Pianist Sylvia Parker
MONTPELIER — Pianist Sylvia Parker performs a free midday recital, “A Musical Tour of Eastern Europe,” at noon Thursday, April 20, at the historic at Christ Church Episcopal, part of concert series every Thursday at noon in April. The 50-minute program takes listeners on a musical tour, with settings of peasant songs from Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine and Bulgaria by Béla Bartók. Highlights of program are folk dances, children’s songs, a Ukrainian song from Bartók’s Petite Suite, and “Bagpipers” and “Bear Dance” from Bartók’s Sonatina
Parker retired in 2020 after 41 years at UVM as a senior lecturer in piano and music theory. Parker is also a dedicated performer and scholar. She has performed solo piano recitals and collaborative concerts with faculty and guest artists at UVM, nationally and internationally. She has recorded two nationally published CDs of solo piano music, including “Peasant Jewels,” an album of Hungarian composer Béla Bartók’s solo piano settings of authentic folk melodies.
Admission is by donation (benefiting the piano fund); for information, call 802-223-3631, or go to christchurchvt.org online.
‘Dancing at Lughnasa’
POULTNEY — The great Irish dramatist Brian Friel has been called the Irish Chekhov, “dazzling us with plays that speak in a language of unequaled poetic beauty and intensity” by Vincent Canby of The New York Times.
Theater in the Woods Vermont Co. will present Friel’s luminous love letter to his mother and aunts, “Dancing at Lughnasa” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22; 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23; and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Stone Valley Arts, at 145 E. Main St.
Set in remote County Donegal in Ireland in 1936, Friel’s memory play is placed in the small cottage of the five Mundy sisters, their fallen priest brother, and a wayward Welshman on two days in August at the harvest festival of Lughnasa. Their story is told through the adult eyes of 7-year-old Michael. The isolation — of the family from society, of the characters from each other — is palpable, pervasive and poetic.
Director Meg Bouchard says, “My guiding question choosing this play three years ago was about family: How can there be so much love and so much pain at exactly the same time? It’s exquisite, and universal.”
Proceeds from ticket sales support Theater in the Woods Camp, held June 24-July 28 in Middletown Springs.
Tickets are $20, $15 for students; go to www.theaterinthewoodsvt.org online.
Omari Wiles dance
MIDDLEBURY — Contemporary choreographer and dancer Omari Wiles brings the art of vogue to the Middlebury College campus in a multi-day artist residency April 17–21. Drawing on his background in West African dance, hip-hop, modern, house, vogue and more, Wiles will offer an artist talk at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20, and perform in a showcase with students at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 21. Both events will be held at the Mahaney Arts Center’s Dance Theatre and are free and open to the public.
Vogue, a highly stylized modern dance form that evolved out of the Harlem ballroom scene of the 1960s, became a global phenomenon in the 1990s as pop star Madonna popularized the style in her hit song and music video. The Sundance Award-winning documentary “Paris Is Burning” featured the style in the same year. Vogue has continued to dazzle and evolve ever since.
Ousmane Omari Wiles was born in Senegal and raised in Brooklyn and began his training in various African dance forms at the age of 6. Also known as Omari NiNa Oricci, Wiles is a legendary member of the ballroom scene and founder of The House of Nina Oricci. Wiles is also founder and artistic director of Les Ballet Afrik, a multicultural dance company which blends African, vogue, modern, Latin, and house dance in a new movement style called “Afrikfusion.”
Admission is free; call 802-443-MIDD (6433) or go to www.middlebury.edu/arts online. The Mahaney Arts Center is at 72 Porter Field Road, just off Route 30 south/S. Main St.
VSO Jukebox Quartet
SOUTH POMFRET — Join the VSO Jukebox Quartet at 7 p.m. Saturday April 22 at Artistree Community Arts Center for an evening of unparalleled music. Groundbreakers and trendsetters — that’s what the VSO’s Jukebox concerts are known for, and this 2023 spring series won’t disappoint.
Known for her complex electronic looping techniques, Emmy-nominated, Burlington-based DIY electric cellist Zoë Keating composed a new work that will be premiered by the string quartet. Also to be explored are works of Mason Bates, composer in residence at the Kennedy Center and a DJ whose music is a fusion of his two worlds, and Anna Klein, a composer of “uncommon gifts and unusual methods” according to the New York Times. A good dose of Ludwig van Beethoven, George Walker and more will be thrown in.
Jukebox is hosted by Matt LaRocca; musician are Katherine Winterstein and Brooke Quiggins-Saulnier, violins; Stefanie Taylor, viola; and John Dunlop, cello.
Go online to www.vso.org for tickets or information.
Sophie Shao & Friends
MIDDLEBURY — Cellist Sophie Shao returns to the Mahaney Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, for a concert highlighting the work of Sergei Rachmaninoff. Shao collaborates with the Middlebury College Performing Arts Series each season to bring a fresh chamber music performance. She has a loyal following at Middlebury, not only for her own skill and artistry, but also for her remarkable ability to assemble impromptu ensembles that shine.
This year, responding to a request for a program celebrating Rachmaninoff’s 150th birthday, Shao has invited violinist Scott Yoo and pianist John Novacek to join her in a beautiful and challenging program including Rachmaninoff’s Piano Trio No. 1, “Elégiaque”; Reena Esmail’s Piano Trio and Dvořák’s “Dumky” Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor.
Tickets are $25, $10 for youth; call 802-443-MIDD (6433) or go to www.middlebury.edu/arts online.
