Jaime & Sharon liveBRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center is collaborating with the Detroit Chamber Music Society CameraMusic Series to present a special livestream concert by violinist Jaime Laredo and cellist Sharon Robinson at 8 p.m. Saturday evening, May 30.
The concert, and a preconcert interview at 7:30, can be viewed at www.chambermusicdetroit.org/laredo-robinson
For over 40 years, the storybook romance of the Bolivian-born Laredo and Texas-bred Robinson has been expressed in every facet of their lives. Locally, Laredo and Robinson are rooted in southern Vermont both as BMC artistic advisors and neighbors.
This performance, recorded at the Brattleboro Music Center May 18, includes: the Handel-Halvorsen Passacaglia for Violin and Cello; Mozart’s Duo for Violin and Cello, after K. 423 in G major; Erwin Schulhoff’s Duo for Violin and Cello; and Andy Stein’s Tango from “Suite for Two” for Violin and Cello.
For more information, go online to bmcvt.org
Susan Haefner liveLUDLOW — The Susan Haefner concert, presented at 7 p.m. today (May 30), will be available through the month of June as Friends of Ludlow Auditorium answers the requests of a number of viewers. The concert, featuring the musical talents of Haefner, a Weston Playhouse musical theater favorite, and her guest, Lisa Brigantino is available for streaming on YouTube and Okemo Valley TV’s programming and website.
The concert can be viewed at 7 p.m. tonight (May 30) and after at www.YouTube.com/OkemoValleyTV and www.OkemoValley.tv/SusanHaefner
Some of the songs included in Haefner’s concert are “Ain’t We Got Fun,” “Red Hot Mama,” “Danny Boy” and a medley of songs featuring Lisa Brigantino. As Haefner indicated, “Our purpose in selecting songs for this concert was to bring a smile to the viewers face; hopefully, Lisa and I achieved that end”.
For information, call 802-228-7239 or go online to www.fola.us
Rapid arts reliefMONTPELIER — From canceled performances, fairs and festivals to closed galleries and shuttered theaters, the losses to Vermont artists as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic are staggering. But for artists in marginalized communities where the virus is hitting hardest, the losses have been particularly acute.
Rapid emergency relief funding from the Vermont Arts Council has tried to fill the gap, for artists in all communities.
Through its Rapid Response Artist Relief program, which closed May 13, more than $170,000 in relief grants of up to $450 have been awarded to more than 400 Vermont artists.
In addition, in partnership with the New England Foundation for the Arts (NEFA), the Council also recently awarded special grants to the Vermont Abenaki Artists Association and the Clemmons Family Farm. Both organizations have well-established networks in place to quickly deliver relief to artists connected with their communities.
The Clemmons Family Farm is a 148-acre historic farm and an arts and cultural nonprofit that coordinates a network of more than 160 artists throughout Vermont, all of whom are all ethnically or geographically connected with the African diaspora.
Along with the award from the VAC, the Clemmons Family Farm has mobilized additional funding to bring the total to $15,000 to distribute to black artists in Vermont. Vermont artists of African descent can register and join the Clemmons Family Farm artist network at www.clemmonsfamilyfarm.org
The Vermont Abenaki Artists Association (VAAA) promotes regional indigenous arts, artists, and culture and supports a network of artists who share ideas, create cultural events and provide educational programming.
The VAC’s emergency funding for artists was made possible by a combination of private and public funds, including a $47,000 award from NEFA, more than $15,000 in individual donations, and a new philanthropic partnership with the Vermont Community Foundation.
For more information, go online to www.vermontartscouncil.org
Drive-in artsST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts and Northern Vermont University are partnering to offer drive-in entertainment this summer. With COVID-19 safety concerns still looming large, artists and arts organizations must develop responsible programming strategies that reduce risks to live audiences.
Catamount Arts plans to host drive-in movies and concerts this summer at NVU campuses in Lyndonville and Johnson, an innovation they hope will keep patrons safe while offering opportunities to get out and enjoy both live and large-screen entertainment.
“Drive-in movies are classic entertainment,” says Jody Fried of Catamount Arts. “We’re looking forward to bringing back that retro, nostalgic family fun. Live concerts will be a new spin on the drive-in experience, and maybe soften the blow of having to postpone this year’s Dog Mountain concerts.”
