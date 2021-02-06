Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Virtual Arnowitt
TORONTO — At 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, Michael Arnowitt, formerly of Montpelier, will be performing his first piano concert since the pandemic began last March. This will be an online concert from his home in Toronto broadcast on YouTube.
“Since I haven’t had the opportunity to perform in roughly 11 months, I thought I’d challenge myself and so nearly all the music on the program are pieces I’m learning and performing for the first time,” Arnowitt said in a news release.
He will be wearing both his classical and jazz hats for this special piano solo program. On the classical side is Bach’s Partita no. 6 in E minor, three of his favorite Debussy preludes from Books 1 and 2, and Bartok’s own piano transcription of the lively finale to his Concerto for Orchestra.
On the jazz side, Arnowitt will improvise on tunes by Gershwin and Stevie Wonder and offer two premieres: a brand new composition “Chicago Avenue” and a jazz arrangement he is making of musical material from Carl Orff’s famous chorus and orchestra piece “Carmina Burana,” which was inspired by 13th century medieval secular poetry.
“Many thanks to the Toronto chapter of the Canadian Council of the Blind for sponsoring this concert and making it free and open to the public,” Arnowitt said.
The link to live-stream of the Feb. 12 concert is youtu.be/UtuDtPFOvyY For more information, go online to www.mapiano.com
Mad River Chorale
WAITSFIELD — Building on a successful online holiday concert (921 views so far), conductor Mary Jane Austin began online rehearsals for the 2021 Spring Concert of the Mad River Chorale Feb. 8. The community chorus invites active and former members as well as other interested singers to join in preparing an online concert to be presented in June.
Piano accompanist Alison Cerutti as well as several other instrumentalists will accompany the chorus. The program will center on the Brahms “Liebeslieder Waltzes,” with the addition of several other familiar songs. There will be choral numbers as well as solos, duets, trios and quartets. All rehearsals will be virtual to protect the health of singers, using the Zoom format.
For information about singing with the Mad River Chorale, call 802-496-4781, or go online to madriverchorale.net
‘Art! Just in Time’
BELLOWS FALLS — Canal Street Art Gallery’s “Art! Just in Time” is on view through Feb. 27. All are invited to 3rd Friday Gallery Night “Live with the Artists” on Facebook at 6 p.m. Feb. 19.
The exhibit is the inaugural Represented Artist Group Show to present new artwork, for one month, once a year, from each of Canal Street Art Gallery’s current roster of 20 represented artists.
Now celebrating its fourth year, the Canal Street Art Gallery continues sharing and appreciating new art while helping to support the artists who create it. The gallery aims to meet the promotional needs and online commerce demands of its artistic community with its announcement of expanding programming in 2021 to present 12 exhibitions. These include an increased number of solo shows, and the new Represented Artist Group Show.
For more information, go online to canalstreetartgallery.com
New BCA exhibits
BURLINGTON — The BCA Center opened two new exhibitions Friday.
On the first floor, artist Meg Lipke questions conventional notions of painting with her colorful, shaped abstractions with her exhibition “In the Making.” Working directly on canvas or cloth, the artist may cut, stain, or sew her materials to create compositions that project from the wall, or rest upon the floor. The space around and between each form is as much the artist’s subject as her final creation.
On the second floor, “Pivotal Moments: Select Works” by Diane Gabriel features the expressive imagery of one of Vermont’s most celebrated artists and educators, Diane Gabriel (1947-2017). Always experimenting, and often working in series, Gabriel incorporated found or refashioned materials and elements of nature as she investigated themes of memory, childhood, and spirituality.
The BCA Center is open noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday; for more information, go online to www.burlingtoncityarts.org/bca-center
Sunday opera
LEBANON, N.H. — Opera North invites you to join in on Zoom for “Always ON Sunday,” four warm conversations to brighten your winter afternoons, at 2 p.m. Sundays Feb. 14-March 7. Invite your friends to watch and chat live — or for a later viewing of the recorded session.
“Always ON Sunday” focuses the spotlight on some of the most creative forces behind Opera North’s upcoming 2021 Summerfest season: General Director Evans Haile, Artistic Director Louis Burkot, stage director Helena Binder (“Macbeth,” 2019), Big Apple Circus Artistic Director Mark Lonergan, and 2021 Resident Artist Arianna Rodriguez. The Zoom programs, each 60-75 minutes, are offered live and recorded for viewing later.
Tickets, which include the links for both live and recorded, are $15 for each session, $50 for all four; go online to operanorth.org Those who subscribe to the Summerfest 2021 season receive complimentary tickets to all “Always ON Sunday” presentations.
Call to artists
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites members and non-members to be a part of the upcoming exhibit “The Art of Technology” which will open March 5 and be on display until April 16. There are opportunities to have a Featured Gallery; Feature Display, and more.
Those interested in exhibiting should send email and images of works to be considered; call 802-775-0356, email info@chaffeeartcenter.org, or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org
Courtyard Concerts return
BENNINGTON — Last year, in response to COVID-19, Bennington Museum began a popular outdoor Friday night concert series in the courtyard. The events took place from the beginning of July through Labor Day weekend and represented a beacon of hope for the community. Over the course of the summer more than 450 people visited on Friday evenings to explore the outdoor exhibits, enjoy food by the Avocado Pit, and relax in the shade of the elm and be socially distant yet connected while listening to some great tunes.
This coming summer, thanks to an anonymous grant, Bennington Museum is will present Concerts in the Courtyard once more, free of charge to the public. Last year the performing artists accepted tips from the audience, but this year, thanks to this funding, the museum will be able to offer a stipend to the artists for their services.
There are 14 Fridays to be filled this summer, June 4-Sept. 3. All interested performers are invited to apply via the online application prior to May 1.
Applications can be found at www.benningtonmuseum.org/programming/concerts-in-the-courtyard
River Arts / G.R.A.C.E
MORRISVILLE — River Arts has announced a new collaboration with Grass Roots Art and Community Effort (G.R.A.C.E). Each week, Curator and Artistic Director Kathy Stark will share a selection from G.R.A.C.E’s collection of outsider artwork. This weekly virtual prompt to create will be shared by River Arts on its Facebook Page so that anyone can participate.
Participants are encouraged to use each piece as inspiration and a departure point for their original creation. All mediums and experience levels are encouraged to participate. Finished pieces can be submitted for display on River Arts and G.R.A.C.E’s social media platforms. Participants may be invited to participate in a group exhibition or be featured in an “artist of the month” in the future.
For more information, go online to www.riverartsvt.orgwww.chaffeeartcenter.org
