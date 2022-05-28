Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Jazz organ
BRATTLEBORO — Epsilon Spires will feature a program of liturgical music and organ transcriptions of jazz standards by Theresa Chen in a new installment of the free Lunchtime Pipe Organ Series. The concert will be held at noon on Wednesday, June 1, in the sanctuary of Epsilon Spires.
Chen began playing organ at church when she was in the third grade, and in the subsequent 20 years has served in several Catholic churches across Taiwan and America, as well as hosted workshops in organ improvisation, hymn accompaniment, and transcriptions. She has received a bachelor’s degree in classical piano from National Taiwan Normal University, and aa master’s degree and doctorate in jazz piano performance from the Eastman School of Music.
“Transcription is the part I have the most fun with. It is common to hear orchestral pieces being transcribed, but not so much for wind ensemble, piano and big band,” says Chen, who will play pieces she has adapted for the pipe organ by ragtime and jazz composers like Scott Joplin and Vernon Duke, in addition to music celebrating Pentecost by classical composers such as Johan Sebastian Bach and Franz Joseph Haydn.
For more information, go online to www.epsilonspires.org
Danny DeVito reads
DORSET — Dorset Theatre Festival has added a star-studded event to its 45th season. The developmental staged reading of “I Need That” by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, will star Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito and Ray Anthony Thomas. The one-night-only event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, indoors at the Dorset Playhouse.
“‘I Need That’ is a comedy about memory,” said Rebeck, playwright. Cited by the health department for hoarding, Sam (Danny DeVito) has to clean the place up or be evicted. But he can’t let go of anything, no matter how much his daughter Amelia (Lucy DeVito) and his friend Foster (Ray Anthony Thomas) urge him to face reality. The past holds them in its grip while the future arrives.
The cast features Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Danny DeVito; actress and producer Lucy DeVito, known for television work such as Sue on Hulu’s original series “Deadbeat,” and roles in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Shameless,” “Girls,” “Melissa & Joey,” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia;” and Ray Anthony Thomas, who has appeared in several Off-Broadway and Broadway shows including the 2021 Tony Award-nominated revival of “Trouble In Mind” and the 2016 Tony-nominated revival of “The Crucible,” as well as in films like “Shutter Island” (2010), “Half Nelson” (2006), and “Trouble with the Curve” (2012).
For tickets or information, go online to dorsettheatrefestival.org
Cantabile Women
NORWICH-LEBANON, N.H — Cantabile Women’s Voices, directed by Kathy Sherlock-Green with accompanist Jeanne Chambers, presents its spring concerts, “Wow, 20 Years!” at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at the Norwich Congregational Church, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 5 at the First Congregational Church in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
The program includes world premiere of Philip Silvey’s “Three Essential Prayers,” Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” as well as pieces by Bach contemporary Francesco Durante, Hyun Kook, Dale Trumbore and R.F.M. Mann.
Silvey’s work, inspired by the writings of Anne Lamott, was commissioned by Cantabile in celebration of its 20 years of singing, exploring, and performing. There will be a Meet the Composer presentation before each of the two concerts at 3:00, at no cost to ticket holders.
Tickets are $15, $10 for seniors, $5 for students, 12 and younger free; go online to www.cantabilewomen.org
Roots & Americana
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present a Roots and Americana Music Festival featuring The Mammals, Corner House, and The New Domestics, as part of the 2022 Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series, 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 29 at Cooper Field. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor seating on the ballfield. Rain date for the concert is Monday, May 30.
The Mammals are a warm-blooded party band with a conscience that spans the horizons of Americana music, from soulfully harmonized indie-folk ballads to revved up fiddle and banjo-driven foot stompers. Led by songwriting multi-instrumentalists Mike Merenda and Ruth Ungar, the string band of subversive acoustic traditionalists features a mix of sassy blues, Motown soul, old-timey harmonies, rock ’n’ roll energy, and inspired, political songwriting.
Tickets are $25, $22 in advance (12 and younger free); go online to nextstagearts.org Cooper Field is located on Sand Hill Road.
‘Folk Music Memories’
MONTPELIER — One day, during COVID, Minnesota musician and songwriter Ian Alexy called Mark Greenberg in Montpelier. Alexy had attended Goddard College in Plainfield, where he had taken Greenberg’s American Traditional Music course (“group study” in Goddardese).
Alexy remembered some of the stories Greenberg had told about musicians he had encountered and sometimes worked with since beginning his immersion in folk and roots music in the early 1960s. Along with playing music and teaching, Greenberg went on to produce concerts, recordings, and radio and video documentaries. He also hosted the weekly folk music radio program “On & On” on WNCS-FM in the 1980s.
“In college I was enamored with Mark’s firsthand accounts of encounters with John Hurt, Lightnin’ Hopkins and other folk and blues luminaries,” Alexy recently recalled. “Often these legendary artists have been relegated to the status of folklore and mythology, but Mark’s more personal recollections of them added a bit of levity and personal insight. I started wondering if he had ever told these stories on camera, and the project started from there.”
Greenberg agreed to tell his stories in Zoom interviews. The result was over four hours of reminiscences from which Alexy, with Greenberg’s assistance, produced an initial six-episode series, “Recollections of an Unreconstructed Folkie” to be released June 1 on the YouTube channel “Folk Music Memories”