Catamount’s drive-in programming will utilize NVU’s campus radio stations to broadcast audio to patrons in their cars. Anyone with access to FM radio will be able to listen to the broadcasts, even if they don’t attend the drive-in concerts in person.
The series boasts the added benefit of providing income to local performing artists. Catamount plans to book regional bands exclusively, providing paying gigs for area musicians.
“We’re still working out the details,” Fried adds. “We’re booking bands and movies, figuring out the schedule. But we’re planning to start mid-July. We’re really excited, eager to get rolling.”
For more information, go online to www.catamountarts.org
Yellow Barn returnsPUTNEY — In this unprecedented time for arts organizations, Yellow Barn, the renowned, international chamber music center, has reimagined its annual festival as a series of summer Artist Residencies.
When faced with challenges that grew exponentially as the coronavirus pandemic escalated, Yellow Barn looked to its very beginnings for inspiration and guidance. In that first summer, more than 50 years ago, before the original barn was used for performances, Yellow Barn was small enough to be hosted by individuals who opened their homes so that musicians could pursue their work, both separately and together.
The first residency program in this country for professional musicians, Yellow Barn’s Artist Residencies offer an unforeseen model for this time, allowing Yellow Barn musicians to be present as representatives of the whole, living in separate guest homes, rehearsing while physically distancing, and streaming performances from the Big Barn. The first performance will take place on what would have been Yellow Barn’s opening night, July 10.
Participants in the Young Artists Program that precedes Yellow Barn each summer will explore “from-a-distance” how one uses an inner sense of hearing in interpreting, without the benefit of making music together. Throughout the summer and into the fall, Yellow Barn Music Haul will continue to bring music to health care facilities and food distribution sites, assisted living communities and rehabilitation centers, neighborhoods and individuals. As soon as it is safe to bring musicians on board, Music Haul will lower its stage for open-air concerts throughout the region.
The schedule of residency performances and other musical offerings will be released in early June.
For more information, call 802-387-6637, or email info@yellowbarn.org
Local touring concertsSTOWE — Spruce Peak Arts Off Stage programming is taking one socially distanced step closer to live performance without the brick and mortar theater. As designated downtowns are carefully coming alive with the welcoming breeze of summer air, SPPAC is turning off the computer screen and taking local musicians to the streets.
“We are constantly looking to find new ways to connect and create community through the performing arts … On the first day of summer, Saturday, June 20, we are kicking off the Drive by Concert Series to celebrate and enjoy new ways of bringing people together,” explained Hope Sullivan, executive director of Spruce Peak Arts
A route is being carefully planned through the residential neighborhoods of Morrisville with the intent to make this a more personal experience than those enjoyed in a live-streaming format over the winter and spring months. The hope is to provide an end point on the route where people may enjoy music in their cars in a tailgate-style distanced format.
The first Drive by Concert will take place 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, featuring local favorite Chad Hollister. The route will be announced in advance so that residents can be prepared on their front steps to watch as the concert passes.
Spruce Peak Arts is actively seeking additional support for artist fees, marketing, and overhead costs. Contact Hope Sullivan at hsullivan@sprucepeakarts.org if interested in becoming a sponsor or bringing the Drive by Concert Series to your town.
For more information, go online to www.sprucepeakarts.org/off-stage
Bookshop movesMIDDLEBURY — The Vermont Book Shop will shift portions of its retail operations from Main Street to the Stone Mill Market Place at 3 Mill St., due to the extreme ongoing circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic and the major construction directly impacting our 38 Main St. location.
Currently, the Main Street location will remain closed to browsing. That location will continue to operate there much differently than usual, by taking orders online, over the phone, and via email (this being the order of our preference, as all orders must be prepaid).
Notably, the self-service pickup will transition to the Stone Mill Public Market, located outside the construction zone at the bottom of Mill Street, effective immediately. The Vermont Book Shop at Stone Mill market stall also offers in-store browsing of a wide selection of books, gifts and cards from the Vermont Book Shop during their current operating hours of noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.
Customers and the general public are urged to read detailed and comprehensive information regarding all of these changes and continuances on the website, as the specifics are subject to change.
For more information, call 802-388-2061 or go online to www.vermontbookshop.com
