Guerrilla Girls
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Museum & Art Center presents famed pseudonymous art activist “Frida Kahlo” of the Guerrilla Girls at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, in person at Epsilon Spires (190 Main St.) and livestreamed via Zoom.
Wearing her trademark gorilla mask, Kahlo will share “Trade Secrets” from the Guerrilla Girls’ decades of exposing gender biases and discrimination in the worlds of art and culture.
She will reveal how the activist collective creates posters, billboards, books, and actions that use facts, humor, and outrageous visuals to expose gender and ethnic bias as well as corruption in politics, art, film and pop culture. Kahlo will discuss the Guerrilla Girls’ latest street and museum interventions around the world and their newest book, “The Guerrilla Girls: The Art of Behaving Badly,” which will be available for purchase. The multimedia presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
The Guerrilla Girls are a group of anonymous activist artists who believe in an intersectional feminism that fights discrimination and supports human rights for all people and all genders.
Tickets are $25, $10 for students ($5 via Zoom); $50 tickets include both the in-person presentation and a special reception with Kahlo afterward; call 802-257-0124 x101, or go to www.brattleboromuseum.org online.
Fox Royale
ST. JOHNSBURY — Final Fridays monthly summer block party wraps for the season Aug. 26 with a free downtown concert on Railroad Street.
The Levitt AMP St. Johnsbury Music Series will present Fox Royale, at 7 p.m. Additional Final Friday events begin at 4 p.m., when Railroad Street will be closed to vehicular traffic.
Fox Royale makes anthemic, jangly indie-rock that sparkles with the same energy as acts like Cold War Kids, Cage the Elephant and Vampire Weekend. Their debut single “Don’t Call Me When You’re Lonely” is about a seemingly isolating phenomenon: loneliness, particularly the kind that affects traveling musicians (or traveling workers of any kind) and their partners. So why does the song sound so big, so full? Because Fox Royale has the ability to make music about things like emotional insecurities, breakups and family breakdowns sound almost joyful.
“It’s bright sounding,” says Fox Royale’s Nathan Hurley. “A lot of it sounds happy. It’s not just one line that’s super catchy. We want every line to get stuck in your head.”
Go online to www.discoverstjohnbury.com for information.
Piano & cello
PLYMOUTH NOTCH — The President Calvin Coolidge State Historic Site will host a Grace Coolidge Musicale at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28. The 45-minute concert, titled “Eloquent Expressions” features pianist Abigail Charbeneau and cellist Kate Jensik in works by Robert Schumann, Antonio Vivaldi, Gabriel Fauré, Camille Saint-Saëns, and Ola Gjeilo.
The musicale will be held in the Grace Coolidge Room of the Museum & Education Center at the site. The performance will feature the piano that was given to Mrs. Coolidge by the Baldwin Company and used in the family quarters at The White House. A celebrity in its own right, this grand piano was once played by the composer and virtuoso pianist Sergei Rachmaninoff and is said to be the first piano ever to be transported in an airplane.
Admission is free (donations welcome); for information, call 802-672-3773, or visit go to www.HistoricSites.Vermont.gov online.
The New Old Vermonters
PLAINFIELD — The Friends of the Plainfield Opera House in cooperation with the Plainfield Recreation Committee will present the last performance of its annual Outdoor Summer Series, Spencer Lewis and the New Old Vermonters 4 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Plainfield Rec Field (Opera House in case of rain).
The New Old Vermonters are Spencer Lewis, guitars, violin/ fiddle, vocals, with Justin Park on mandolin, guitar and vocals. The duo expands on Spencer’s trademark Americana/folk chamber music with detailed precision, inspired improvisations and a few raucous fiddle tunes. They add potent harmonies to Lewis’ compelling old-time/folk-rock originals and a vast repertoire from the singer-songwriters of the ‘60s and ‘70s who defined the genre. The performance will last about an hour.
Admission is by donation ($20 suggested); go online to www.plainfieldoperahousevt.org for information. Bring a blanket, chair, picnic, kids, friends, family.
Artist Estefania Puerta
JOHNSON — Vermont Studio Center will host a Visiting Artist Talk with Estefania Puerta, as a part of the Visiting Artist Program, 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, in the Red Mill Building. (The Visiting Artist Talk with Sarah Amos on Aug. 25 has been canceled.)
Estefania Puerta’s work is made up of a range of materials to form new poetics of transformation and translation. Her practice is rooted in world making, border crossing, societies that do not fit into bodies, and creating an emotional language to these excessive shapeshifting experiences. This inquiry has led to questions around what is considered natural or alien and what we identify as foreign or familiar; comforting or threatening. Puerta received her MFA from Yale School of Art. She was born in Colombia and currently lives and works in Vermont.
Admission is free; go online to www.vermontstudiocenter.org to register.
