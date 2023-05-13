Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Coffeehouse duos
RUTLAND — Two award-winning duos will share an evening of acoustic original music at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, as central New York’s Pepper and Sassafras team up with Rutland’s own Phil Henry and Jeff Kimball.
Hailing from the greater Syracuse area, Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers is a founding editor of Acoustic Guitar magazine and author of “The Complete Singer-Songwriter.” He is also a grand prize winner of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest. As Pepper and Sassafras, he performs with Wendy Sassafras Ramsay, a multi-instrumentalist and harmonizer extraordinaire, who adds flute, clarinet, guitar, accordion, and her quirky originals to the Pepper and Sassafras mix.
Henry is a music educator at West Rutland School, and is an acclaimed singer-songwriter in his own right, having won songwriting contests at SolarFest, and has been a finalist at the Kerrville Folk Festival in Texas. In summer 2022, he was voted as a “Most Wanted” Emerging Artist to return to play on Connecticut’s Falcon Ridge Folk Festival main stage in 2023. Joining Phil for the show will be multi-instrumentalist Jeff Kimball, who plays all manner of keyboards, accordions, and mandolins.
In addition to the Saturday concert, Rodgers also will host a workshop teaching “Grateful Dead for Acoustic Guitar” at 11 a.m. Sunday, May 21, at 1 A Sound Space, Rutland’s musician’s hub at 162 Woodstock Ave. Admission is $20 at AcousticGratefuldead.eventbrite.com online.
Concert tickets are $20, $15 in advance at DuosCoffeehouse.eventbrite.com online. The Unitarian Universalist Church is located at 117 West St.
‘Kiss Me, Kate’
DORSET — The Dorset Players conclude their latest season of community theater with “Kiss Me, Kate,” the classic musical with book by Samuel and Bella Spewack, and music and lyrics by Cole Porter. Performances will be at the Dorset Playhouse on Cheney Road at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, May 19-20 and 26-27, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21 and 28.
Directed by Kevin O’Toole, with Music Director Michael Gallagher, and Choreographer Linda Joy Sullivan, “Kiss Me, Kate” is chock-full of memorable tunes with delicious lyrics, such as “Another Op’nin,’ Another Show,” “Too Darn Hot” and “Brush Up Your Shakespeare.”
Premiering in 1948, “Kiss Me, Kate” juxtaposes the battle of the sexes in “The Taming of the Shrew” between Katharine, the shrewish eldest daughter of a wealthy merchant, and Petruchio, her determined, fortune-seeking suitor, with Lilli Vanessi and Fred Graham, a once bright acting tandem and real-life ex-spouses, who have reluctantly joined forces to appear together on-stage as the principals in a summer stock production of the Shakespeare comedy.
Tickets are available by calling 802-867-5777, or going to dorsetplayers.org online.
Pointe Noir Cajun
ADAMANT — Pointe Noir Cajun quartet will perform 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Adamant Community Center, 1161 Martin Road.
Pointe Noir finds its rhythm deeply seated in Southwest Louisiana, where many of its members have studied and learned Cajun music.
Katie Trautz is a seasoned fiddle player, who drifted south to the Bayou after many years of playing old-time music. Chris Hollis, the Montpelier-based old-time guitar player, also found an interest in Cajun music, and together he and Trautz traveled to Louisiana to learn the musical traditions there. Cannon Labrie is a longtime Cajun and zydeco accordion player, playing with New England bands Yankee Chank, Jeannie and the High Tops and Planet Zydeco. This spring Pointe Noir is joined by Noah Hahn on bass.
Admission is $15; call 802-454-7103 to reserve. Follow the band at www.facebook.com/PointNoirCajunBand/ online.
Chaplin’s ‘Pilgrim’
BRANDON — Classics from the silent film era return to the big screen this month at the Brandon Town Hall and Community Center, which will host another season of vintage cinema with live music. First up is Charlie Chaplin in “The Pilgrim” (1923), a farce in which the Little Tramp plays an escaped prisoner forced to masquerade as a minister. The film screens on Saturday, May 20, at 7 p.m.
Live music for each silent film program will be provided by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based pianist and composer who specializes in scoring and presenting silent films.
The clergy, Westerns, child discipline and baking are among sources of laughter in The Little Tramp’s last-ever non-feature-length movie, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year. “The Pilgrim,” which runs about 40 minutes, will be preceded by “The Cook” (1918), a short comedy featuring Fatty Arbuckle and Buster Keaton.
Admission is free (donations are welcomed to help support ongoing Town Hall renovation efforts. For more about the music, go to www.jeffrapsis.com online.
Underground System
PUTNEY — Next Stage Arts Summer Series will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday, May 19, with a performance by the Brooklyn-based Afrobeat band Underground System. The concert will take place at Cooper Field in and will be co-presented with the Stone Church.
“Dancing has become one of the major draws of the Bandwagon Series, and there isn’t a better opportunity to dance than Underground System,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “It was intentional that we chose them to kick off the entire series. The New York City-based group has a reputation for setting a party vibe. It was natural to start the series with a bang.”
Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and picnic baskets, and enjoy the music under the open sky. Beer, wine and Barr Hill cocktails will be sold on site.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance; go to www.nextstagearts.org online. Series passes and discounted ticket bundles are also available.
