Nobuntu a cappella
MONTPELIER — Nobuntu, the dazzling female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe, will kick off the Middlebury Performing Arts Series’ spring 2022 season at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18 at the Mahaney Arts Center (MAC). The MAC is pleased to announce that live, in-person events will resume for Middlebury College’s spring semester, with audiences welcome from both on- and off-campus. Vaccinations and boosters (or valid medical or religious exemptions) and masks are required.
Nobuntu has drawn international acclaim for its inventive performances that range from traditional Mbube songs to Afro-jazz and gospel. The ensemble’s concerts are performed with strong, pure voices, accompanied by minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as the Mbira, and authentic dance movements.
Nobuntu is a joyous quintet of young female singers, instrumentalists, and songwriters: Zanele Manhenga, Thandeka Moyo, Duduzile Sibanda, Heather Dube, and Joyline Sibanda.
“… a vibrant and stunning performance full of sparkling energy …” wrote the Sunday Times of Passau, Germany.
Tickets are $25, $10 for youth; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go online to www.middlebury.edu/arts The Mahaney Center is located at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 south/S. Main Street.
Joel Ross jazz
BRATTLEORO — The Vermont Jazz Center presents Downbeat Rising Star Award-winning vibraphonist Joel Ross at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19. The concert will be held in front of a reduced-capacity, live audience and will also be live streamed on the Jazz Center’s website
Don Was, president of Blue Note records, claims that, “Joel is not only one of the preeminent instrumentalists of this era, but he is one of the greatest musical visionaries of his generation.”
Ross will be performing with his working quintet called Good Vibes. The group includes Godwin Louis on alto saxophone, Jeremy Corren on piano, Kanoa Mendenhall on upright bass and Jeremy Dutton on drums. This is Ross’ touring and recording ensemble (with Louis replacing Immanuel Wilkins on alto) and is featured on Ross’ two highly respected Blue Note releases: “KingMaker” and “Where Are You?”
For tickets or information, call 802 254 9088 x1, or go online to www.vtjazz.org
Highland Snowlights
GREENSBORO — The pandemic-friendly festival Snowlights, hosted by Highland Center for the Arts (HCA), is back for a second year with expanded options. Visitors can now revel in the whimsical light display over the span of two weekends, Feb. 11-12 and Feb. 18-20th, each evening 5:30 to p.m.
Live music has been added to the event, so that patrons can boogie the night away with the electrifying sounds from Mal Maiz and the Cocek! brass band on an outdoor dance floor. Other performances include Brent McCoy’s captivating fire juggling show and Frank Barsalow’s mesmerizing snow sculpture demonstrations.
The real show stopper is the transformation of the blank winter canvas of the Northeast Kingdom into a vibrant and unique masterpiece. Through the use of various light sources trees become magical, ice becomes illuminated, and nature becomes a centerpiece for creation.
Go online to highlandartsvt.org for more information.
‘The Last Command’
BRATTLEORO — Kick off Oscar season at Epsilon Spires with a screening of “The Last Command,” a groundbreaking 1928 silent drama that won the very first Best Actor Academy Award for the striking performance of Emil Jannings as a former Czarist general who is cast by a political adversary to play himself in a Hollywood film about the Russian Revolution. The event will take place at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19.
Directed by Josef von Sternberg, the film explores shifting power dynamics and motivations during the Russian Revolution while offering a parallel critique of the Hollywood machine. The film follows the sweeping story of a powerful general in Czarist Russia forced to flee his homeland during the Bolshevik Revolution. He emigrates to America, where he is reduced to living in poverty.
New Hampshire-based organist Jeff Rapsis will create a live musical score for “The Last Command” as the movie is shown, improvising on the venue’s original Estey pipe organ, built in Brattleboro and installed in the building in 1906.
“Making up the music on the spot is kind of a high wire act,” Rapsis said. “But there’s nothing like the energy and excitement that comes with improvised live performance, especially when accompanying a silent film.”
Tickets are $15; go online to www.epsilonspires.org
Baldwin & Buckley debate
ST. JOHNSBURY — Catamount Arts is pleased to announce a KCP Presents virtual presentation of “Baldwin and Buckley at Cambridge,” by New York City’s Obie-winning theater company Elevator Repair Service. The presentation, a verbatim reenactment of James Baldwin and William F. Buckley, Jr.’s 1965 Cambridge University debate, is available online 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 through 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17. A live interactive discussion with the show’s director and actors will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.
In 1965 James Baldwin and William F. Buckley, Jr. were invited to The Cambridge University Union to debate the resolution “The American Dream is at the Expense of The American Negro.” The result was a provocative and profoundly insightful confrontation between Baldwin, one of the most powerful figures of the civil rights movement, and Buckley, often considered the father of 20th century patrician conservatism. New York-based performance ensemble Elevator Repair Service, a company with a rich history of adapting unconventional texts such as “Gatz,” “Arguendo,” and “The Sound and the Fury,” stages the debate verbatim.
For tickets or information, go online to www.catamountarts.org
Choir auditions
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Concert Choir seeks singers of all voice parts for the Choir’s spring season. Auditions will be held Wednesday, Feb. 16. The group especially welcomes Black, Indigenous, and people of color, and singers of all gender identities to audition.
This spring’s music includes warm and comforting works by Morten Lauridsen (Lux aeterna), Zanaida Robles (Magnificat and Nunc dimittis), and Randall Thompson (“Frostiana”). With Music Director Jonathan Harvey, the choir is deeply committed to a high level of musical beauty, emotional expression, and community connection.
For more information, or to schedule an audition, call 802-257-4523, or email info@bmcvt.org.
