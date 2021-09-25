Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Beethoven’s 9th
MONTPELER — The Green Mountain Mahler Festival Orchestra and Chorus will present a free outdoor performance of the fourth movement (“Ode to Joy”) of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26 on the State House lawn at the capitol building. Conducted by Daniel Bruce, featured vocal soloists are Lillian Broderick, soprano; Nessa Rabin, mezzo-soprano; Andrew Ross, tenor; and José Schmidt, bass.
Audience members should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on and practice social distancing from those who are not members of your own household.
Go online to www.vtmahler.org for more information.
‘Kindly Leave the Stage’
DORSET — The Dorset Players will be opening their 94th season with “Kindly Leave the Stage,” a British drawing room farce, written by John Chapman and directed by Richard Maiori, Oct. 1-10 at the Dorset Playhouse. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, no walk-ins will be allowed. Patrons must show proof of being fully vaccinated and masks will be required for everyone. This play contains some adult content and language and children under 12 will not be admitted.
Tickets are available online only at www.dorsetplayers.org; for information call 802-867-5570.
Vermont Almanac
RANDOLPH — In December 2020, Vermont welcomed a unique and significant annual publication to its life, Vermont Almanac, a book fully dedicated to the rural aspects of life in the Green Mountain state. The publication, all 288 pages of it, honors and celebrates such topics as Vermont’s farms, forests, wildlife, plants, butterflies, maple syrup industry, weather, and much more. The publication also includes stories about the many Vermonters whose lives are dedicated to the protection and maintenance of those many defining features of life in Vermont.
In celebration of the first Almanac volume, as well as in anticipation of future volumes that will be released each year, Chandler Center for the Arts in Randolph, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, will host “Vermont Almanac: Stories Told From & For the Land,” an evening of readings by ten of the many dozens of authors featured in the first volume, accompanied by live music by the band Turnip Truck.
Chandler's new policy is universal masking for all present in the hall with the exception of each individual speaker on the stage. The hall will socially-distance ticketed groups and may require proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID test within the prior 72 hours for adults.
Admission is “pay what you can”; go online to www.chandler-arts.org for more information. Visit www.vermontalmanac.org for more about Vermont Almanac.
‘Phantom of the Paradise’
BRATTLEBORO — At 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, a special presentation of the cult classic “Phantom of the Paradise” will take place in the Sanctuary of Epsilon Spires. Fans of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will be delighted with this less-known rock opera influenced by works such as “Faust” and “The Picture of Dorian Grey,” albeit viewed through the glitter-flecked lens of lavish 1970s glam rock.
Directed by Brian De Palma (“Carrie,” “Scarface,” and the original “Mission: Impossible”), “Phantom of the Paradise” explores the tension between artistic authenticity and pop-culture marketability. The story is of a nebbish singer-songwriter who unwittingly sells his soul to a nefarious record producer named Swan for the opportunity to have his epic rock cantata performed by his muse, played in the film by a young Jessica Harper years before she starred in Dario Argento’s classic horror movie “Suspiria.”
Go online to www.epsilonspires.org for tickets.
Kat Wright & more
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present Kat Wright and her trio plus Pete Bernhard as part of the 2021 Next Stage "Bandwagon Summer Series," an outdoor, socially distanced concert series, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, in the field behind the Putney Inn.
Wright, whose voice is both sultry and dynamic, delicate yet powerful, and gritty but highly emotive and nuanced, has been described as “a young Bonnie Raitt meets Amy Winehouse." Wright, Bob Wagner (guitar) and Josh Weinstein (bass) lean into their trio formation, showcasing their folky-rootsy selves.
Opening the show will be local guitarist and vocalist Pete Bernhard, front man of The Devil Makes Three.
Bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor seating in socially distanced pods on the field. Next Stage will provide a cash bar.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance (12 and younger free): call 802-387-0102 or go online to nextstagearts.org for tickets or information. The Putney Inn is located at 57 Putney Landing Road.
About Minor White
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) presents “Minor White: Photographer, Teacher, Advocate,” a free online talk by art historian Catherine Barth, Ph.D., at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at 7:30 p.m.
Barth received her doctorate in art history from Emory University in 2021. Her dissertation, “Frederick Sommer: Photography at the Limits of the Avant-Garde,” includes an examination of Sommer’s relationship with White as well as with Edward Weston, Ansel Adams, and Nancy and Beaumont Newhall, all key figures in White’s career. She was a 2019 recipient of a Minor White Archive Research Grant from Princeton University, where her research included an examination of White’s role as co-founder and editor of the photography magazine Aperture.
This event is presented in connection with “Sequences: Ode to Minor White,” a BMAC exhibition of contemporary works of art that evoke White’s aesthetic and philosophical ideas.
Go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org to register.
