Noon Music in May
STOWE — Stowe Performing Arts’ Noon Music in May returns to the Stowe Community Church on Wednesdays in May. Concerts are presented free of charge; no tickets are required. Contributions are accepted and greatly appreciated.
— May 5: Sheffield Sessions, Annie Bartlett and Jake Armerding, fiddles and acoustic strings.
— May 12: Peter Sykes, organ.
— May 19: Diana Fanning, piano.
— May 26: Craftsbury Chamber Players — Mary Jane Austin, piano; Mary Rowell, violin; and Fran Rowell, cello.
Seating is limited and open to fully vaccinated attendees only. Social distancing, masks, proof of COVID vaccinations and reservations are required.
Go online to www.stoweperformingarts.com for reservations or information.
‘I.T. 2.0’ on stage
ROCHESTER — Bald Mountain (in conjunction with Theater Engine) presents a Zoom production of “I.T. 2.0,” the second act of Amy Braun's play “I'm Telling,” at 7 p.m. today (May 1) in a live-streamed production. It was first produced by the White River Valley Players in their Homegrown Theater production in 2014.
Ms. Whittier, a teacher in her final year before retirement, is going virtually out of her mind as a hybrid teacher and tries to keep up with her students using modern technology. As with the first production children are played by adults and adults by (older) children. Silliness abounds as poor Ms. Whittier tries to keep up.
Go online to bit.ly/YouTubeTelling to view the performance.
VYO live-streams
COLCHESTER — The Vermont Youth Orchestra (VYO) presents its third concert series of the season on Sunday, May 2, via live-stream from the Elley-Long Music Center. The VYO’s 80 musicians, under the baton of Music Director Mark Alpizar, will present four concerts throughout the day.
In addition to featuring this year’s concerto winners, musicians are performing works by Verdie, Gounod, Debussy, Shostakovich, Clarke, Wagner, de Abreu, Marin, Fuentes, and Biber. The schedule is:
— 12:30 p.m.: Adriana Verdie’s “Tanguescente” and Charles Gounod’s Petite symphonie (first and fouth movements).
— 3 p.m.: Claude Debussy’s Premiere Rhapsodie with clarinetist Mason Davis and Dmitri Shostakovich’s Cello Concerto No. 1 with Layla Morris.
— 5:30 p.m.: Axel Clarke’s “Ro Sham Beaux,” Richard Wagner’s Funeral March from “Die Gotterdammerung,” and Zequinha de Abreu’s “Tico Tico” (arr. David Marlatt).
— 8 p.m. Theresa Marin’s “Almost Alice,” Rubén Fuentes’s "La Bikina,” and Heinrich Biber’s Battalia in D (movements 1-8).
Admission is by donation; go online to www.vyo.org to register (required).
BIPOC children’s writers
BRATTLEBORO — At 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, the Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) presents “Black Representation in Children’s Literature,” a live Zoom conversation with three award-winning African American children’s book authors — Rio Cortez (“The ABCs of Black History”), Daniel Minter (“Going Down Home with Daddy”), and Javaka Steptoe (“Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat”).
This event is presented in connection with the BMAC exhibit “Jennifer Mack Watkins: Children of the Sun,” on view through June 13, which celebrates the beauty, importance, and complexity of positive representation of African American children. A selection of children’s books by Cortez, Minter, and Steptoe is available in the BMAC Gift Shop.
Admission is free; go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org to register.
‘The Way We See It’
SOUTH POMFRET — The Artistree Gallery is presenting “The Way We See It,” an exhibit of oil paintings by Rae Newell and Lynn VanNatta. As artists, instructors, and friends, that share a passion for oil painting and a common interest in depicting the sights and landscapes of Vermont. Their vibrant and accomplished works will be on display in the Gallery at Artistree through May 22.
Newell and VanNatta met several years ago during the Last Saturday Paint-Outs that VanNatta led at Artistree. She later attended a workshop that Newell led on the technique of under-painting with bold color, which helps to achieve lively surfaces in the finished painting. Both artists enjoy painting en plein air and have shared some exciting encounters with animals and burning tractors while painting outdoors. They compare oil painting tips and techniques frequently, and both admire each other’s composition skills and use of color.
Gallery hours are: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Go online to www.artistreevt.org for more information. All the works will be available to view on Artistree’s website.
Rokeby reopening
FERRISBURGH — Rokeby Museum will reopen to the public on May 9 and remain open for the 2021 season until Oct 24. Starting May 9, the museum’s permanent exhibit “Free & Safe,” interpretive trail, and the agricultural outbuildings will be open free for members or with paid admission for nonmembers.
Opening May 30, the museum’s 2021 seasonal exhibit, “A Modern Artist: The Commercial Art of Rachael Robinson Elmer” will open to the public. This exhibit explores Rachael Robinson Elmer as a modern artist navigating the expanding profession of commercial artistry in the early 20th century. Visitors will view never shown museum pieces from her early education to her illustrations for popular periodicals, children’s books and advertisements.
Guided tours of the historic site will resume in early summer, with entrance to the historic house dependent on preservation work and COVID-19 restrictions. Rokeby Museum will follow COVID-19 guidance, as issued by the State of Vermont at the time of opening. Face masks and social distancing will be in place.
Hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; go online to www.rokeby.org for information.
Motherhood revealed
SPRINGFIELD — Celebrate Mother's Day with a visit to Gallery at the VAULT to see amazing moments captured in photography by Jess Kimball. “A Day In the Life of a Mother: Photos to Warm Your Heart and Bring Back Memories” will be on display through May 12.
Kimball says, “I started this series in Brattleboro as a way to meet more people in my community. I met incredible, inspirational moms who shaped the kind of parent I hope to become. We are so focused on perfect pictures, but some of the most amazing moments are the ones that happen candidly. The way a child smiles at their parents melts me into a puddle of mush.”
Kimball is a postpartum and birth doula, a newborn care specialist, and an infant sleep consultant. Her business is Sunflower Postpartum Care.
Hours are: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays; call 802-885-7111, or go online to www.galleryvault.org for more information. The Gallery at the Vault is located at 68 Main St.
