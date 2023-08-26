Arts Preview

Town Hall Theater will present the Bread and Puppet’ Circus outdoors at the Middlebury College Snow Bowl at 6 p.m. Friday in Hancock.

 Courtesy Town Hall Theater/

Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.

Bread and Puppet

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0