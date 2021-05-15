Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
MNFF Split/Screen
MIDDLEBURY — The Vermont International Film Festival (VTIFF) and the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival (MNFF) are presenting the final program for Split/Screen, the online monthly movie series partnership that began in November 2020. With the two Vermont film festivals each having curated a selection of four entertaining films in alternating months, MNFF steps to the plate in May with an offering of three engaging documentaries and one memorable drama that will run for 10 days, May 21-30:
Split/Screen May will feature the following films:
— “Stray” — directed by Elizabeth Lo, explores what it means to live as a being without status or security, as it follows three stray dogs as they embark on inconspicuous journeys through Turkish society.
— “The People vs. Agent Orange” — directed by Alan Adelson and Kate Taverna, compellingly depicts how the Agent Orange catastrophe did not end with the Vietnam War.
— “The Donut King” — directed by Alice Gu, is the fascinating rags to riches story of Ted Ngoy, a refugee escaping Cambodia, arriving in the United States in 1975 and building an unlikely multi-million dollar empire baking America’s favorite pastry, the donut.
— “Swan Song” — directed by Todd Stephens, a charming drama based on the true story of its main character, introduces us to retired hairdresser and local iconic bar performer Pat Pitsenbarger, played wonderfully by Udo Kier, who has given up on life from the confines of his small-town Sandusky, Ohio nursing home.
Split/Screen May will stream 24/7 beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, May 21 and conclude at 11 p.m. Sunday, May 30. The Monthly Pass is available for $40, $12.50 for individual tickets or information. Go online to middfilmfest.org/split-screen for tickets or information.
DJ Yaadcore
BURLINGTON — Yaadcore is arguably the hottest selector in Jamaican music and certainly the most prolific currently. He comes to town for a rare appearance on Saturday, May 22 (doors at 6 p.m./21+) in The Backyard at Nectar's. Yaadcore will be backed by the The Naya Rockers, featuring Zuggu Dan, with warm-up selections by Satta Sound.
As a founder of the global party Dubwise Jamaica, creator of the popular Reggae Aroma mixtape series and the first person to play leading lights Chronixx and Protoje over the Jamaican airwaves, Yaadcore is one of the most prominent and influential DJs working in reggae today. Having cemented his place as one of the genre’s pivotal tastemakers, this year marks a new direction for Yaadcore as he gets set to issue his first original recordings.
Go online to www.liveatnectars.com for tickets or information.
Shakespeare unbound!
BURLINGTON — The artists of Vermont Shakespeare Festival have created a fresh new show composed of text from each and every one of Shakespeare’s 37 plays! This groundbreaking theatrical fusion is the perfect response to the history, romance, tragedy...and comedy of our times.
The Vermont Shakespeare Festival (VSF), now in its 17th year of open-air professional productions of Shakespeare plays, presents “Shakespeare: Completely Unbound!” as a tribute to William Shakespeare, and as a gift to our community. It will be a rousing and thought-provoking evening of theater that will entertain with a goal of making Shakespeare accessible to people of all ages.
In the summer of 2021, VSF will bring professional performances to venues throughout the region. Fulfilling a dream and building on experiences of the past year, at South Burlington Memorial Park two performances will be free of charge:
— Aug. 20-21: South Burlington — Memorial Park Band Shell (free)
— Aug. 22: South Hero — Snow Farm Vineyard (ticketed)
— Aug. 28 — venue pending (ticketed)
— Sept. 11-12: Williston — Isham Farm (ticketed)
Go online to www.vermontshakespeare.org for tickets or information.
Town Hall outdoors
MIDDLEBURY — Town Hall Theater (THT) will open its inaugural outdoor season Friday, featuring live music, comedy, plays, talks, films, food trucks and more. Performances will pop up around THT, at Middlebury’s Marble Works District, Woodchuck Cider, Swift House, and other carefully curated locations across Addison and Chittenden Counties.
In addition, THT is partnering with resident companies, including the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival and Middlebury Acting Company on their debut outdoor film and theatre offerings.
Outdoor events include:
— Friday, May 21: Barbacoa, Bobcat & Bundle Artist Market @ Merchants Row, 3 to 7 p.m.
— Saturday and Sunday, May 22 and 23: Show Up, Kids! Improv @ Marble Works Tent, $10, noon.
— Saturday, May 22: Show Up, Kids! After Dark Improv — Adults Only @ Marble Works Tent, $10, 7 p.m.
— Friday, May 28: Friday Night Live! @ Marble Works Tent, free (reservations required), 7 p.m.
— Saturday, May 29: Saturday with Sarah King @ Marble Works Tent, free (reservations required), 7 p.m.
— Sunday, May 30: Sunday Social Distance Dance with Dojo @ Marble Works River Front Park, free, 3 p.m.
— Monday, May 31: Memorial Day Magic with Tom Verner @ Marble Works Tent, free, noon.
— Saturday, June 5: Pollen-Palooza @ Woodchuck Cider, $20, $10 for kids, 2 and 5:30 p.m.
— Sunday, June 6: Doc Lyle Sol’s Medicine Show @ Middlebury Town Green, free, 5 p.m.
— Wednesday, July 21 and Friday, Sept. 3: Bread and Puppet Theater, $20, 6 p.m.
Go online to townhalltheater.org for tickets or information.
Puppetry training
PUTNEY — After more than a year of mostly online events, Sandglass Theater is returning to teaching and to sharing the experiences of training and creating new work with people who are interested in the unique art form of puppet theater. The Summer Intensive Training has historically been a meeting place among people from different countries, different ages, and different experiences in life and in art.
This summer, Sandglass is excited to expand that further than ever before by combining in-person and virtual participation in a new hybrid workshop form. This approach to our training integrates Zoomers and roomers in a shared space where live training and collaboration can happen, for all participants whether co-located or entering the room through a computer.
The Sandglass Summer Intensive will take place July 11-24 at Sandglass Theater. In-person students are required to have proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to gathering on site. The intimate 60-seat theater is housed in a beautifully restored barn from the early part of the 20th century, and includes a fully accessible lobby, with ramp for wheelchair access.
Go online to sandglasstheater.org for more information and application.
