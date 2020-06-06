Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
TURNmusic’s TURNonWATERBURY — TURNon, livestream featuring some of Vermont’s leading champions of music performance at 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays on TURNmusic’s Facebook page. (Note time change).
Waterbury-based TURNmusic is presenting chamber music of our time with innovative programming and professional musicianship.
“Founder and director Anne Decker mixes her diverse musical taste and experience to create some of the most intriguing, thought provoking, and enjoyable music being played in the state” says Steve MacQueen, artistic director of the Flynn Center for the Performing Arts. The concerts continue:
— June 9: Jane Boxall, marimba
— June 12: Matthew Evan Taylor, improvisation
— June 16: Greg Davis, spinning electronic, experimental
— June 23: Matt Flinner, mandolin
— June 26: James Harvey, piano
— June 30: Emily Laxner, steel drums
For concerts go online to www.facebook.com/TURNmusic. For information, visit www.turnmusic.org/turnon
Artist Steven RoseBRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) hosts a free online talk with artist Steven Rose, via Zoom, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Rose will discuss his new installation “For/While (2020.01),” which is on view at BMAC through Oct. 12. The talk will be live-streamed simultaneously on BMAC’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
Inspired by an experience in 2011 with a 5.8-magnitude earthquake, Rose created an immersive environment in BMAC’s East Gallery designed to reflect the beauty of syncopated movement. The installation represents the artist’s interpretation of a phenomenon he witnessed on that unsettling day.
“I sat transfixed by the sight above me — a ceiling full of eight-foot fluorescent light fixtures all swaying in concert, end-to-end, in the most orderly manner,” Rose said. “This sublime folding of chaos into order by nature has had a lasting impact on me and is central to my ongoing installation series ‘For/While.’”
To register or for more information, go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org
Opera North plansLEBANON, N.H. — Like you, Opera North has struggled with the disruption and anxiety the COVID-19 virus has spread. Over the last eight weeks, Opera North’s board and leadership have worked to assess how it might salvage some of the 2020 Summerfest season while protecting the health and safety of the company, artists, musicians, and you, the patrons and community.
Currently there is now an update of Opera North’s plans. In light of the current challenges, the regional opera company is planning for a reimagined summer season. The productions of “Rigoletto” and “Carnevale” will regretfully be postponed. In this new physically distanced and cautious world, Opera North hopes to offer two family friendly outdoor concerts at Blow-Me-Down Farm in August.
— Saturday, Aug. 1: “Bluegrass and Broadway” featuring Opera North General Director Evans Haile on piano, two singers, and local bluegrass performers.
— Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7 and 8: Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” presented in a concert format, the sung in English with a cast of 10 singers and a 24-piece orchestra conducted by Louis Burkot, Opera North artistic director.
All performances will start at 6 p.m. and last approximately 90 minutes (with no intermission). The musicians will perform from a band-shell tent to an open-air audience sitting on the lawn or in their cars, maintaining appropriate physical distancing. Opera North will strictly adhere to the New Hampshire Department of Health’s Universal Guidelines for Reopening.
For tickets or information, go online to operanorth.org
Vermont Poet LaureateMONTPELIER —The American Academy of Poets announced today that Mary Ruefle, Poet Laureate of Vermont, has been selected as a national 2020 Poets Laureate Fellow by the Academy.
Ruefle is one of 23 state or local poets laureate nationwide to be honored.
Poets Laureate Fellows receive a $50,000 award in recognition of their literary merit and to support their civic poetry programs.
For Ruefle’s project, in collaboration with the Vermont Arts Council, Ruefle will personally mail out handwritten poems written by other poets to 1,000 residents of Vermont, randomly chosen from the phone book.
“I was thrilled to receive the grant, both for myself and the state. And the timing couldn’t have been better — I support myself by traveling around the country and giving readings and talks and my entire 2020 itinerary was canceled,” Ruefle said.
“I actually began mailing out poems locally before I got the grant, but receiving the grant will enable me to reach my goal of 1,000 poems,” she said. “I know most will end up in the trash, but I hope 10 percent of them will reach people whose day will be made a little brighter, richer, deeper.”
Ruefle was named the Poet Laureate of Vermont in October 2016. She lives in Bennington and teaches in the MFA program at Vermont College.
For more information, go online to www.vermontartscouncil.org
Killington musicKILLINGTON — Killington Music Festival is posting recordings of concerts from previous seasons on its website.
“We at the Killington Music Festival miss you,” said Maria Fish, executive director. “Although we cannot be together in person we are together in spirit. Please enjoy these recordings of our concerts and keep coming back as we will be adding recordings along the way. Hopefully we will see you soon!”
Go online to www.killingtonmusicfestival.org
Stowe Theatre GuildSTOWE — The Stowe Theatre Guild board of directors is sad to announce that it is postponing our 2020 season to 2021. Even “Much Ado About Nothing,” which was to have been the Guild’s only show to take the stage this season, has become much ado about something: COVID-19. All season tickets for 2020 will be honored in 2021.
In the meantime, Stowe Theatre Guild is celebrating its silver jubilee, 25 years of entertaining audiences. The board is reaching out to former cast members, musicians and crew to share memories of participating in past shows. For anyone who would like to share and does not have a Facebook or Instagram account, email info@stowetheatre.com with your pictures, funny memories, who inspired you, or special moments you experienced.
For more information, go online to stowetheatre.com
Barre Opera HouseBARRE — Citing long term uncertainty regarding COVID-19, restrictions on the assembly of large groups and the ability and willingness of touring artists to perform on scheduled dates, the Barre Opera House board of directors voted unanimously to keep its doors closed through the current calendar year at its May meeting last week.
“Social distancing in some form will still be a reality on Oct. 3, our scheduled season start,” says Barre Opera House Director Dan Casey. “We’re anticipating that the number of patrons we’ll be permitted to allow in the theater simply won’t present a sustainable financial scenario to enable us to move forward with the season as planned.”
With that in mind, Casey has already begun to reschedule the performances involved in the Opera House’s signature Celebration Series as well as those presented under the “Barre Opera Presents” format. These events usually run from September to May but will now all occur after Jan. 1, 2021. Over half of the events that take place at the historic 650-seat theater each year are outside rentals and the BOH staff is working with these presenters to shift any of their affected dates into the latter half of the season, as well.
In addition to disrupting normal programming, the Opera House was two-thirds of the way through a capital campaign, its first in over 28 years, to raise funds for major improvements.
“While this has certainly had an immediate impact on our fundraising, there may be a silver lining,” reports board member and capital campaign chairman Bob Pope. “We now have several months of dark time to complete a good portion of the work that was scheduled to begin in summer 2021. While we still have to raise the final portion of funding, if we’re able to complete all the work now, this will eliminate the need to close the theater later.”
For the latest, go online to barreoperahouse.org
