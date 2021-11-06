Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Haefner & Brigantino
LUDLOW — At 7 p.m. Saturday, November 13 at 7 PM, FOLA has arranged with the Little Yellow House Studio to book a live musical concert featuring Susan Haefner and Lisa Brigantino, titled “Blue Skies Cabaret.”
Haefner and Brigantino will perform some of their favorite songs from the Great American Songbook, as well as original tunes by Brigantino. Song selections include “Blue Skies,” “It Might as Well be Spring,” and “It’s Only a Paper Moon,” as well as selections from Brigantino’s recent albums.
Haefner is a professional actor, director, teacher and Broadway veteran, and is now proud to call Vermont home. She has appeared in over 25 productions at Weston Playhouse, as well as in many shows at Northern Stage in White River Junction and Shaker Bridge Theatre in Enfield, New Hampshire.
Brigantino is an award-winning singer-songwriter, composer, multi-instrumentalist, music director and accompanist. Her original songs span numerous genres and she also composes for TV, film, advertising, theater and more.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Call 802-228-7239 or go online to fola.us for information. All unvaccinated must wear masks, but they are recommended for all.
‘Composers of Color’
MARSHFIELD — Scrag Mountain Music’s commitment is doing its part to heal systemic marginalization through the introduction and celebration of diverse voices in classical music, this season. Scrag is presenting a four-part online workshop series focused on expanding awareness and appreciation for “Composers of Color” in the classical chamber music world.
Each workshop session focuses on the life and music of a number of groundbreaking “Composers of Color” from the classical canon and contemporary music world. The virtual Composers of Color Workshop Series sessions are 7 to 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 21, 28, and Dec. 5 on Zoom.
Each of the sessions will be hosted by Scrag Mountain Music Founders and co-Artistic Directors Mary Bonhag and Evan Premo and will share musical examples, offer historical context, and provide articles and other resources for discussion.
Admission is free, but 50% of donations will benefit a BIPOC music organization. Go online to www.scragmountainmusic.org to register or for more information.
Composer Gary Schmidt
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts will present a very special music program at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. This concert is a fundraising event and features recently composed music of pianist-composer Gary Schmidt. There will be a reception following the concert.
Included in the program will be two selections from his “Songs Without Words” for solo piano, a set of piano variations titled “Dreams and Fantasies on Mozart’s Twilight,” and another set of piano variations based on the traditional American song “Oh, Beautiful.”
Also included in the program will be a newly composed Duo for cello and piano written for and performed with Erika Lawlor Schmidt. And to round out the program, Gary Schmidt has invited Ron White on bass and Harry Drum on tenor sax to perform his original jazz pieces.
This past spring Stone Valley Arts was gifted a Baldwin baby grand and this will be the inaugural concert of the piano. Proceeds of this concert will be directed toward the final restoration of the piano and select music programming in 2022.
Tickets are $25; go online to www.stonevalleyarts.org for tickets or information.
‘The Mousetrap’
CASTLETON — After almost two years of Castleton University's arts scene existing only online, the Theater Arts Department will officially open the Fine Arts Center back up to the public with its production of “The Mousetrap” by Agatha Christie. Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 11-13, and 2 p.m. Nov. 14 in Casella Theater in the Fine Arts Center at Castleton University.
The scene is set when a group of people gathered in a country house cut off by the snow discover, to their horror, that there is a murderer in their midst. Who can it be? One by one the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts until at the last, nerve-shredding moment the identity and the motive are finally revealed.
Castleton alumni who performed the production in 1991 will be visiting the campus and meet the cast of the current production after the Saturday night show.
Tickets are $10, $5 for seniors, students, and alumni; call 802 468-1119 to reserve.
Chaffee holiday
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center invites the community to its Annual Holiday Exhibit opening reception, 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12. This is an all-member show celebrating the talented artists in our communities whose works will be on display throughout our historic 1890s mansion until Jan. 7. There is no charge for admission (a mask is required).
And mark your calendars: Starting Nov. 20, with the Gingerbread Contest Showcase reception, noon to 2 p.m., will be gingerbread creations on display. “People’s Choice” awards in various categories will also be awarded, and visitors can vote for their favorite entry until Dec. 10. All are invited to submit their imaginative creations.
Go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org for information.
Opera House reopening
PLAINFIELD — The Friends of the Plainfield Opera House is excited to announce the Opera House reopening with a concert and celebration Sunday (Nov. 7) starting at 3 pm. It will start off with a benefit performance by Vermont’s finest — and only — klezmer band, The Nisht Geferlach Klezmer Band.
Dance, clap, listen, sing along. The band will play for about 45 minutes. After the music, at 4 p.m., there will be refreshments, some brief announcements about the future of the Friends of the Opera House, the Town Hall itself, plans for the winter and spring, a big thank you to the donors to the Full House Fund that enabled doubling of parking, and the annual meeting. This (brief) meeting is open to all past, present and future members.
Go online to www.plainfieldoperahousevt.org for more information.
