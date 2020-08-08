Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Trifolium in concertRANDOLPH — Chandler Center for the Arts and Rain or Shine Tents present Trifolium in the “Live&Out!” at Farr’s Hill, 24 Elm St., at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15.
Trifolium, the first show in Chandler’s summer outdoor performance series, is made up of three local musicians: Andy Mueller (guitar, fiddle, mandolin, octave mandolin, vocals), Chloe Powell (fiddle, cello, vocals) and Justin Park (guitar, mandolin, octave mandolin, vocals). The show will also be live-streamed
They will perform on an outdoor stage in an open-air performance. The audience will be required to wear masks, and each audience group will be assigned a separate, appropriately socially-distanced seating area in which audience members can place lawn chairs or blankets. Tickets are limited to the allowable number of audience members designated by the State of Vermont.
Tickets are $10 per person for the live show or the live-stream; call 802-728-9878 ext. 103, or online at www.chandler-arts.org Parking is also limited so please carpool, walk or bike ride when possible.
James Brough performs
POULTNEY — From 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14 pianist-singer James Brough will be making his first appearance at the free “Front Porch Summer Music Series” at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill.
Brough will be covering a mix of uplifting songs drawn from rock, jazz, blues and R&B roots, peppered by some of his originals and arrangements. Hailing from the New York City area, Brough is a full-time musicianand a summertime resident of Poultney.
The series presents hour-long concerts at SVA are every other Friday. Local musicians donate their talents and time to play from the front porch of Stone Valley Arts. Audiences are welcome to sit on the front lawn and enjoy the music. Face masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Admission is free; go online to www.stonevalleyarts.org Valley Arts at Fox Hill is located at 145 East Main St.
Artist John GibsonBRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center (BMAC) presents a free studio tour via Zoom and Facebook Live with artist John Gibson at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. Gibson’s work is currently on view in BMAC’s window bays.
In 2018, BMAC Director Danny Lichtenfeld approached Gibson about creating an installation for the museum’s front windows. “I found the prospect of working with the windows thrilling,” Gibson said. “First of all, the building itself is such a remarkable example of early 20th-century industrial architecture and is such a crucial part of Brattleboro’s cityscape. Secondly, I had never worked on such a scale or in such a site-specific and public way before.”
For his BMAC installation, titled “Jazz,” Gibson said, “I began to work with pieces of paintings that might or might not be connected to each other behind the stone walls between the windows. This created an illusion that giant balls were actually inside the museum, rolling around in the galleries.”
For the Aug. 13 studio tour, a socially distanced camera operator will follow Gibson through his studio, live-streaming the event. Afterward, Lichtenfeld will interview the artist via Zoom and take questions from the virtual audience.
For more information, call 802-257-0124, or go online to www.brattleboromuseum.org
Public art designsMONTPELIER — Infusing art with infrastructure, the three award-winning projects of the Vermont Art Council’s 2020 Animating Infrastructure grants promise to help create unique places where people want to live, work, visit and play. The 2020 awardees are:
— Town of Hyde Park: $5,000 to design themed public art installations for three locations between Main Street and the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail to achieve connectivity and continuity.
— Town of South Royalton: $5,000 to design public art to be integrated into a highly traveled and highly visible underpass in downtown South Royalton.
— Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile: $5000 to design three to seven literacy-themed Little Free Libraries as public art installations throughout the town and village of Swanton.
Each community organization will commission artists to create the designs, which are expected in spring of 2021.
Now in its fourth year, the Council’s Animating Infrastructure program encourages collaborative partnerships between communities and artists to integrate site-specific works of public art into existing or proposed infrastructure improvement projects.
“Animating Infrastructure grants are an investment in the vital cultural infrastructure of Vermont communities,” said Vermont Arts Council Executive Director Karen Mittelman. “Now more than ever, we are proud to support projects that weave art and creativity into the fabric of our shared public spaces.”
For more information, go online to www.vermontartscouncil.org
