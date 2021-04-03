Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Mad River Story Slam
WAITSFIELD — On Saturday, April 10, ShareMRV and the Valley Players are partnering to present the Mad River Story Slam. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Zoom, and the theme of the evening is “The Unexpected.” Admission is free but all donations go toward supporting the two local nonprofit organizations.
Nine storytellers out of 20 submissions were selected to be part of the program after a workshop, run by Moth storyteller and organizer Suzanne Schmidt. The selected storytellers attended a second workshop to refine their stories for the performance on April 10.
The evening will be interactive as the audience will vote for the best story. Those who register for the event will receive a confirmation email with a link to a Google form for use during the event to score each story. The winner of the evening gets two tickets to a Moth story slam and an opportunity to tell their story on a Moth stage.
Go online to www.valleyplayers.com or sharemrv.org to register or to attend the event.
Chinook ‘Maɬni’
BRATTLEBORO — Epsilon Spires presents the lush Chinook documentary, “Maɬni — Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore,” a film that explores the Indigenous American experience in Chinuk Wawa language
Sky Hopinka’s new movie “Małni” (2020) will begin screening in Epsilon Spires Virtual Cinema on Friday, April 9.
The movie centers on Chinookan cosmology and the unfolding life transitions of its subjects, Sweetwater Sahme and Jordan Mercier. Sweetwater is pregnant and Jordan is awaiting the imminent birth of his second child. From these critical junctures they open their lives to the movie, contemplating ruptures in time and generational renewal within the distinct concerns of contemporary Indigenous experience.
Set into their stories is a retelling of the Chinookan origin-of-death myth of Lilu and T’ala’as, wherein two beings confront the circular form of afterlife, rebirth and the place in-between. Gorgeously wrought, “Małni” moves in orbits, dancing in and out of the threshold between reckoning and expectancy.
Beautifully spacious, “Małni” follows Sweetwater and Jordan through the lush beauty of the Pacific Northwest, weaving through the intimacy of domestic spaces into a wider experience of finding home within nature.
Visit www.epsilonspires.org online to find more details and the viewing link.
Summer dance
MONTPELIER — “Traces,” a day of outdoor dance happenings, will celebrate the change into summer, dancing in public spaces, and connection of community.
Scheduled for Saturday, June 12, this year's festival will include educational workshops and performances, and will take place in three towns simultaneously: White River Junction, Burlington and Montpelier. Each town's event will be near a body of water, and will be open and free for the public. Each event will feature an in-person workshop that merges dance and education with themes of water conservation and will offer a tour of dances by up to six choreographers in each region.
Choreographers from throughout the state, any age, genre are invited to apply by April 16. All artists will be notified by April 26 by email. Artists will be selected on a first come first serve basis.
Go online to vermontdance.org for applications or information.
Artist Martha Nichols
BELLOWS FALLS — Canal Street Art Gallery presents “Artist Martha Nichols: Mountain Sea and Sky,” open April 7 through May 8. The Canal Street Art Gallery will share the oil paintings of Martha Nichols, one of its newest represented artist neighbors' from Andover, the artist’s second exhibition, and inaugural solo show with the gallery.
“Color, light and more recently, sound, are my primary interests,” Nichols said. “We are surrounded by everschanging light, color and sound as we go about our days in the landscape. I explore the vast variety of colors, which I can mix, and their interactions with each new painting. The elements of the landscape or sky are used as a foundation for the design of each piece. It evolves from there until I am satisfied that some sense of glowing color has been achieved. My interest in obtaining a glow of color really comes from my meditation experience. Light and color in the landscape ultimately act as metaphors for inner exploration, as I continue to grow through meditation.”
Nichols has studied and earned degrees at Antioch College, Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, Bard College and the Self Realization Fellowship. With many notable solo and group exhibitions in Philadelphia and the Northeast including the Southern Vermont Arts Center, Nichols’s work is in numerous museums, universities and private collections. Since relocating to Andover, Nichols continues her life work as a professor and artist.
On the opening day of the exhibit on Wednesday, April 7, all are welcome to visit the online Viewing Room to learn more about the artist's inspiration, process and practice.
Go online to canalstreetartgallery.com or details.
Flowers in watercolor
SPRINGFIELD — Spring is coming. Robert O’Brien is offering a workshop in “Painting Spectacular Flowers in Watercolor” on Zoom through Gallery at the Vault 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday, April 9 and 10.
In this course, students will learn to paint the beautiful New England Landscape in spring. Incorporate these landscapes with bursts of floral color. Composition and values will be emphasized. O’Brien will give a demonstration followed by class painting. A critique and discussion will be held at the end of the session.
All levels are welcome. A materials list will be provided at registration.
The fee $90; registration is due April 7; email galleryvault@vermontel.net or call 802-885-7111.
New Bryan leadership
JEFFERSONVILLE — Bryan Memorial Gallery, known for the exhibition and sale of the finest landscape painters in New England, has named a new executive director, effective April 1.
Mickey Myers has dedicated 15 years to the growth and financial viability of the gallery. During her tenure as executive director, the gallery’s reputation has grown throughout the Northeast and nation as a premier gallery featuring the nation’s leading artists. Under her leadership, the gallery now is home to over 200 active members and has expanded educational offerings that include workshops, concerts and progressive partnerships with other organizations to promote the enjoyment of and participation in the arts.
The Bryan’s new executive director, Stephen Gothard, joined the gallery in 2019 and has made a significant contribution, applying his education and marketing experience in support of achieving and maintaining the gallery’s mission. Gothard earned a master's degree in art history from Purchase College SUNY. He previously served as a board member of the Arts Council of the Northern Adirondacks.
For more information, go online to www.bryangallery.org or call 802-644-5100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.