Philharmonic Pops
DUXBURY — The Vermont Philharmonic will perform its annual outdoor Summer Pops Concerts on the beautiful lawn of Moose Meadow Lodge at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, and on the scenic grounds of the Shore Acres Inn in North Hero overlooking Lake Champlain and the Green Mountains at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
Led by Music Director Lou Kosma, the community orchestra will entertain the audience with selections from musicals (“The King and I” and “Rocky Broadway”), films (“The Lord of the Rings”), and orchestral classics (“Hungarian March” from Hector Berlioz’s “The Damnation of Faust”). The program will also feature two works by young Vermont composers, Chase Ehrlich’s “Spirit of the Sky” and Callum Robechek’s “And In a Moment,” along with audience favorites “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” The program concludes, of course, with Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
Moose Meadow Lodge is at 607 Crossett Hill Road in Duxbury. The grounds will be open for picnicking at 3 p.m. Shore Acres Inn is at 237 Shore Acres Drive in North Hero. Parking is limited at both locations.
For tickets or information, go to www.vermontphilharmonic.com online.
Art in the Park
RUTLAND — Chaffee Art Center’s 62nd annual Art in the Park Summer Festival will take place Aug. 12 and 13 in Main Street Park at the Junction of Routes 4 and 7. Juried fine artists, craftspeople, and specialty food producers will be featured. Rounding out the festival are food vendors, live music, free kids’ activities, and demonstrations of works in progress held throughout the weekend. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. A voluntary donation is appreciated.
Volunteers are very much needed to help during the event from set-up on Friday to man gates on Saturday and Sunday. Please send an email to info@chaffeeartcenter.org to sign up, or call 802-775-0356.
New Play Festival
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Acting Company presents its New Play Festival Aug. 11-13 under the tent at the Inn at Swift House.
Under Gina Stevenson’s direction, more than 100 new plays are solicited nationwide, and a stable of knowledgeable readers comb through them until three winners are selected. The playwrights are offered stipends to travel to Vermont to participate in the rehearsal process, giving and getting feedback from the local, professional directors and casts, and doing re-writes in the process. The plays are presented as staged readings, and Stevenson moderates post-show discussions so that the authors can benefit from seeing how audiences react to their works.
This season, the winning plays are “Cowgirl” by Justin Aaron Halle, directed by Aly Perry (7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11): Three city friends convene on a fracking ranch in Wyoming for a wild western wedding — but when Lila unearths “Cowgirls,” a relic of a feminist board-game-without-a-board, all bets on a seamless wedding are off.
“Until the Day Is Done” by Jared Michael Delaney, directed by Zeina Salame (2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12): Anders and Margaret Mary have been married more than 25 years, living on the edge of civilization in Alaska. When Margaret Mary receives a diagnosis that changes the arc of her life, she, Anders and their friends must grapple with the new choices presented to them and who has the right to make them.
“Lessons” by Matthew Chong, directed by Melissa Lourie (7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12): Yuri is a 16-year-old Korean-American girl with aspirations of becoming the premier concert pianist of her generation. It seems like that dream might be realized when she’s chosen to study under a renowned composer and tastemaker in the classical music world. But his sadistic teaching methodology pushes her to the brink, exposing fault lines in the model minority myth, and the dangers of obsessive pursuit at the expense of a healthy life.
At 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, is a new event, StoryProv Time, created by Andrew Ritter, veteran of the Chicago Comedy and Improv scene.
Tickets are $15 each play, $40 for all three; call 802-382-9222 or go to townhalltheater.org online.
Celtic Music Festival
DUMMERSTON — Next Stage Arts and Twilight Music present a Celtic Music Festival, featuring Cantrip, House of Hamill, and Hildaland, as part of the 2023 Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 at Scott Farm. The triple bill features multi-instrumentalists and singers from both sides of the Atlantic who expand the boundaries of traditional Celtic music with original songs and tunes, innovative arrangements, and lush three-part harmonies.
Production director Barry Stockwell notes that “the stars lined up for this Bandwagon event, with these three phenomenal bands all passing through New England and available to perform on the same day. They’re all breaking new musical ground, enhancing traditional Celtic music with elements of other musical genres — a magical mix of the old and the new.”
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance (under 12 free); call 802-387-0102 or go to www.nextstagearts.org online. Next Stage will provide a cash bar.