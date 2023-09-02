Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Robert Frost returns
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury Acting Company will present Emmy Award winning actor Gordon Clapp in “Robert Frost: This Verse Business,” by A.M. Dolan, Sept. 8-10, at Town Hall Theater. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Friday; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 2 p.m. Sunday.
After the Saturday matinee, local Frost biographer Jay Parini will join Dolan and Clapp for a post-show discussion on Frost.
Clapp, also Tony-nominated, is best known for his 12 seasons as “NYPD Blue’s” Detective Greg Medavoy, and his on-stage appearances at White River Junction’s Northern Stage. The Norwich resident and Dolan, the play’s author, have long wanted to bring their show to Middlebury, where Frost has a rich history. No one is more closely identified with Bread Loaf than Frost, who first came to the School of English in 1921, encouraged the founding of the Writers’ Conference in 1926, and returned to the Bread Loaf campus nearly every year for 42 years.
Legend has it that Frost used to attend movies at the Town Hall Theater, so it is especially poignant for Clapp to perform the show in that space.
Dolan created the script from actual transcripts of Robert Frost’s famous talks, gleaned from the nearly 50 years Frost “barded” around the country charming audiences with his celebrated verse and rascally sense of humor. Frost’s wit and poetry are heard afresh in his award-winning one-man play. In the show, the poet shares his pointed and funny opinions on politics, science, religion, and particularly, art, interspersed with performances of his poems from memory.
There will be a special reception after the show on opening night. Tickets for the show and reception are $75. Standard tickets are $32-$37, call: 802-382-9222 or go to townhalltheater.org online.
Flood recovery music
MONTPELIER — A Central Vermont Flood Relief Benefit Concert will be presented 3 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, on the State House lawn, to raise money to support the Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund and the Barre Community Relief Fund.
The musical lineup includes: Cooie & Friends, Guagua, the Ray Vega Quintet, Dwight+Nicole and The Dave Keller Band. The event will feature an emcee, food trucks and elected representatives from the governor’s office.
The catastrophic flooding events in the Barre-Montpelier area have been enough to break the spirits of our communities, but time and time again Vermonters are showing their resilience and ability to come back even stronger. The goal is to raise more than $50,000 to benefit countless small businesses and residents across Barre and Montpelier. All monies raised will go to the Montpelier Strong Recovery Fund and the Barre Community Relief Fund.
Tickets are $35 (6 and younger free); tickets at sevendaystickets.com; information at www.montpelierstrong.org and www.barrecommunityrelief.org online.
Sandglass Theater
BRATTLEBORO — Sandglass Theater return with its most beloved community event. “Puppets in Paradise” brings together artists and audiences for a two-day celebration of puppetry and theater arts set in the beautiful agrarian landscape of southern Vermont.
“Puppets in Paradise” will be presented 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10, a weekend of puppet shows for the whole family, at the Retreat Farm.
This premier biennial family event is produced in collaboration with Retreat Farm, a prominent feature of the Brattleboro landscape for 180 years. At Puppets in Paradise audiences will walk around the farm and encounter short-form puppet performances, theater artists and musicians amidst the fields, historic barns and animals. Food and refreshments from local vendors add to the delight of a beautiful day.
Tickets are $12-$24, $10 for students and senior (under 3 free); go to sandglasstheater.org online. Retreat Farm is located off of I-91, exit 3 at 45 Farmhouse Square.
‘The Freshman’
BRANDON — What happens when a first-year student’s dreams of college collide with the realities of campus life?
The result is Harold Lloyd in “The Freshman” (1925), one of the most popular comedies of the silent film era. Filled with classic scenes and a great story, it endures as one of Lloyd’s most crowd-pleasing movies. See for yourself with a screening at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Brandon Town Hall and Community Center in Main Street (Route 7).
The screening, the latest in the venue’s silent film series, will feature live accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based composer who specializes in creating music for silent films.
“Put the whole experience back together, and you can see why people first fell in love with the movies,” Rapsis said.
Admission is free (donations accepted support of ongoing Town Hall renovations; go to www.brandontownhall.com online.
Kouyaté & Block
PUTNEY — The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents Balla Kouyaté & Mike Block Band at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at at Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road.
Kouyaté and Block have been collaborating for over a decade, bonding over their shared interest in music from across the world, and their commitment to innovating on their instruments. A balafon player and singer coming out of the Djeli tradition of Mali, Kouyaté was awarded a National Heritage Fellowship from the NEA.
Block is an American cellist-singer-composer, and a Grammy Award-winning musician with the Silkroad Ensemble originally trained in Western classical music. They have teamed up with friends from America and West Africa to create a fusion of musical styles in a six-piece band that features Sekou Dembele (djembe/vocals), Idrissa Kone (talking drum/calabash/percussion/vocals), Luke Okerlund (electric guitar) and Mike Rivard (bass/sintir).
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance (under 12 free); call 802-387-0102 or go to www.nextstagearts.org online. Next Stage will provide a cash bar. Advance tickets are available at nextstagearts.org online.