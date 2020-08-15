Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Scrag music onlineMARSHFIELD — Scrag Mountain Music concludes its 2019-20 10th anniversary season with a virtual concert featuring Vermont musicians and Scrag Artistic
Directors Mary Bonhag and Evan Premo performing music for soprano and double bass including five works written specially for them. This interactive concert features world premieres by Erik Nielsen and William Parker, plus music by Katherine Balch, Lembit Beecher, Premo and Shawn Jaeger, as well as live composer conversations.
The concert takes place at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, and will be available via Zoom.
Bonhag and Premo have been concertizing together since they first met their freshman year at the University of Michigan, nearly 20 years ago. Since then, they have commissioned and had numerous works written for them by friends and colleagues, greatly expanding the classical music repertoire for this unconventional instrumental combination. Premo, a composer himself, has also written many works for the pair.
This duo concert features two world premieres, “Love Songs” by Nielson of Brookfield, with texts by E.E. Cummings, Marsden Hartley, and Willa Cather; and “Home” by Parker, a New York City jazz artist, set to a poem by the late Vermont poet David Budbill with whom Parker was a regular collaborator. Both Nielsen and Parker were scheduled to be part of Scrag’s May concert series featuring music set to the works of Budbill, ultimately canceled due to COVID-19.
Also on the program are Jaeger’s “In Old Virginny” (2007) with settings of text collected by Cecil Sharp from the Southern Appalachians; Balch’s acrobatic “Phrases” (2017) with text by 19th-century French poet Arthur Rimbaud, and Premo’s always timely “Seasonal Song Cycle.”
The concert also includes “With Grandchildren” by Beecher, Scrag’s 2013-14 composer-in-residence, from his 15-movement “Looking at Spring: Meditations on Aging” (2014). The work was commissioned by Scrag Mountain Music and developed from interviews with seniors living in Vermont and Toronto.
A number of the composers will join Bonhag and Premo for a live chat.
Admission to the concert continues Scrag’s “Come as you are. Pay what you can” policy, with at-will donations collected online during the program. To register, go online to www.scragmountainmusic.org
Brown Bag returnsMONTPELIER — Montpelier Alive announced the kickoff of its free lunchtime concert series, the Hunger Mountain Co-op Brown Bag Summer Concert Series. Concerts will return starting Aug. 20 at noon and continue each Thursday through Sept. 24. All concerts will be held in the courtyard of Christ Episcopal Church at 64 State St.
“We are excited to bring back the Brown Bag Concert Series for 2020,” said Dan Groberg executive director of Montpelier Alive. “This year’s concert series will look a little different, but it is still going to sound great. Our lineup is packed with community favorites and new sounds like A2VT which synthesizes their Native African musical and dance roots with Western pop and hip hop sensibilities, and Mikahely who draws inspiration from traditional Malagasy rhythms to create his own unique sound.”
Performances are:
— Aug. 20: The Revenants
— Aug. 27: A2VT
— Sept. 3: Mikahely
— Sept. 10: Patti Casey & Colin McCaffery
— Sept. 17: Shellhouse
— Sept. 24: Allison Mann
For everyone’s safety, capacity will be limited and all attendees will be required to undergo temperature checks and health screenings, and provide contact information. Masks and physical distancing are required.
Christ Church donates the use of the courtyard space, but this program is not sponsored by the church and it assumes no liability.
For more information, go online to www.montpelieralive.com
Essential workersGLENS FALLS, New York — As of today, The Hyde Collection is offering free admission to all essential workers and their families throughout the month of August as a thank you for their service during the COVID-19 crisis. After being closed for several months because of the pandemic, The Hyde Collection reopened to visitors on the first of the month.
“There isn’t enough that we at The Hyde can do to properly thank the men and women who put their lives on the line to help others during the COVID-19 crisis,” says Hyde Collection CEO Norman Dascher. “We hope this gesture conveys at least some of the gratitude we have for their bravery.”
In accordance with CDC guidelines, The Hyde is open only for visitors who have made appointments on the museum’s website. When making a reservation online, there is an “Essential Workers and Family” field where first responders, health care workers and all other essential workers can enter the number of family members they will be attending with, and they will not be charged for those tickets.
For information, or for an appointment, go online to www.hydecollection.org
