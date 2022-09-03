Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Arnowitt returns
STOWE-CABOT-POULTNEY — The Washington Post praised pianist Michael Arnowitt for his “exquisite sense of touch, color and musical imagination,” while in Germany, The Rheinische Post lauded his “striking virtuosity and deeply felt passion.” The former Vermont resident returns for three classical performances:
— Sunday, Sept. 11: Stowe — JCOGS (Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, 3 p.m., www.jcogs.org
— Friday, Sept. 16: Cabot — $20, $16 in advance, Cabot United Church, 7:30 p.m., 802-793-3016, www.cabotarts.org
— Sunday, Sept. 18: Poultney — $20, Stone Valley Arts Center, 3 p.m., stonevalleyarts.org
Arnowitt’s new program, “Kaleidoscope,” takes the listener on a journey through rich and colorful musical landscapes. He will perform imaginative music by Bach, Debussy, Lutoslawski, the British composer George Benjamin, and a selection of the widely praised piano études of Ligeti that have been among the most talked about classical compositions of recent decades.
Featured on the program are four pieces by the present-day Ukrainian composer Victoria Poleva, whose absorbing music Arnowitt is championing and trying to raise awareness of in North America. The pianist also will perform his Burana Bop, a jazz arrangement of musical material drawn from Carl Orff’s famous “Carmina Burana,” inspired by 13th century medieval secular poetry.
Go online to www.mapiano.com for more information.
Sandglass festival
PUTNEY-BRATTLEBORO — Sandglass Theater, the renowned puppet theater company, has announced the next edition of the “Puppets in the Green Mountains” festival. The international 10-day puppet festival will be held from Sept. 9-18 in various venues. The festival lineup includes shows for kids, adults, families, as well as workshops and forums about arts, culture and social causes.
Now in its 11th edition, the festival will feature performances by local as well as international artists from various countries including Germany, Mexico, Jordan and Czech Republic. The theme for this year’s festival is “Roots and Wings.” The festival celebrates the thriving art of puppet theater as a means of enhancing perspective, generating compassion and celebrating the human spirit.
The complete festival schedule and ticketing information can be found online at puppetsinthegreenmountains.net
Leonardo Suarez Paz tango
MANCHESTER — At 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, the Southern Vermont Arts Center will host Leonardo Suarez Paz.
Born and raised in Argentina, Paz is known for his uncommon talent as a singer, tango dancer and choreographer. Paz leads his Latin Grammy Award-nominated Cuartetango string quartet with bandoneon and tango dance.
The group “personifies and embodies the authentic spirit of Tango” (Latin Grammy), while making a “serious pitch to the black-tie segment” (L.A. Times) in a show that has been hailed as an “ingenious musical concept: classic tango music of the 1940s and 1950s is fused with the harmonic and rhythmic construct of contemporary nuevo tango.”
Tickets are $35-$65; go online to www.svac.org
Organist Liz Durette
BRATTLEBORO — Baltimore-based musician Liz Durette will be featured in two concerts at Epsilon Spires in early September.
The first, which will begin at noon Wednesday, Sept. 7, is another installment of the free Lunchtime Pipe Organ series. The following night, Sept. 8, at 8:30 p.m. Durette will play her own improvised keyboard works after a performance of the audio-visual collaboration “Elegy for Harold Budd” by Dave Seidel and Greg Kowalski.
For the Lunchtime Pipe Organ Series, Durette will play pieces by the 18th century French composer François Couperin and his uncle, Louis Couperin, who invented a style of “unmeasured” preludes that leaves the length of each note up to the performer.
The concert on Thursday night begins with “Elegy for Harold Budd,” a multimedia performance that features interactive video projections by Greg Kowalski and music by Dave Seidel, who will play a modular synthesizer and a stringed electro-acoustic instrument influenced by Hindustani and Persian classical music.
Tickets for the Sept. 8 show are $15 (sliding-scale tickets are available); go online to www.epsilonspires.org
