Fish installation
ROXBURY — The Vermont Arts Council, in partnership with the Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, announced the installation of a sculpture by Vermont sculptor Sean Hunter Williams at Vermont’s oldest fish hatchery, the Roxbury Fish Culture Station. Because of Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of the new facility is postponed until 2021.
The sculpture features a single spawning female wild brook trout enlarged six times its average size. The green granite chosen for the sculpture is polished to the same deep green hue as the ridge of the wild brook trout and its surface is etched to reflect the signature camouflage pattern of the wild brook trout’s back. Williams’ work on the trout sculpture pushes the boundaries of stone carving by utilizing varying stages of surface polishing.
Titled “The Origin of the River,” the sculpture honors both the creative, feminine energy in nature and the proud heritage this native species represents to Vermonters. By embodying the confluence of biology, conservation and outdoor recreation, the work symbolizes the Department’s mission and celebrates a species that was raised at this location for the first time in the state more than 125 years ago.
The work was commissioned in 2017 by the State of Vermont through the Vermont Art in State Buildings Program, which supports the creation of site-specific works of art in designated state construction projects. Williams was selected from 15 applicants to the project.
Williams is a second-generation stone carver based in Barre. He graduated with a BFA from the University of Pennsylvania after transferring from the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts. After graduating, he lived in Berlin, Germany for four years to explore the arts and culture scene before moving back to Vermont to apprentice with his father, Jerry Williams, at the Barre Sculpture Studios, where he learned the craft of stone carving. After a four-year apprenticeship, Williams now does public and private commissions as a freelance stone carver operating out of Barre Sculpture Studio.
Go online to www.vermontartscouncil.org for more information.
MacMaster & Leahy
RANDOLPH — Chandler Center for the Arts presents “Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy’s Celtic Family Christmas at Home,” live-streamed online at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
One of the disappointments of the COVID-19 shutdown was the need to cancel Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy's show, not once but twice. The married duo has played Chandler dozens of times in recent years, and it's nearly always a packed, sold-out show.
A unique part of the show is that Donnell and MacMaster, who routinely feature their kids in their tours, will invite the world into their home, virtually, to witness their music, life and their holiday preparations. Mostly music, it will also include candid moments in the kitchen, decorating the tree and other bits of Christmas chaos.
Guarantees to the artists are necessary to ensure that the performers get the amount of money they need to make their tours work regardless of how many tickets venues sell. For a performer at the top of their career like MacMaster and Leahy, they can easily demand close to $20,000 per show. To not have to pay this guarantee makes it possible for venues to sell tickets and not have a threshold they need to meet to make a profit. The offer to share their proceeds without this upfront monetary commitment means that Chandler can offer the show to its customers for a fraction of what the show would cost to see live at Chandler.
Donnell, when he called, suggested that Chandler take this opportunity to pay their show forward, by offering it to other groups or nonprofits for free.
Tickets are $20. Go online to www.chandler-arts.org or call 802-278-9878.
Artist Andy Yoder
BRATTLEBORO — Artist Andy Yoder discusses “Overboard,” the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) installation of his handmade replicas of Nike Air Jordans at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, by Zoom and Facebook Live.
On view at BMAC through March 6, “Overboard” was inspired by “The Great Sneaker Spill of 1990,” an incident in which five shipping containers containing 61,820 Nike sneakers were lost at sea. Introduced in the same year as the spill, the popular sneaker became the template for Yoder’s showroom of 240 Jordan 5 replicas, each one made from recycled packaging or promotional materials.
“I hope the installation will bring attention to the impact of consumer culture on the environment and more specifically the health of the oceans,” Yoder said.
“Overboard” has generated national and international interest in recent weeks, including coverage in The New York Times, Smithsonian Magazine, Sports Illustrated, Mashable, the Italian publication Artribune, and the Austrian magazine Die Presse-Schaufenster. In an Observer article, Helen Holmes described Yoder’s sneakers as “both tongue-in-cheek and deadly serious; they’re as much engaging in consumer culture as they are rejecting it in search of something more meaningful.”
For more information, go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org or call 802-257-0124.
