Scrag new music
MONTPELIER and WARREN — Scrag Mountain Music presents the Boston-based Hub New Music ensemble, a quartet of flute, clarinet, violin and cello forging new pathways in 21st century repertoire through commissions and programs that celebrate the diversity of today’s classical music landscape.
This program of music, inspired by healing, rebirth, and communication, as we acclimate back to in-person programming, features the world premiere of Scrag Mountain Music Co-Artistic Director Evan Premo’s “Fire-flowers,” featuring co-Artistic Director and soprano Mary Bonhag, plus works by composers Christopher Cerrone, Carlos Simon and Eric Nathan.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at Bethany Church, 115 Main St. in Montpelier (simultaneously live-streamed), and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 17, at the Warren Church, 339 Main St., Warren. There is also a virtual composer talk at 7:30 p.m. p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13.
Go online to www.scragmountainmusic.org for “pay what you can ticket” purchases (encouraged).
Guitarist David Rogers
BELLOWS FALLS — David Rogers fuses classical, jazz, and world music into expressive, virtuosic performances. Deemed “a prominent guitarist” by the New York Times and praised by The Washington Post for his “astonishingly florid” improvisations, he has been called a “modern master of the classical guitar” by 20th Century Guitar. Classics Today commended his “first rate instrumental artistry,” and the Lute Society of America Quarterly called his technique “formidable.”
This highly pedigreed musician will perform an intimate listening event at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge St., at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16.
Tickets are $15, $10 in advance; go online to stage33live.com for tickets or information.
Marlboro Music
BRATTLEBORO — Great literature is the inspiration for the works to be performed by Musicians from Marlboro at the Brattleboro Music Center Saturday, Oct. 16. The 3 p.m. concert will feature soprano Lucy Fitz Gibbon; Geneva Lewis and David McCarroll, violins; Zhanbo Zheng, viola; Marcy Rosen, cello; and pianist Kuok-Wai Lio.
Schubert’s beloved “Ave Maria” will be heard alongside its more rarely performed companion songs from this German setting of Sir Walter Scott’s “Lady of the Lake.” Literary allusions continue with Janáček’s bristling String Quartet No. 1, “Kreutzer Sonata,” taking after the Tolstoy novella of the same name. The performance concludes with Schumann’s String Quartet in A minor, Op. 41, No. 1, composed in the spring of his incredible “chamber music year.”
In celebration of its recent purchase of Potash Hill, and recognizing the special history it shares with the Brattleboro Music Center, Marlboro Music is donating the performer fees for this concert.
Admission is by donation ($10-$25 suggested), and will support scholarships for BMC Music School students. For more information, call 802-257-4523 or email info@bmcvt.org. Masks and proof of vaccination or negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours are required for admission.
Art in the Park
RUTLAND — Chaffee Art Center’s 60th annual Art in the Park Fall Foliage Festival will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 10 in Main Street Park at the Junction of Routes 4 and 7. Hours are: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The show and sale features juried fine artists, craftspeople, and specialty food producers. Rounding out the festival are food vendors, live music, kids’ activities, and live demonstrations.
A voluntary donation is appreciated. Call 802-775-0356 or go online to www.chaffeeartcenter.org
Much ado …
STOWE — Despite every precaution Stowe Theatre Guild has taken, with all cast and crew of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” vaccinated and masked at each rehearsal, a close call with Covid forced the show to pause progress until all cast and crew could be tested to make sure that all were healthy before proceeding. This pause occurred just as the finishing touches on the set, sound, and lights were being put in place for the opening weekend of Oct. 7-9.
The show will now open on Thursday, Oct. 14 and performances are now scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 14-23.
Those who purchased tickets for shows Oct. 7-9 can exchange by emailing tickets@stowetheatre.com. Go online to stowetheatre.com for tickets or information.
‘The Agitators’
MIDDLEBURY — At 7 p.m. Friday, Oct, 15, Town Hall Theater (THT) and Middlebury College Professor Michole Biancosino will present a play reading of “The Agitators.”
The play, written by Mat Smart, profiles the 45-year friendship of suffragette Susan B. Anthony and escaped slave turned civil rights leader Frederick Douglass. The reading, performed by actors Ro Boddie and Tara Giordano, is thematically tied to THT’s current Jackson Gallery exhibit, “Dreaming of Timbuctoo,? which explores voting rights in the context of pre-Civil War black settlements in our region.
Admission is by donation ($10-$15 suggested) and benefits Town Hall Theater’s education program. Go online to townhalltheater.org for information.
A walking tour
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — Northern Stage’s season continues this fall with a site-specific, dramatic walking experience of White River Junction, running now through Oct. 24, consists of three original audio stories from three era-defining years: from the filming of director D.W Griffith’s iconic “Way Down East” in 1920 to the cultural and economic dislocations of the 1970s to the unexpected challenges of 2020, the strangest year of all.
Using only a cellphone and a pair of headphones, individuals will be guided from one location to the next as audio scenes play out before them. From the city’s storied train station to the stunning convergence of the Connecticut and White Rivers at Lyman Point Park, “Junction” reframes the places we think we know.
Produced and created by KlaxWorks’ Ben Beckley and Asa Wember, "Junction" is written by playwrights Beckley, Nkenna Akunna, and Isaac Lorton.
Tickets are $19; call 802-296-7000, or email at boxoffice@northernstage.org.
