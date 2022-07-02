Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Planet Zydeco
PUTNEY — Twilight Music continues its 19th Twilight on the Tavern Lawn series of folk, world beat, zydeco, Celtic, rock, and bluegrass summer concerts on Sunday, July 3 with zydeco sextet Planet Zydeco. Co-presented with Next Stage Arts Project, the four-concert series continues on Sundays, July 17 (Cary Morin), and July 31 (The Stockwell Brothers).
Planet Zydeco captures the essence of traditional rural-style accordion-driven dance music as it is played in clubs and dance halls in southwest Louisiana today. The band plays a popular mix of up-tempo songs, as well as slower blues-inspired numbers and traditional waltzes, for enthusiastic audiences throughout the Northeast.
New England-based Planet Zydeco features Cannon Labrie (accordion, vocals), Nick Keil (electric guitar, vocals), Alan Bradbury (bass, vocals), Jack Ezicovich (drums), Michelle Kaminsky (fiddle), and Bonita Weissman (rubboard).
All concerts begin at 6 p.m. in downtown Putney on the Putney Tavern lawn (bring a lawn chair or blanket) or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain. Admission is free (donations are accepted) and food will be available; call 802-387-5772 or go online to nextstagearts.org
Ukrainian surrealist Maya Deren
BRATTLEBORO — Four short films by Maya Deren, the Ukrainian-born artist and writer whose work is largely credited with launching the avant-garde cinema movement in America, will be shown at Epsilon Spires at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9. A live soundtrack will be performed by musician Rob Schwimmer on the piano, theremin, and a touch-sensitive synthesizer called the Haken Continuum.
Deren was born in Kyiv in 1917 and fled with her family five years later to escape antisemitic violence during the formation of the Soviet Union. She earned degrees in journalism and literature before buying a Bolex camera with an inheritance she received from her father’s death. Deren’s first film, “Meshes of the Afternoon,” won the Grand Prix Internationale for 16mm experimental film at the Cannes Film Festival in 1946, and is considered to be the first American avant-garde film to contain narrative.
Tickets are $20; go online to www.epsilonspires.org
Broadway’s Andrea McArdle
MANCHESTER — Andrea McArdle, who rocketed to stardom as Broadway’s original Annie, will perform at the Southern Vermont Arts Center’s (SVAC) Arkell Pavilion at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 6 as part of the “Broaway in Vermont” Concert Series hosted by Tony Award-winner Christian Hoff.
McArdle, who was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, won both the Theatre World and Outer Critics’ Circle Awards for her performance. On Broadway, she originated the roles of Ashley in “Starlight Express” and Margy in “State Fair,” and she was seen as Belle in “Beauty and the Beast” and as Fantine in “Les Miserables.”
In “Confessions of a Broadway Baby,” McArdle will mesmerize audiences with the music of legends Stephen Sondheim, Kander and Ebb, Jerry Herman, Johnny Mercer, and Charles Strouse, to name a few. She relays tales of her unique life treading the boards, and she sings showstoppers in the way only this super talent can.
For tickets or information, go online to www.svac.org
‘Joy of the Just’
ROCHESTER — “There are all kinds of justice … But give me the justice of Aunt Ella Reikert, the time she got run off the road by the Preacher’s wife.” Bald Mountain Theater presents “The Joy of the Just” by John Gardner at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 7 and 8, and at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at Spice Studio.
When elderly Aunt Ella gets involved in a he-said, she-said battle of wills with the new Preacher and finds no one believes or cares about her side of the story, she takes the matter of God’s punishment into her own hands. One of the finest short stories by Gardner, author of “Grendel and Vlempk the Box Painter,” “The Joy of the Just” will be adapted and performed by master reader and Artistic Director Ethan Bowen.
Accompanying Bowen will be pianist Susan Bushnell and a mini church choir. The featured hymns will provide not only atmosphere but witty, tongue-in-cheek commentary on the story’s events.
Tickets are $15; go online to www.baldmountaintheater.org Spice Studio is located at 482 S. Main St.
Carving workshops
WEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center announced that in honor of the organization’s 35th anniversary, an anonymous donor is providing special opportunities for Vermont residents. A reduced fee is available for two individuals to attend hands-on workshops in July using ancient sculpture materials.
From Assyrian relief sculpture to 21st century art objects, alabaster has been prized for its ease of carving, as well as its stunning beauty. Nora Valdez will lead an exploration of working with this wonderful stone in “Carving Alabaster” July 11-15.
It is easy to imagine prehistoric people finding and enhancing forms within naturally occurring wood shapes. “Wood Sculpture: Reshaping Trees, Logs and Branches” with Bill Woolf, July 18-22, examines the artistic possibilities in a material that is all around us.
Full workshop descriptions are posted at www.carvingstudio.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.