Arts Preview

Dave Keller and his band open the Old Schoolhouse Summer Concert Series 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Marshfield with original soul and blues.

 Photo by Carlos Diaz/

Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.

Old Schoolhouse concerts

