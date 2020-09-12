Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Capitol Shakespeare
MONTPELIER — Lost Nation Theater will present “Midsummer Night’s Dream,” an outdoor staged reading on the steps of the Vermont State House, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Shakespeare’s classic and most beloved comedy of lost lovers, magical fairies and crude mechanicals takes the stage — or rather the steps of the State House — in an active staged-reading, using the First Folio “cue scripts” (as they did in Shakespeare’s time), directed by Ann Harvey, co-founder of Lost Nation Theater’s Fall Foliage Shakespeare program.
This will be LNT’s first production in front of a live audience since the begoning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and 25th anniversary of the start of the company’s Fall Foliage Shakespeare tradition. The play will be cut to be performed within 80-minutes, no intermission. Audience members are asked to bring their own cushions or chairs — seating will also be on the steps — and to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and to wear a mask.
Admission is free (donations will be gratefully accepted); go online to www.lostnationtheater.org for more information.
Sarasa Ensemble
BRATTLEBORO —The Brattleboro Music Center guest concert features the Sarasa Ensemble performing “Don Quixote, Knight Errant.” The two live performances, with very limited seating to ensure adequate social distancing, will be at 5 and 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the BMC. A performance will be streamed on Sarasa’s YouTube channel at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Sarasa Ensemble’s opening program for the 2020-21 season, “On the Fringe,” celebrates world literature’s original anti-establishment hero, Don Quixote. This unforgettable character, created by Miguel de Cervantes, embarks on a journey in search of chivalrous adventures, such as saving damsels in distress, combating giants in the guise of windmills and righting wrongs. In his quest to overcome his own limitations, Quixote dreams to be what he is not — and does not give up.
Sarasa will present an hour-long concert of 18th-century compositions based on the tales of Don Quixote with works by Telemann, Boismortier and Francesco Conti, including readings from Cervantes’ text.
Tickets are $20, $10 for students, under 12 free; call 802-257-4523, or go online to bmcvt.org for more information.
Bach Cello Suites
PUTNEY — From 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, Yellow Barn’s “Patio Noise” series explores the complete Bach Cello Suites, a continuation of Yellow Barn’s tribute to its founder, David Wells, that took place over the course of two concerts streamed from the Big Barn last July.
Joining Artistic Director Seth Knopp “on the patio” will be the four cellists involved with last summer’s Bach Suites residency: Natasha Brofsky and Michal Katz from New York City, and Gabriel Martins and Aaron Wolff from Boston. Listeners are invited to join the open discussion via Yellow Barn’s homepage.
“The greatest gift that David gave me while I was his student was to teach me the Bach Suites,” recalls Executive Director Catherine Stephan. “I carry those lessons with me to this day, through each challenge and celebration. These performances of the cello suites are dedicated to David and all that he has done to impart upon generations of students and listeners the glory of a life spent with music.”
Call 802-387-6637, or go online to www.yellowbarn.org for more information.
Artist Seb Sweatman
MORRISVILLE — “As it Happens,” an exhibit by Seb Sweatman, will be on display in the Folley Hall Gallery at River Arts through Nov. 6.
Sebastian "Seb" Sweatman is an abstract painter influenced and inspired by the Abstract Expressionist movement. Sweatman was born in Johannesburg, South Africa. At 10 years of age he and his family moved to England, then Canada and finally the United States. Sweatman currently paints out of his studio in Stowe,
“My paintings are about life,” Sweatman said. “I am interested in depth. I am interested in light. I love color. I am interested in movement; some parts of the canvas are slow and others are fast. Some parts are stationary. I am also interested in the process, which can be random, repeated and /or directed by new implements.”
Call 802-888-1261 or go online to www.riverartsvt.org for more information.
‘Dances at a Distance’
POULTNEY/WEST RUTLAND — The dance community of southwest Vermont has taken this unusual summer of 2020 to work outdoors on lawns, in parks, and open areas to create our own responses to COVID-19 through dance.
“Dances at a Distance: Navigating the Current” will be performed at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 (rain: Sept. 19) at Stone Valley Arts at Fox Hill, 145 E. Main St. in Poultney, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20 at The Carving Studio & Sculpture Center, 636 Marble St. in West Rutland.
The project was initiated out of a deep sense of loss in not being able to dance together in our usual dance class setting. Each group worked collaboratively to choreograph their duo, trio, or quartet within a unique motivation and style. Everyone had to work within the specific guidelines for social distancing and the wearing of masks.
Collaborative choreographers and performers include: Mary Barron, Yvonne Brunot, Denise Cupoli, Zoe Marr Hilliard, Candy Jones, Stephanie Jones, Nicole Pellagi Ullman, Kristen Whitman, Maya Zelkin and Erika Schmidt.
Admission is free; go online to www.stonevalleyarts.org for more information.
Strings for Kids
MANCHESTER — Strings for Kids (SFK) lessons for 2020–21 begin the week of Sept. 14 and end May 17. The fall and winter terms each consist of 11 private lessons, the spring term has four, and the students will have the opportunity to participate in recitals throughout the school year.
Taconic Music launched its SFK program in January 2017 with the goal of offering after-school violin, viola and cello instruction for area children ages 5-18 of all levels, and provide financial aid to students who otherwise might not be able to afford lessons. All teachers are professionally trained musicians with extensive teaching and performing experience: Deanna Baasch (violin), Vesela French (violin and viola), Joana Genova (violin), Ariel Rudiakov (viola), François Sécordel, (violin) and Jared Shapiro (cello).
Due to COVID-19 health guidelines, the current year’s protocol will be to have teachers and parents determine their preference for virtual or in-person lessons, with the latter involving extra safety precautions.
Call 802-362-7162, or go online to www.taconicmusic.org
for more information.
Brahms sing-along
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Concert Choir is enthusiastically committed to building and maintaining musical community. Especially now, music is an essential source of joy, solace, solidarity, and hope.
In that spirit, the choir is launching its “Stay-At-Home Sing-Along” program. Every other Sunday at 2 p.m. beginning Sept. 13, the BCC and Music Director Jonathan Harvey will host a collective online sing of great choral works. Selections will include favorite Romantic pieces by Brahms, Beethoven, Schubert, and Fauré; Renaissance gems by Palestrina and Josquin; Classical classics by Mozart and Haydn; and beloved Baroque pieces by Bach and Vivaldi.
The series launches with Brahms’ “Ein deutsches Requiem” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13.
To sign up, call 802-257-4523, or email info@bmcvt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.