, go to www.vermontstudiocenter.org/studiosatvsc online.
