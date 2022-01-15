Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Ambrose Akinmusire jazz
BRATTLEBORO — The Vermont Jazz Center will present, at 8 p.m. Jan. 22, the Ambrose Akinmusire Quartet featuring Ambrose Akinmusire on trumpet along with Micah Thomas on piano, Linda May Han Oh on bass and Tim Angulo on drums. This is a live, in-person concert with no live streaming component.
Akinmusire’s most recent album, his fifth for Blue Note Records, “On the Tender Spot of Every Calloused Moment,” has been nominated as Best Jazz Instrumental Album for the 2021 Grammy Awards. The list of Akinmusire’s accolades include Thelonious Monk International Jazz Trumpet Competition winner, Carmine Caruso International Trumpet Solo Competition winner; Downbeat Critics Poll: Jazz Artist of the Year, Best Trumpet (numerous times); Jazz Times Critic’s Poll: Trumpeter of the Year (three times), Artist of the Year, Record of the Year; New York Times Best Jazz Album of the year (2011), Jazz Journalist Association Trumpeter of the Year and others too numerous to mention.
Ambrose Akinmusire is a truth-teller whose music is an expression of his personal journey as a Black man. In a recent interview with Phil Freeman of the Burning Ambulance Podcast, Ambrose alluded to his upbringing as the child of a woman from the Mississippi delta and a father from Lagos, Nigeria:
“I’m raised by a woman from the most racist county in the most racist state in the country. My mom picked pecans out of Fanny Lou Hammer’s yard. My uncle knew Emmet Till. I’m born and raised in Oakland and my first trumpet teacher was actually a Black Panther. This is how I grew up. Living in Oakland is my experience. My life isn’t about love ballads. It’s difficult, it’s beautifully complicated. I have to find a way of expressing this complexity. I would argue that every Black person living in America has to deal with this…so all this stuff is in my music.”
Tickets are $20 to $40 sliding scale; go online to www.vtjazz.org
‘From the Wild Sea’
MIDDLEBURY — MNFF Selects, the monthly screening series presented by the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, will present the Vermont premiere screening of the remarkable documentary “From the Wild Sea” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16 at Town Hall Theater. In keeping with the theme of this year’s Selects series, “Humans and Animals: Shared Experiences, Intersecting Worlds,” this extraordinary film, from Danish director Robin Petré, zooms in on the complex collision between humans, sea creatures and nature, as seen from both the human and animal perspective.
As the peak of winter draws near, a vast European network of marine animal veterinarians and rescue volunteers are bracing themselves for a rough season. Night and day, all year round, they work tirelessly to rescue coastal wildlife from life-threatening elements: oil, plastic and treacherous conditions. But the worst is ahead.
Climate change fuels violent weather across the seas and the annual winter storms are coming at them with an unprecedented roar. As humans attempt to rescue marine creatures, each individual animal looks back at us with inquisitive eyes. Through an intimate visual experience that follows the animals through rehabilitation, the audience gets to see and sense the challenging world that humans have created for these sensitive co-inhabitants of our rapidly changing planet.
Tickets are $16, $11 for ages 12-17, $7 for under 12; call 802-382-9222, or go online to middfilmfest.org or townhalltheater.org Proof of vaccination, booster and masks required.
Marlboro music
BRATTLEBORO – The Musicians from Marlboro perform at the Brattleboro Music Center at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24.
Performers include Daniel Phillips and Stephanie Zyzak, violins; Tanner Menees and Maiya Papach, viola; Alexander Hersh and Alice Neary, cello; and Evren Ozel, piano. The program features Schumann’s Piano Trio in F Major, Op. 80; Perkinson’s String Trio; Schoenberg’s String Trio; and Dvořák’s String Sextet in A Major, Op. 48.
In celebration of their recent purchase of Potash Hill, and the special partnership shared with the BMC, Marlboro Music is donating the performer fees for this concert. The BMC is grateful for their generous gift.
Admission is by donation ($10 to $25 suggested); go online to bmcvt.org
Artist Julia Jensen
CHESTER — DaVallia Gallery invites the public to a new fine art exhibition. “Visceral Landscape” features a new collection of contemporary abstract paintings by local Vermont artist Julia Jensen, up through Feb. 6.
Jensen’s paintings portray an abstracted perspective on our landscape that has a softness and familiarity that welcomes the viewer insight into her experiences of her world. When she paints she makes a concerted effort to “keep the subject out of it”, keeping the focus on color and shape. Her paintings are not of a place nearby, but from her memories. Jensen’s internal, emotional and spiritual experiences are all eloquently captured in her brushstrokes.
To schedule an appointment for a private viewing, call Michael Alon at 802-875-8900.
Shaw’s mural grant
MONTPELIER — The Montpelier Public Art Commission will be collaborating with Montpelier Alive, Pomerleau Real Estate, and Shaw’s supermarket to conduct a national search for an artist or artist team to create a mural on one of the largest and most prominent locations in the capital city’s downtown. The winning submission could receive up to $19,000 to complete its design during the summer of 2022.
The goal of the project is to create a welcoming environment in the heart of Montpelier. The selected mural will add to a sense of community, inclusivity for both residents and visitors, and have universal appeal.
The deadline for submission is Feb. 18. The selection process will be broken into two phases. First, on March 7 up to three finalists will be awarded $500 to prepare a final design. A selected artist/artist team will be announced by May 9 and they will be awarded up to $18,500 to finish the mural before Aug. 8.
For more information about the grant and to review the Request for Qualifications, go online to www.montpelier-vt.org/1080/Public-Art-Commission For additional questions or to arrange an interview, contact Ward Joyce, MPAC Chair, at montpelierartsvt@gmail.com or 802-522-0150.
