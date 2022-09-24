TURNmusic
BURLINGTON — TURNmusic, led by Anne Decker, will present “Women of Aeronautics,” a world premiere of a multi-media work by Vermont composer Danielle O’Hallisey, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, at Burlington City Arts (second floor gallery).
Born in the weird light of the Aug. 21, 2017, solar eclipse, “Women of Aeronautics” is the product of composer/engineering professional O’Hallisey’s restless mind.
Says O’Hallisey about the piece, “This is not the story of all women who have flown, or have assisted in the complex engineering of processes to enable flight. This is a sampling of short stories, the soundtrack to a documentary sketched on the screen behind the ensemble. It is an invitation to the listener to learn more about the hidden history of women’s involvement in the STEM fields and aeronautics, and understand that we were flying long before the world acknowledged that we could.”
Waterbury-based TURNmusic presents chamber music of our time with innovative programming and excellent musicianship.
“Founder and director Anne Decker mixes her diverse musical taste and experience to create some of the most intriguing, thought provoking, and enjoyable music being played in the state” says Steve MacQueen.
Admission is by donation ($20 suggested); go online to www.turnmusic.org Burlington City Arts is located at 135 Church St.
‘Dog Sees God’
CASTLETON — Castleton University presents “Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead,” an Off-Broadway play that serves as an unofficial continuation of the lives of the “Peanuts” comic strip characters, at 7:30 tonight (Sept. 24), and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, in the Black Box Theater.
After CB’s dog dies from rabies, he begins to question if an afterlife exists. His best friend offers no helpful perspective, his sister has entered a goth phase, his ex-girlfriend has been institutionalized, and his few remaining friends are too inebriated to care. After a run-in with the target of his friend group’s bullying, a friendship sparks between the two that tests the limits of teen angst.
Substance use, disordered eating, suicide, teen violence, and sexual identity collide and careen toward an ending that is in turn heart-aching and hopeful.
Content warning: strong language, homophobic slurs, staged violence, sexual situations, suicide.
Tickets are $10 at the door.
A mystery play
BRATTLEBORO — Winged Productions presents “Michael,” a contemporary mystery play Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church, at the corner of Bradley Avenue and Putney Road.
The hour-long performance is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Conceived, written, and directed by Susan Dedell, with a score composed by Paul and Susan Dedell, and art direction by Finn Campman, this latest WP offering features artists, actors, and singers from the St. Michael’s community and beyond.
“Bringing a new vision of Michael the Archangel to our midst,” Susan Dedell explains, “the production centers on the life of Michael, the Archangel whose name in both Hebrew and Arabic means ‘who is like God?’ It is the name itself that forms one of the basic questions at the center of this new mystery play and that provides creative fodder to explore Michael’s role and persona.
According to Dedell, Michael became increasingly associated with the fight of good versus evil and as such became the patron saint and protector of various countries, military organizations, and rulers. It is therefore no surprise that so many churches, cities, institutions, and people have been named after Michael.
Admission is free, but donations will be appreciated; call 802-254-6048 or email dedellsusan@gmail.com. Masking is encouraged.
Taconic jazz
MANCHESTER — Jazz, a true American musical art form, will be well represented locally in the coming months.
Taconic Music will present the Levin Brothers to start off Taconic Music’s series of four concerts at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Southern Vermont Arts Center. Making a stop in Manchester during their ongoing Fade to Blue tour, the Levin Brothers with special guest, flutist Ali Ryerson, bring their own dynamic original material as well as takes on classics by the Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Jimi Hendrix and others.
Each member of the quartet has extensive experience in a variety of genres. Tony Levin is the bassist for the iconic progressive-rock band King Crimson, and has toured and recorded with Pink Floyd, Peter Gabriel, Yes, John Lennon and many more. Tony’s brother Pete is a keyboard player, composer, arranger and record producer. Drummer Jeff “Siege” Siegel is a veteran of the New York City jazz scene and has worked with a veritable who’s who of artists. Ryerson rounds out this touring ensemble.
Tickets and information are available online at taconicmusic.org
Burlington Taiko
MIDDLEBURY — The call of the music … the pageantry of the costumes … the pulse of the drumbeat throughout your body. Get ready for Burlington Taiko.
Middlebury College’s Mahaney Arts Center opened 30 years ago, in fall 1992. To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the MAC will present Burlington Taiko in a residency designed to invigorate body and spirit, bridge international cultures, and rebuild the sense of community that was diminished during the pandemic.
A weeklong residency will include workshops for Middlebury College students and faculty/staff; area schoolchildren from Middlebury Union High School, Mary Hogan Elementary School, and Aurora Preschool; and community members. The week will culminate in a series of free, outdoor performances at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30; 2 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 on the back lawn of the Mahaney Arts Center. Friday’s event will kick off with a parade. All events are free and open to the public and will take place rain or shine.
Admission is free; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.