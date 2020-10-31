Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Anderson encore
MIDDLEBURY — It was an experiment, and no one was sure it would work: a live production of a play, with actors spread out across the country, streaming live on YouTube. The play was Douglas Anderson’s “The Beams Are Creaking,” based on the life of German minister and resistance fighter Dietrich Bonhoeffer.
Anderson had pulled together some of the best actors in Vermont for the performance, including Mark Nash, Steve Small, Karen Lefkoe and Ethan Bowen. Los Angeles-based actor L. Stephen Phelan signed on for the central role of Bonhoeffer. Mary Longey, Town Hall Theater’s production manager, worked for weeks to master the complex technology. When the performance began on Oct. 22, everyone held their breath and jumped into the performance.
It turned out to be a massive hit. With very few technical glitches and a wide audience, email praise flooded into Anderson’s mailbox the moment the virtual curtain rang down.
“I’ve never received responses like that,” said Anderson, artistic director of Town Hall Theater. “We worried that an online performance could never be as effective as an evening in the theater, but we shouldn’t have. If anything, the close-ups afforded by YouTube made the performances that much more vivid.”
One person confirmed that view, writing, “I was a changed person at the end.”
The live performance was recorded, and THT has obtained the rights for an encore showing. “The Beams Are Creaking” will be shown again at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
The link to access the free online production can be found at www.townhalltheater.org
Halloween treat
RUTLAND — From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today (Oct. 31), you can visit the Farmers Market, enjoy the Halloween Parade decorated windows, and take a stroll to see the Rutland Art Ramble storefronts that display work by artists and creatives while enjoying music on Center Street, Merchants Row, West Street, and Wales Street. There will be candy treats, as well.
Musicians that will be performing are: Steven Wilson, Wayne Canney, Phil Henry and Chazz Canney.
For more information, email info@chaffeeartcenter.org
Aimed at social justice
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Music Center is launching the EOS (Educate. Open. Strengthen.) Project, as a direct response to questions about social justice as it pertains to the world of classical music and institutions such as the BMC.
Developed and led by BMC faculty member Heather Sommerlad, EOS is envisioned as a collaborative effort of BMC Music School faculty and other local musicians to actively seek out and intentionally study and perform music by composers who are Black, Indigenous, and people of color, as well as composers who identify as anything other than cis male.
The inaugural concert will be at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, at 4 p.m. at the BMC. There are a limited number of tickets available for an in-person, physically distanced audience. The cost is $20, and the program will be streamed online by donation.
“We’ll still play Bach, Haydn, and Mozart et al, but we will also perform Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Florence Price, George Walker and many others,” says BMC Executive Director Mary Greene.
The Nov. 8 program includes String Quartet in C minor, Op. 1, No. 4 by Chevalier de Saint-Georges, Joseph Bologne; Folksongs in Counterpoint by Florence Price; Molto Adagio (Lyric for Strings), from String Quartet No. 1 by George Walker; String Quartet No. 5, "Rosa Parks” by DBR (Daniel Bernard Roumain); and Strum by Jessie Montgomery. Performers include Kathy Andrew, Heather Sommerlad, Emily Packard, Moby Pearson, and Zon Eastes.
For tickets or information, call 802-257-4523, or go online to bmcvt.org
‘The Monument’
JOHNSON — Northern Vermont University’s Performance, Arts, and Technology program, based on NVU’s Johnson campus, will present “The Monument,” an original immersive production performed live online. The 50-minute performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, and at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30. The Zoom App is required for the show.
The play is set in a fictional Vermont town and is based in real suffrage history with a staged Zoom select board meeting that takes place in the real problems of today. In The Monument, the select board of Waldenburgh hosts a harvest festival on the town green each year next to their monument of Gov. Percival W. Clement. The theme of the festival this year is the 100-year anniversary of the suffrage movement, which is particularly ironic since Gov. Clement was responsible for denying women the right to vote in 1920.
Tickets are $10; go online to www.catamountarts.org
Artist Alice Dodge
MONTPELIER — The Front will present its third solo show, “Alice Dodge: Wallflowers” Nov. 6-29. Join gallery members and the artist for a limited-occupancy opening reception 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
A Front member since 2015, Dodge in her work counter-poses notions of craft with high culture, mass production with creative originality, and pattern with chaos. “Wallflowers” brings together work from the past several years up to the current fraught moment, articulating a powerful, complex view of the state of the world.
Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; or by appointment; call 802-552-0877, or go online to www.thefrontvt.com
Pianist Gilbert Kalish
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury Performing Arts Series will continue its successful partnership with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, when acclaimed pianist Gilbert Kalish will take the virtual stage for a free concert.
The concert program will include works by Crumb, Schubert and Brahms, played alongside a stellar chamber music ensemble including soprano Lisette Oropesa, clarinetist David Shifrin, violinist Nicolas Dautricourt, violist Paul Neubauer, and cellist Torleif Thedéen. Audiences will also enjoy special behind the scenes content, with an introduction and post-show question-and-answers with Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Co-Directors David Finckel and Wu Han.
Audience members are invited to tune in early for a 7:15 p.m. “opening act” by pianist Sadie Brightman, affiliate artist in music and founder and executive director of the Middlebury Community Music Center.
The broadcast and live chat can be accessed online at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Digital Stages, via go.middlebury.edu/digitalstages
Call for sculptors
WEST RUTLAND — The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center seeks artists to design a marble sculpture honoring Ernie Royal (1917-1994), Vermont’s first African American restaurant owner and the first black member of the National Restaurant Association board of directors. The marble memorial will become part of the Rutland Sculpture Trail, a collection of public sculpture planned for completion and placement in this historic Vermont city. Application deadline is Nov. 13.
The maquette is to be sculpted in clay, to be reproduced in plaster and translated into marble. The finished sculpture will be carved at the Carving Studio and Sculpture Center.
To apply, send your resumé/CV, statement/proposal and digital image (jpegs) or slide portfolio (up to 10 images) to info@carvingstudio.org or The Carving Studio and Sculpture Center, P.O. Box 495, West Rutland, VT 05777. The full Call to Artists is posted at carvingstudio.org
