Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Halloween spectacular
BRATTLEBORO — For its sixth annual Halloween spectacular, Shoot the Moon theater company will present a live web-streamed performance of “What Did I Just See?” at 7:30 pm. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 30-31 and Nov. 6-7.
“What Did I Just See?” is inspired by the unintended digital voyeurism that has become common due to increased reliance on videoconferencing platforms for business and social gatherings. The lead character thinks that they’ve seen something. Maybe they did, or maybe they didn’t?
Company Artistic Director Joshua Moyse says the script updates themes previously explored in short stories such as H.G. Wells’ “Through A Window” and Cornell Woolrich’s “It Had to Be Murder,” which itself was the source for the Alfred Hitchcock film “Rear Window.”
“We are hoping to put the audience into the lead character’s head,” says Moyse, who recommends audience members use personal headphones when watching the performance. “It’s not a must, but I think it pushes the show to another level. We are trying to take advantage of the new opportunities that digital theater affords us.”
All tickets are by donation, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Hooker-Dunham Theater & Gallery; go online to www.shootthemoontheater.com
Halloween fireworks
RUTLAND — The Paramount Theatre and Vermont State Fair, two long-standing Rutland not-for-profit organizations, are partnering on a fireworks show that will be free for the community at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the historic fairgrounds located on South Main Street.
“Boom! A Halloween Fireworks Spooktacular” was created in response to the news that the longstanding Rutland Halloween Parade was grounded due to the ongoing pandemic.
Free parking on the infield of the fairgrounds will be available. Gates open at 6 p.m. Attendees must adhere to all social distancing standards including the wearing of masks if they are to travel further than an arm’s length from their vehicle.
This event is “drive in” style. Attendees will be asked to stay at their vehicle and tune their radio to 89.3 FM to enjoy a soundtrack specifically created for this event including a pre-recorded kick-off featuring Rutland’s famous “Drum Journeys of Earth,” which traditionally lead the Rutland Halloween Parade with their Drumming Halloween Skellies. The first 300 children to arrive at the fairgrounds will be provided an individually bagged, safe goodie-bag.
For those looking to extend their Halloween night out, rounding out the evening will be a screening of the Disney classic “Halloweentown” (rated G, 84 minutes) at the drive in located at The Vermont State Fairgrounds.
Tickets are $25 per vehicle and are available at www.paramountvt.org
Chandler’s ‘Macbeth’
RANDOLPH — With a new state guideline that allows a 75-person audience, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Chandler Center's Just the Players theatrical group will produce its first community theater performance, The Tragedy of Macbeth.”
Director Tess Holbrook has a unique vision for the production:
"I would like to set ‘Macbeth’ at a Halloween party in 2020. My reason for this is that it is already one of Shakespeare's more creepy plays and lends itself to a Halloween theme. ‘Macbeth’ is also a very dramatic and serious show dealing with the heady topic of morality, so picking a theme that creates an entertaining visual can help balance the script out. The show will be right before Halloween and tying the show to the holiday could help sell tickets. Since many families won’t be trick-or-treating this year, they may be looking for another way to celebrate.”
Audience size is limited to 75 (reservations, masks and social distancing required). Tickets are $15, live or live-streamed; call 802-728-9878, or go online to www.chandler-arts.org
Sandglass outdoors
PUTNEY — Following the joy and magic of September’s Footpath to the Puppets, Sandglass Theater will present another outdoor, live event on Halloween weekend. Sandglass has pulled some puppets out of boxes, dusted them off and restored their finery. The puppet cast of “The Pig Act,” Sandglass’ unusual puppet circus from 2000, has emerged once again and is eager to show you their strange and mysterious acts.
Show times are: 4 and 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30; 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31; and 1, 2, 3 and 4 p.m. Sunday Nov. 1.
“Footpath to the Circus Puppets” is a performance in three acts that takes you around the Sandglass grounds, with roaming guides, music and puppets emerging from behind shrubbery and an old trolley car, all in a manner that observes social distancing and audience safety. Step into another world and witness acts of daring, humor and wonder. Costumes are encouraged!
There will be no bathrooms available, so take care of business before you arrive. To ensure the health and safety, you will be seated and move about in “pod” groups.
Ticket prices are on a sliding scale starting at $10 per person; for reservations (recommended), call 802-387-4051. Sandglass is located at 17 Kimball Hill, off Route I-91, exit 4.
Rutland Art Ramble II
RUTLAND — Residents and visitors to Rutland may have noticed “Rutland Art Ramble” signs on windows along the downtown streets beginning in August. These signs point to art exhibitions designed to enliven, challenge and entertain. Those exhibitions ran through September. October launches a new arrangement of exhibitions.
Rutland Art Ramble is a collaboration between organizations dedicated to fostering the arts and artists throughout the Rutland region. Many downtown business owners have lent store windows, so anyone walking in the city will be able to enjoy a wide variety of works including sculpture, painting, video and installation.
Participating are: the Carving Studio, Castleton University, Bank Gallery, Chaffee Art Center, The MINT, Stone Valley Arts, Vermont Creative Network and 77ART. The exhibitions will remain in place through Nov. 21.
Pride auditions
RANDOLPH — Vermont Pride Theater at Chandler will hold video auditions for a benefit reading of “Raggedy And,” a prize-winning play by David Valdes that examines contemporary gender politics with insight and wit.
The production will be pre-recorded for Zoom on Saturday Jan. 30, proceeds to benefit GLAD's transgender rights project. Rehearsals, all by Zoom, will begin in December. The recording, with actors in separate spaces at Chandler, will take place in mid-January.
In the play, an unknown poet's selection to read at the presidential inauguration sparks both excitement and anxiety in her close circle as the poet is pressured to define herself with a label she has avoided for years. "In a fast-paced comedy of manners for our times, four LGBTQ characters with opposing agendas tango over minority labels, gender politics, and the limits of privacy." (New Play Network)
The cast requires two actors who identify as male, the latter also identifying as Latinx, playing characters in their mid-20s. Actors must be comfortable Zooming same-sex displays of affection. Auditions by video are due to director Joanne Greenberg by Nov. 2. Callbacks via zoom will take place Nov. 7.
Those interested in auditioning, should contact Joanne Greenberg at 802-734-1013 or jogreenvermont@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.