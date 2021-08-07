Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Sierra Hull & Justin Moses
PEACHAM — Kingdom County Productions and Catamount Arts will present three-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter and mandolin ace Sierra Hull and Grammy-nominated multi-instrumentalist Justin Moses in their exclusive northern New England concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at the Peacham Congregational Church. Bluegrass/Americana duo, Bob and Sarah Amos will open the show, highlighting their intimate harmonies through a range of musical styles.
In her first 25 years alone, Hull has hit more milestones than many musicians accomplish in a lifetime. After making her Grand Ole Opry debut at the age of 10, the Tennessee-bred virtuoso mandolinist played Carnegie Hall at age 12, then landed a deal with Rounder Records just a year later. Now 28, Hull is set to deliver her fourth full-length album for Rounder: an elegantly inventive and endlessly captivating album called “25 Trips.”
Moses is an award-winning multi-instrumentalist celebrated as one of the most versatile musicians in all acoustic music. A prominent Nashville session musician, he has appeared on stage or in the studio with artists including Alison Krauss, Del McCoury, Garth Brooks, Emmylou Harris, Brad Paisley, Vince Gill, Bruce Hornsby, Béla Fleck, Peter Frampton, Rosanne Cash, Marty Stuart and Barry Gibb among many others. In 2018 and 2020 he was named Dobro Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association.
Call 802-748-2600 or go online to www.catamountarts.org/kcp-presents/ for tickets or information. Concert attendees are expected to be vaccinated against COVID and show proof.
‘Broadway Violin’
FAIRLEE — Classicopia, the Upper Valley's award-winning chamber music organization, finally returns to live concerts with “Broadway Violin.” Violinist Timothy Schwarz and pianist/Artistic Director Daniel Weiser will perform arrangements of some of your favorite Broadway songs from the 1920s to the 1980s, including works by Gershwin, Rodgers, Bernstein, Sondheim, Webber, and many more.
Weiser and Schwarz started their professional collaboration as the Upper Valley Duo and served under that name as the 1996 U.S. Artistic Ambassadors with an epic tour to 11 countries in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
At 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:00, they play at the Fairlee Town Hall in a program sponsored by Fairlee Community Arts. Seats are $20, free for children under 18.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, the concert is at First Congregational Church of Lebanon (New Hampshire). Seats are $20, $15 for church members, free for children under 18.
Go online to classicopia.org/concert/broadway-violin/ for more information.
Rowell & Huard
ROCHESTER — The Rochester Chamber Music Society continues to present chamber music, with the final concert of the season at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Federated Church. Concert pianist and Artistic Director Cynthia Huard will be joined by violinist Mary Rowell in a wide-ranging program which includes works by J.S. Bach, Arvo Pärt, Franz Schubert and Arthur Foote.
Huard has appeared as a featured soloist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum and the Aston Magna Early Music Festival, and in recital as a pianist and harpsichordist throughout the United States and in Europe. As artistic director of the Rochester Chamber Music Society’s summer series for 27 years, she has performed with the Lark Quartet, Johannes Quartet, cellist Nathaniel Rosen and with chamber players of the Philadelphia Orchestra, Toronto Symphony, National Symphony and the Colorado, Utah, and Vermont Symphony Orchestras.
Known for her work with the Grammy Award-winning Tango Project, the indie band The Silos and pop icon Joe Jackson, Rowell has carved an indelible place in the contemporary classical music world with post-classical quartet Ethel, which she co-founded. A graduate of the Juilliard School, she is currently the concertmaster of the Radio City Music Hall Orchestra and a longtime member of the Craftsbury Chamber Players.
Call 802-767-9234, or go online to www.rcmsvt.org for more information.
Punch & Judy
PLAINFIELD — The Friends of the Plainfield Opera House in collaboration with the Plainfield Recreation Committee will present the third concert in their summer music series at the Plainfield Rec Field, Modern Times Theater in perform “The Perils of Mr. Punch” at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. In the case of rain it will move into the Opera House. Bring your own chairs or blankets.
The one and only Punch and Judy are presented live, and updated for the 21st century. Allow Mr. Punch to deftly remove your bad mood, whilst he exhausts your child! Gawk as Judy struggles to balance a checkbook before being eaten by the carnivore du jour! Feast your eyes upon the diaper change that should not be!
Modern Times Theater has been adapting and updating Punch and Judy puppet shows for over a decade. Co-founders Rose Friedman and Justin Lander are a husband and wife duo, producers for Vermont Vaudeville and alumni of the Bread and Puppet Theater. Parents themselves, they strive to present quality entertainment that the whole family can enjoy.
Admission is by donation; call 802-498-3173 or go online to www.plainfieldoperahousevt.org for more information.
‘Music Under the Stars’
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center and Retreat Farm “Music Under the Stars” summer concert series continues Saturday, Aug. 14, with a performance by the dynamic duo of Becky Tracy and Keith Murphy.
Tracy and Murphy are celebrated performers of traditional music from Newfoundland, Quebec, Ireland, France and beyond. Tracy’s fiddling pulses through tasteful arrangements of dance tunes and resonates with beauty on traditional slow airs, while Murphy’s gentle and expressive singing in English and French is balanced by the drive and power of his guitar playing and foot percussion.
The concert will be presented at Retreat Farm, 45 Farmhouse Square, and admission is free. Gates open 5:30 p.m.; the concert begins at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to bring lawn chairs and a picnic, and to enjoy food truck fare from Dosa Kitchen and Jamaican Jewelz, maple creemees, and craft beers at The Thirsty Goat bar.
Call 802-257-4523 or email info@bmcvt.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.