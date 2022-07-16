Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Heliand’s 15th
LYNDON-SOUTH POMFRET-ROCHESTER — Heliand’s 15th anniversary season draws to a close with a new program for oboe, bassoon and piano called “Cool of the Day.” Pianist Cynthia Huard, oboist Katie Oprea and bassoonist Rachael Elliott will be joined by guest percussionist Thomas Kozumplik:
— Friday, July 22: Lyndon — York Street Meeting House, 7 p.m.
— Saturday, July 23: South Pomfret — Artistree Community Arts Center, 3 p.m.
— Sunday July 24: Rochester — Rochester Federated Church, 4 p.m.
Continuing their mission to make classical music meaningful and accessible through purposeful programming and vivacious performances, Heliand combines music of Franz Josef Haydn, Jenni Brandon, Padma Newsom, Clemence de Grandval and Chick Corea. They also present the world premiere of “Nuts,” a piece commissioned by Heliand from composer Molly Leach. The program title was inspired by the song “Now is the Cool of the Day” by Jean Ritchie, which the trio will be singing in an arrangement by Moira Smiley
For tickets or information, go to heliand.net online.
‘The Seagull’
MARSHFIELD — Anton Chekhov’s “The Seagull” opened a three-week run July 14 at Unadilla Theatre and runs Thursday-Saturday with show time at 7:30 p.m. July 14-16, July 21-23, and 28-30 plus a Sunday matinee at 1:30 p.m. July 31.
The play begins with a play within a play being performed on the shore of a lake. The author is young and almost impossibly idealistic. He is crushed when the play is not well received by his family and friends. What is even worse is that his first love gives her heart to a man who is having an affair with the boy’s mother. Passion and jealousy run rampant. “The Seagull” contrasts ideas about the nature of art and of theater through characters who demonstrate how human conflict, pain and emptiness make questions about art and philosophy secondary to the trauma of failed relationships and the loss of hope. Incredibly, Chekhov does this through laughter more often than through tears.
Tickets are $25, $15 for age 12 and younger; call 802-456-8968, or go to unadilla.org online.
Buster Keaton’s ‘Battling Butler’
BRANDON — He never smiled on camera, earning him the nickname of “the Great Stone Face.” But Buster Keaton’s comedies rocked Hollywood’s silent era with laughter throughout the 1920s. Acclaimed for their originality, clever visual gags and amazing stunts, Keaton’s films remain popular crowd-pleasers today.
See for yourself with a screening of “Battling Butler” (1926), one of Keaton’s landmark feature films, at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Brandon Town Hall and Community Center.
Live music for the “Battling Butler” and a companion Keaton feature, “Sherlock Jr.” (1924) will be provided by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based performer and composer who specializes in scoring and presenting silent films.
“Battling Butler” tells the story of pampered millionaire Alfred Butler (Keaton) who tries to impress the girl of his dreams (Sally O’Neil) by pretending to be a championship boxer with the same name. The masquerade leads to knockout comedy both in and outside the ring, giving Keaton ample opportunity to display his gifts for physical and visual comedy.
Admission is free (donations help support ongoing Town Hall renovation efforts); go to www.brandontownhall.com online. Brandon Town Hall is at 1 Conant Square, Route 7.
Old Time on the Onion
MARSHFIELD — Old Time on the Onion (OTOTO), Vermont’s popular old-time event, produced by the Summit School of Traditional Music and Culture, will take place July 22-24 at the Onion River Campground.
Even though Old Time on the Onion is a free-form weekend campout for old-time musicians and their enablers, there are a few scheduled Saturday events, and there will be at least one food vendor this year. There will also be the traditional Saturday night potluck, starting around 6 p.m.
Under the Big Top at 10 a.m. Saturday, R.D. Eno, banjo player from Cabot, will lead a slow jam workshop called “Playing Around and Inside a Tune,” not for beginners but to give players of all skill levels a chance to get inventive with counter-voices and bizarre harmonies not normally permitted in old-time music. At 11 a.m., Jenny Monfore, originally a violist and veteran of several string bands, will teach a fiddle workshop. After a break for lunch, at 1 p.m., Dana Robinson, recording artist and now director of Cabot Arts, will offer a workshop on old-time guitar. And at 2 p.m., Tom Mackenzie, banjo (and also hammered dulcimer) virtuoso, shows you “How to Play Along When You Don’t Know the Tune.”
Admission is $30 for the full weekend, $20 for Saturday only, $15 for Friday or Sunday, payable at the gate by cash or check (no credit cards). RV hookups are available for an extra $10, also payable at the gate, but we recommend you make a reservation by contacting R.D. Eno (rdeno@fairpoint.net). The Onion River Campground is located at 61 Onion River Road, just off Route 2.
