Peter Schumann art
HARDWICK — Jerome Lipani has just released his film featuring Peter and Elka Schumann, founders of Bread and Puppet Theater. It is an overview of the dual-location exhibit, “1,111 Copper Nails: A 36 Year Retrospective of Bread and Puppet Calendar Prints,” created collaboratively by the Schumanns and the Bread and Puppet Press from 1985 to the present.
This dual-location exhibit can be seen through September in Hardwick at the Front Seat Coffee and all three (accessible) floors of the historic Hardwick Inn. The exact locations and viewing hours are listed in the Vermont Visual Arts Listings on this page.
This virtual tour brings focus to the political and spiritual acuity of the Schumanns' thought and art action created throughout the last 36 years. This video will gives a representative introduction to the work with historic commentary by Peter and Elka Schumann and Bread and Puppet curator Alexis Smith.
As Tamar Schumann said, "There are so many messages!"
Go online to youtu.be/wJkVd-LoJqk to view the video.
Vermont Glass Guild
MANCHESTER — Southern Vermont Arts Center is hosting “2021˚ F,” the Vermont Glass Guild’s 10th anniversary exhibition in its Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum July 3-Aug. 23.
The Vermont Glass Guild (VGG), over 40 members strong, represents artists working in all methods of glass working: glassblowing, glass sculpting, flame-working, fusing, stained glass, and more. The guild includes nationally known glass artists who have exhibited in some of the most prestigious venues across the United States.
SVAC will present glass artist Toots Zynsky as the keynote speaker at 3 p.m. Friday, July 3 in SVAC’s Arkell Pavilion. The exhibition opening reception will immediately follow.
Go online to www.svac.org for more information.
Hermit Hollow
POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts continues its “Front Porch Music Series” at 6 p.m. Friday, July 2 with the Hermit Hollow String Band. This summer SVA will continue the concerts every other Friday evening featuring local music groups of all genres from jazz to bluegrass and the public is welcome to come with lawn chairs, blankets and picnics and enjoy the sounds of summer.
The Hermit Hollow String Band is steeped in old time and traditional bluegrass music. Its members are cobbled together from the original Poultney Bluegrass Society. They can be found picking and grinning from the hollers of Hampshire to way downtown Main Street. Instruments you're likely to hear include fiddle (both kinds), guitar, and mandolin, and the occasional banjo.
For more information, call 802-325-2603.
Artist Laurie Alberts
CHESTER — DaVallia Gallery has opened a new fine art exhibition, “Transcending,” featuring paintings by Laurie Alberts, up through July 29.
The Vermont artist’s first fine art exhibition features a new collection of her oil and cold wax paintings. Alberts’ first creative incarnation was as a novelist, memoirist, and professor of creative writing. After publishing eight books, she began painting and never looked back. Painting permits her to transcend the gritty realism of her prose in favor of the emotional content of places she’s inhabited or imagined, visits to a realm beyond language.
Go online to thedavallia.com for information or to preview the show. The DaVallia Gallery is located on Route 103 in the historic Stone Village.
