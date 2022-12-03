Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Mad River Chorale
WAITSFIELD-WATERBURY — In January 1993, 24 singers, many of whom hadn’t sung since high school, began rehearsal in the Mad River Valley Community Chorus with Danica Buckley, an inexperienced conductor supported by the highly experienced pianist/accompanist Joan Foster. Today, Buckley conducts many groups in the Boston area, the singing forces have doubled, and the re-named Mad River Chorale is led by conductor Mary Jane Austin and collaborative accompanist Alison Cerutti, both active professional Vermont musicians.
In the intervening years, the chorale has performed a wide variety of music with five different conductors, from Broadway and jazz to folk, contemporary, patriotic, sacred and secular holiday music and opera choruses, through cantatas and complete classical works.
For the upcoming holiday concerts, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Waitsfield United Church of Christ, and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Waterbury Congregational Church, the chorale will sing the beloved Vivaldi “Gloria,” which the original group sang in its very first concert.
In addition, there will be works by Pergolesi (now known to have been composed by his teacher Durante), John Rutter and Hector Berlioz, as well as some familiar holiday pieces which may be sung along with the audience depending on COVID numbers at the moment. Conductor Austin and singers have agreed that this program’s music simply makes us happy, thus the concert’s title, “Boundless Joy!”
The MRC asks those planning to attend that if they feel unwell, please do not come and risk infecting others. Masks are respected and highly recommended.
Tickets are $12-$15; go to madriverchorale.net online.
Stories of light & dark
ROCHESTER — Bald Mountain Theater presents “Krampusnacht — Stories of Light and Dark for the Winter Solstice” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9 and 10, at its natural outdoor amphitheater. An eclectic mix of original material and seasonal traditions from around the world, the show will be presided over by Krampus himself, the dark companion of St. Nicholas who punishes naughty children in European folklore. Bald Mountain’s most popular event of the year, this show celebrates the dual nature of the season — reflecting on both the longest night of the year as well as the hope of brighter days to come.
“There will be original stories exploring some of the darker and wilder elements of midwinter, an Icelandic folktale and a musical blend that will include Georgian folk songs, shape-note singing and Irish traditionals,” says producer Killian White. “This show provides a fun and contemplative alternative to the usual holiday fare. Santa won’t be making an appearance, but his colorful, mischievous counterparts from pagan and lesser-known Christmas traditions just might.”
This evening of story and songs is suitable for any age with parental discretion, but contains scary and adult themes. It will be performed outdoors, with bonfires, fire spinners and complimentary treats. Audiences are welcomed to stay and enjoy the fire after the show. Bring chairs and dress in warm layers. Purchasing tickets in advance is highly recommended — this show will sell out.
Tickets are $15 and available at the door and at www.baldmountaintheater.org online.
Capital film noir
MONTPELIER — Penny Towers & Starburst Records have announced the upcoming release of the film “The Case of The Time Traveling Serial Killer,” a film-noir black comedy detective story with an accompanying original soundtrack album. The movie and the album are being simultaneously released coincident with the world premiere of the movie at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the historic art house Savoy Theater.
Shot entirely on location in the greater Montpelier area and with 17 of the 22 roles in the film being played by actors from this area, this is very much a Vermont homegrown motion picture event. In the film, Towers plays the lead role of gumshoe detective Tony Labatchi Jr. in 1946 Los Angeles along with several different characters of various temperaments who will immerse you in the dire circumstances in which they find themselves. It’s a quirky take on the film-noir detective genre with serious and comic results.
Tony Labatchi Jr. is assisted in his investigation by his father, Tony Labatchi Sr. (Jay Carney), a now retired private investigator on the case of his life. In addition to playing the lead role, Towers also plays nine other roles detailed in the credits.
The original soundtrack album for the film is being simultaneously released digitally online. The film includes music by independent musicians and producers: Alan Hovden, Greg Johnson, Rapazzi (Bobby and Leslie Sahlen, Jay Carney and Nery Bauer), Penny Towers, Frank Farbehind, Strewing, Gregofi, Dreamatorium and Lar Duggan.
Tickets are available at the door, or at savoytheater.com online.
Matt Flinner & Low Lily
MIDDLEBURY —Grammy-nominated bluegrass mandolinist Matt Flinner again teams up with award-winning American Roots band Low Lily to celebrate the Winter Solstice. The event takes place at the Town Hall Theater at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
This high-energy show features instrumentals alongside impeccably arranged songs to celebrate the season. Between them, the musicians play mandolins, guitars, fiddle, banjo, double bass, and sing in three and four-part vocal harmonies.
Flinner has made a career out of playing acoustic music in new ways. Whether it’s with his own Matt Flinner Trio or with Phillips, Grier and Flinner, the Frank Vignola Quartet, Darrell Scott, Steve Martin, Robbie Fulks, the Ying Quartet, Leftover Salmon or the Modern Mandolin Quartet, Flinner’s style and compositional ability have established him as one of the most accomplished and musically diverse mandolinists in the world. The Jazz Times dubs him “the most exciting and creative mandolin player on the scene today.”
Tickets and information are available at townhalltheater.org online.
