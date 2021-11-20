Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Sandglass Theater
PUTNEY — Geese fly in gaggles and crows in murders. Turkeys hang out in rafters. That’s the collective name for our favorite Thanksgiving bird. And so, in honor of this weekend of the turkey, a bird of this continent, Sandglass has put a grouping of crankies in a rafter and is taking them to Green Mountain Orchard for a special show, in connection with the Putney Craft Tour.
Crankies are scrolling panoramas, usually used in connection with ballads or stories, often set to music. Our annual Crankie Celebration, usually held in early December, is arriving early this year. Join us for a special Thanksgiving weekend event and meet some of the local “Crankers” as they present a program of crankies, music, and even some puppets.
“A Rafter of Crankies” will feature Sandglass co-founders Ines Zeller Bass and Eric Bass, as well as local crankie creators Brendan Taaffe and Anna Patton. Performances will be presented at Green Mountain Orchard, on West Hill Road, at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26, and at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.
The 43rd annual Putney Craft Tour, the oldest continuing crafts tour in the country, is held during the long Thanksgiving weekend 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov 26-28, and gives shoppers, visitors and collectors another reason to be thankful. Glass blowers, potters, jewelers, weavers, painters, even artisan cheese-makers, and winemakers invite visitors to come in to their studios, discover, ask questions, sip hot cider and buy that one-of-a-kind gift direct from the artisan who made it. (Go online to www.putneycrafts.com)
Crankie tickets are $10; go online to sandglasstheater.org for tickets or information. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID PCR test within the last 48 hours and masks are required for admission.
Sesame Street
MIDDLEBURY — MNFF Selects, the monthly screening series presented by the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, will present the Vermont premiere screening of the entertaining and revealing documentary “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 at Town Hall Theater.
The film invites viewers to go inside the hearts and minds of the Sesame Street creators, artists and educators who established one of the most influential and enduring children’s series in television history. Directed with a sure hand by Marilyn Agrelo, and incorporating exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and over 20 original interviews, “Street Gang” introduces audiences to a gang of visionaries who set out to entertain and educate young minds by harnessing the power of television using furry characters, catchy songs and a diverse cast. The film is rated PG.
Tickets are $16, $11 for ages 12-17; $7 younger than 12; call 802-382-9222, or go online to townhalltheater.org for tickets or information. All attendees 12 and younger must be vaccinated and all must wear masks.
‘The Zoo Story’
PUTNEY — At 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 26 and 27, Next Stage Arts will present the Wild Goose Players’ production of “The Zoo Story” by Edward Albee.
Among the most famous one act plays in the English language, “The Zoo Story” is the story of two men, Peter and Jerry (played by John Hadden and David Stern respectively), who meet at a bench in Central Park. Beginning with one of the most famous first lines in dramatic literature, “I’ve been to the zoo,” it’s a taut cat-and-mouse confrontation, with Peter the unwilling participant in Jerry’s game. What that game is, revealed only in the final minutes, has rocked audiences around the world. “The Zoo Story” put Albee on the map, beginning a career that included two Tony Awards for best play and three Pulitzer Prizes for drama.
Prepared substantially on ZOOM during the first year of the pandemic, this production is a passion project for Stern, Hadden and Sandy Klein, their director. “We are thrilled to share the results of that passion,” says Stern. Audience members are invited to stay after the performance for a talk-back with the trio.
Tickets are $12; go online to nextstagearts.org for tickets or information. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test within 48 hours and masks required for admission.
Pianist Adam Golka
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center Chamber Series welcomes pianist Adam Golka at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21.
The concert at the BMC, will include works by Bach, Brahms, Ligeti, and Ginastera. The program will include Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 26 in E-flat Major, Op. 81a (“Les Adieux”), as well as Kapustin’s Concert Etude Op. 40, No. 7: Intermezzo; Golka’s own “Relevant Etude”; Bacewicz’s Sonata No. 2; and Liszt’s Piano Sonata in B minor, S. 178.
The Polish-American pianist first performed all of Beethoven’s Piano Sonatas when he was 18 years old, and he considers the 32 masterpieces to have been his saving grace during the COVID crisis.
Tickets are $25; go online to bmcvt.org for tickets or information.
Artist Judy Greenwald
BARRE — The original art of Montpelier pastel artist Judy Greenwald will be featured at Espresso Bueno coffee house through Dec 29. Thirty-seven of Greenwald’s works will be for sale at the café, with prices reduced for the holidays. Prints of each work can also be purchased on site.
Greenwald, 87, is known for her vivid use of color in works such as “His Majesty,” which depicts a regal rooster, and “Underwater Ballet,” a study in fantastic fish. Greenwald also derives inspiration from the Vermont landscape, with titles such as “Stowe Waterfall,” “Road to Sparrow Farm” and “Berlin Farm.”
Go online to espressobueno.com for more information. Espresso Bueno is at 248 N. Main St.
