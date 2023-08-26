Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Bread and Puppet
HANCOCK — The circus is coming! The circus is coming! Bread and Puppet Theater’s circus, that is. At 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, Town Hall Theater presents the first show of Bread and Puppet’s annual tour at the Middlebury College Snow Bowl, at 6886 Vermont Route 125. The performance will feature a mountainous backdrop and the iconic Bread and Puppet hand-painted bus — and begin with Bread and Puppet’s brass band at 5:45.
This year’s show will be a spectacle of protest and celebration that addresses the urgent themes of the moment using huge papier-mâché puppets, dance, and a live brass band.
After the show, Bread and Puppet will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli, and Bread and Puppet’s “Cheap Art” — books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread and Puppet Press — will be for sale.
Tickets are $22 (proceeds benefit Bread and Puppet and Town Hall Theater); call 802-382-9222 or go to townhalltheater.org online. Bring chairs, picnics, and a sense of humor.
MRV Craft Fair
WAITSFIELD — The 52nd annual Mad River Valley Craft Fair will be held at Kenyon’s Field, at 3337 Main Street, over Labor Day Weekend, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2 and 3. More than 80 artists from all over Vermont and New England will offer their work for sale, along with live music, a food court, kids’ activities such as free face painting and lawn games, and door prizes.
New to the Fair this year are several special events. From 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, the Dinoman science show will use magic, clever explanations and incredible props to present a dynamic program of dinosaurs, science and fun for the whole family. From 11 a.m. to noon Sunday, join Yoga with Emma (bring your own mat or towel). And on both days, from noon to 2 p.m., Kathy Mehuron, author of the new book “Take Me Back: An Anecdotal History of the Mad River Valley” will be on hand to sign books and talk about her new nonprofit, Take Me Back.
Live music is always a big part of the fair and four bands will play throughout the two days: On Saturday morning is Green Mountain Swing, a 17-piece big band that recently appeared at the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival. On Saturday afternoon, the Some Hollow Duo will perform indie rock/pop and alt-country tunes. On Sunday morning Madigan Linnane, an emerging musician now splitting her time between Berkley School of Music and The Mad River Valley, will play in her modern folk-pop-indie musical style with songs that appeal to a broad audience. On Sunday afternoon the Medicine Tribe returns to the Craft Fair, featuring Colleen Mari Mays and Brent Thomas, an accomplished jazz bass musician, playing Americana-style covers and original songs.
Admission is $5 (12 and younger free); go to www.madrivercraftfair.com online. All proceeds support the Valley Players.
Folk-rock Sway Wild
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts presents indie folk-rock duo Sway Wild at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, at Next Stage Arts, 15 Kimball Hill.
Sway Wild was born on a small island in the Salish Sea. Following a two-month sailing voyage through the remote anchorages of British Columbia, indie-folk duo Dave McGraw and Mandy Fer returned to their San Juan Island, Washington, home still hungry to explore. The result was nothing short of an artistic epiphany: an evolution of sound that called out loudly for a new name. Sway Wild released its self-titled debut album worldwide in 2019.
Tickets are $26, $20 in advance, $10 livestream; call 802-387-0102 or go to www.nextstagearts.org online.
Chuck Miller piano
MIDDLEBURY — A fixture of Middlebury’s music scene for more than 25 years, pianist Chuck Miller will retire to Florida, so a number of eminent Vermont jazz players and vocalists will join him at the local Town Hall Theater at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, for a performance that’s billed as “Chuck’s Last Jam.”
“This is kind of the end of an era,” said Doug Anderson, the Town Hall Theater’s founder and artistic director. “Chuck has been part of so many events here at the theater. He’s been a cornerstone of THT since our earliest days.”
Miller has many musical friends, having played with and accompanied some of Vermont’s best. Among those set to join him on the theater stage are vocalists François Clemmons, Vanessa Dunleavy and Jillian Torres, along with trombonist Bear Irwin, bassist and trumpeter Glendon Ingalls, drummer Felix Anderson and reed players Chris Peterman, and Rich Davidian, director of the Vermont Jazz Ensemble.
Tickets are $22; call 802-382-9222, or go to townhalltheater.org online.
The Slambovian Circus
BELLOWS FALLS — The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series and Twilight Music present acoustic/electric, folk-pop/Americana sextet The Slambovian Circus of Dreams at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at at the SVG Multipurpose Field.
For over 25 years, the Sleepy Hollow, New York-based Slambovians have expanded the borders of Americana music with a rootsy, rockin’ psychedelica, fantastic stories and electrifying live performances — a mix of Washington Irving, Woodstock and British Invasion that’s “mightily impressive and hugely original rock from the cool end of Americana” (Maverick Magazine).
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance (under 12 free); call 802-387-0102 or go to www.nextstagearts.org online. The SVG Multipurpose Field is located at 14 Mill St. Bring lawn chairs or blankets for outdoor seating on the lawn.