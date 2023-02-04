Arts Preview

Putney’s Sandglass Theater will present its annual Winter Sunshine Series again this February. Pictured is Bonnie Duncan in The Gottabees’ “Squirrel Stole My Underpants.”

 Photo by Liz Linder

Sandglass sunshine

PUTNEY — Sandglass Theater will present its annual Winter Sunshine Series again this February. Sandglass will celebrate the magic and warmth of puppetry for young audiences with four puppet companies from Massachusetts and Vermont. Dedicated to serving children, families and teachers through the art of puppetry, Sandglass will host a different live performance every Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. throughout the month.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.