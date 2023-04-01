Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Vermont Fiddle Orchestra
BARRE — The Vermont Fiddle Orchestra will present its Spring Concert at the Barre Opera House at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8. The program will feature guest artist fiddler Katie Trautz, of Montpelier.
Trautz brings swinging Cajun music from Louisiana to the orchestra’s program, which also includes traditional jigs, reels, waltzes and other old-time tunes from Ireland, Sweden, Quebec, France’s Breton region, the Shetland Islands, Appalachia and Vermont. Artistic Director Peter Macfarlane contributes a composition of his own, and there are two tunes by well-loved musician Pete Sutherland, who passed away in November.
Trautz (www.katietrautz.com) is a multi-instrumentalist and singer who has toured the U.S. and internationally sharing traditional music and original folk songs. Her Cajun band is Pointe Noir and she is also part of the old-time music band Last Chance. She started the folk music school The Summit School of Traditional Music and Culture in Montpelier, created a book of traditional harmony tunes for kids, and is now executive director of Montpelier Alive.
Admission is by donation at the door; for information, go to www.vermontfiddleorchestra.org online.
Musicians from Marlboro
BRATTLEBORO — Musicians from Marlboro touring program, which has been lauded as a “virtual guarantee of musical excellence” by the Washington Post, returns to the Brattleboro Music Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8.
The concert, at the BMC, will include Mendelssohn’s Two Pieces for String Quartet, Op. 81; Wiancko’s Benkei’s “Standing Death”; Kurtág’s Duos for Soprano and Double Bass from “The Notebooks of G.C. Lichtenberg”; Kirsten’s “Yes I said yes I will Yes”; and Beethoven’s String Quintet in C Major, Op. 29.
Performers include Lucy Fitz Gibbon, soprano; Alexi Kenney and Lun Li, violins; Hélène Clément and Tanner Menees, violas; Yi Qun Xu, cello; and William Langlie-Miletich, double bass.
Tickets are $30 general admission; call 802-257-4523, or go to bmcvt.org online.
Josie Leavitt comedy
MONTPELIER — The next to last 2023 Farmers Night performance will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, “From the Dump to the Door: A Vermont Politician’s Evolution” with Josie Leavitt a comic diva, storyteller, stand-up teacher, cancer advocate and now a state representative.
The Farmers Night Concert Series is a longstanding State House tradition which goes back over 100 years to a time when lawmakers entertained themselves in the House Chamber mid-week while away from home.
Admission is free.
The Westerlies & Theo Bleckmann
MIDDLEBURY — Two genre-defying musical powerhouses — the innovative brass quartet The Westerlies and Grammy-nominated singer-composer Theo Bleckmann — will join in concert at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Robison Hall at Middlebury College at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7. Highlighting the power of music to invigorate protest movements and provide solace, their program titled “This Land” will feature original compositions alongside cleverly arranged songs by Bertolt Brecht, Joni Mitchell, Woody Guthrie, Agha Shahid Ali, and many others.
Formed in 2011, The Westerlies are a New York-based quartet comprising childhood friends from Seattle: Riley Mulherkar (trumpet) and Andy Clausen and Willem de Koch (trombones), plus the newest member of the ensemble, Chloe Rowlands (trumpet). Bleckmann is an award-winning vocalist, jazz singer, and composer whose music straddles a variety of traditions from classical to the avant-garde. A student of acclaimed vocalist Sheila Jordan, Bleckmann debuted in the early ‘90s, working with forward-thinking artists like Kirk Nurock and John Hollenbeck, and as a member of Meredith Monk’s ensemble.
Tickets are $25, $10 for youth; call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go to www.middlebury.edu/arts
The Steel Wheels
BELLOWS FALLS — The Steel Wheels have long been at home in the creative space between tradition and innovation, informed by the haunting music of the Virginia mountains where the band was formed, but always moving forward. Quickly staking their claim as one of the best bands in the burgeoning Americana scene when they emerged in 2005, The Steel Wheels have since logged tens of thousands of miles on the road and scored a well-deserved reputation as a live act that gives its all at each and every performance. They headline the second Ray Massucco Concert Series show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the Bellows Falls Opera House.
Opening the show is another well-loved and well-traveled veteran, singer-songwriter Peter Mulvey. “One of the things that really distinguishes this show is the fact that I’ve never seen either act mail it in,” says Ezra Veitch of Ray’s the Roof Productions, organizers of the series. “Both Peter Mulvey and the Steel Wheels play like they mean it, because they do mean it.”
For tickets or information, call 802-387-0102 or go to www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com online. The Bellows Falls Opera House is located at 7 Village Square.
Dog River Trio
MONTPELIER — Christ Church Episcopal begins its weekly series each Thursday at noon for the month of April with Pergolesi’s Stabat Mater on April 6, continuing a tradition that began last year in the week before Easter. The Dog River Trio — soprano Lillian Broderick, mezzo-soprano Nessa Rabin and pianist Alison Cerutti — return to perform the Baroque masterpiece with the new Yamaha grand piano adding resonance to the voices and the historic sanctuary.
Admission is free; for information go to www.christchurchvt.org online.
‘Somewhere’
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College Department of Theatre will present “Somewhere” by Marisela Treviño Orta, directed by Olga Sanchez Saltveit. This moving eco-drama reveals the power of community and kinship, including that of our non-human environment, to thrive amid climate crises. Treviño Orta imagines a new world for the survival of our planet and invites us to journey there.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, April 6-8, plus 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, at Seeler Studio Theatre in the Mahaney Arts Center. A post-show discussion with reception follows Friday’s performance.
We start in a time when “things went wrong, very fast.” Almost all the insects are gone but Cassandra and her brother Alexander are tracking the world’s last monarch butterflies heading hundreds of miles to the west coast instead of south. Their path intersects with an Oregon truffle farm where a small group of people are hunkering down and doing their best to wait out the apocalypse. What are the fruits of their encounter, a collapse of humanity or a new beginning?
Tickets are $15, $8 for youth (under 21); call 802-443-MIDD (6433), or go to www.middlebury.edu/arts
