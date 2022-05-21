Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Music for Ukraine
PUTNEY — At 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, Yellow Barn’s summer venue, the Big Barn on Main Street, will open its doors early for a special concert to benefit the Ukrainian people.
The internationally renowned Russian pianist Boris Berman will perform works by his close friend and colleague, the Ukrainian composer Valentin Silvestrov. Undoubtedly, Silvestrov is the most important Ukrainian composer of our time. He attracted attention in 1960s as one of the “underground Soviet modernists,” a group of young composers, which included Schnittke, Denisov, Volkonsky, Gubaidulina, Pärt, Mansurian and others.
Soon after Russian forces invaded the Ukraine, Berman called another of his longtime colleagues, Yellow Barn’s artistic director Seth Knopp, to relay the story of Silvestrov’s perilous escape from the Ukraine and to suggest the idea of a benefit concert at Yellow Barn.
“These days, when all of us watch with horror the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine, my thoughts are turning to Valentin Silvestrov, with whom I have collaborated since 1960s while still in the Soviet Union,” wrote Berman. “With the onset of Putin’s brutal attack on Ukraine my concerns over Silvestrov’s safety in the besieged Kiev grew. Reluctant to move at first, he was later persuaded to leave his country. After a perilous journey, the 84-year-old composer has reached the safety of Berlin.”
One hundred percent of ticket sales for this event will benefit the Ukrainian people, thanks to the generosity of Berman and the Big Barn. In order to provide support where it is most needed at the time of this event, the benefiting organization will be selected and announced on May 22.
Tickets for general admission are $35; call 802-387-6637, or go online to yellowbarn.org Proof of COVID vaccination and masks required for admission.
Cameo Baroque
MONTPELIER — In a benefit for Veteran’s Place in Northfield, Cameo Baroque presents its spring concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, in the historic sanctuary of Christ Episcopal Church on State Street.
The ensemble — Leslie Stroud, traverso flute; Laurie Rabut, viola da gamba, Beth Hilgartner, recorders and voice; and Ernie Drown, harpsichord — will perform arias and sonatas by J. S. Bach. The ensemble specializes in historically informed performances in music of the Baroque period and always performs for the benefit of community organizations.
For more information, call 802-223-3631, or email administrator@christchurchvt.org.
The Hay Burners
BRANDON — Brandon Music welcomes the return of the Deb Brisson and The Hay Burners at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 28, to open Brandon Music’s 2022 and final season.
Brisson and the Hay Burners are a group of veteran Addison County performers, led by Brisson’s powerful, expressive vocals. Their songs are real and heartfelt, ranging from soulful and bluesy to rocking alt-country. With an album of original music, “Heart-Shaped Stone,” to its credit, the band plays a mix of its own work and favorite covers by artists such as Natalie Merchant, Alabama Shakes, Coldplay, the Talking Heads and more.
“I think if I had to pick a genre for our music, it would be Americana,” Brisson said, “but it really is a little bit of everything.”
Tickets are $25 (pre- concert dinner is available for $35; reservations are required); call 802-247 4295, or go online to www.brandon-music.net
Roots and Americana
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present its Roots and Americana Music Festival featuring The Mammals, Corner House and The New Domestics, as part of the 2022 Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series, 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 29, at Cooper Field. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor seating on the ballfield. Rain date for the concert is Monday, May 30.
The Mammals are a warm-blooded party band with a conscience that spans the horizons of Americana music, from soulfully harmonized indie-folk ballads to revved up fiddle and banjo-driven foot stompers. Guitarist and songwriter Michelle Cummings Kostek and mandolinist Ed Kostek are the indie folk/rock duo The New Domestics.
Tickets are $25, $22 in advance (kids 12 and younger free); go online to nextstagearts.org Cooper Field is located on Sand Hill Road.
New at T.W. Wood
MONTPELIER — The T.W. Wood Gallery has opened two new exhibits that celebrate the work of local Vermont artists. Both exhibits will be open to the public through July 8 with a reception, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 3, in association with Montpelier Alive Art Walk.
The Printmaking Invitational 2022, curated by Phillip Robertson, features the work of Vermont artists Janet Cathey, Lynn Newcomb, and Michael Roosevelt. The Wood hopes to showcase Vermont printmakers as a semi-annual exhibit going forward.
“Local Perspectives, an exhibit of the Central Hub of the Vermont Pastel Society, offers visions of Vermont through the eyes of a group of Central Vermont pastel artists. Each artist presents a unique perspective of life in Vermont, as well as places further afield.
The T.W. Gallery is located located at 46 Barre St. For more information, go online to www.twwoodgallery.org
Music for ‘Serenity’
BRATTLEBORO —The Brattleboro Music Center’s EOS Project presents “Serenity,” featuring Robin Matathias, flute; Kathy Andrew, violin; Ashleigh Gordon, viola; Julie Carew, cello; Susan Dedell, piano; and Junko Watanabe, soprano. The concert is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, May 28, at the BMC.
“Serenity” will explore tranquility and peace through music, color, imagery and spoken word. The program includes Coleridge Taylor-Perkinson’s String Trio; Adolphus Hailstork’s “Sanctum”; William Grant Still’s “The Quiet One” from Lyric Quartet; Carlos Simon’s Piano Trio; and Zenobia Powell Perry’s “The Hidden Words.”
Tickets are $20; call 802-257-4523, or go online to bmcvt.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.