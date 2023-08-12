Arts Preview

Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present a Celtic Music Festival featuring Cantrip (pictured), House of Hamill, and Hildaland, as part of the 2023 Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 at Scott Farm in Dummerston.

 Courtesy Next Stage Arts/

Celtic Music Festival

