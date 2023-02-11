Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
MacMaster & Leahy
RUTLAND-ST. JOHNSBURY — Vermont favorites return with their characteristic fast-paced jigs, reels, and Maritimes fiddle favorites. Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy are coming to Rutland’s Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. Sunday Feb. 19, and to St. Johnsbury Academy’s Fuller Hall at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21.
Two of Canada’s brightest stars, MacMaster and Leahy have been captivating audiences since they were children. Their high-energy shows include foot-tapping melodies, heartrending ballads, and world-class step dancing in a mesmerizing whirlwind of piano, bagpipes, guitar, accordion, and of course fiery fiddles played like the dickens.
Hailing from Cape Breton Island, MacMaster received her first fiddle at the age of nine, launching a career that has lasted for more than 30 years. Her first recording was released when she was only 16 and she has never looked back. MacMaster’s many projects include collaborations with Alison Krauss, Carlos Santana, the Chieftains, Paul Simon, Pavarotti, and Yo-Yo Ma.
Perfecting his astonishing talent since the age of three, Donnell has literally spent his entire life with a fiddle in his hand. His parents, a fiddle-playing father from Ontario and a step-dancing mother from Cape Breton, were his source of inspiration and guidance. His mesmerizingly exultant and high-energy performances have become Donnell Leahy’s musical signature.
For Rutland tickets ($40, $50), go to www.paramountvt.org online; for St. Johnsbury tickets, go to www.kcppresents.org online.
Taconic Valentine
MANCHESTER — The third concert of Taconic Music’s inaugural jazz series will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 at the Inn at Manchester’s Celebration Barn, featuring pianist Willis Delony with Michael Craner, bass, and Matt Niedbalski, drums. Several surprise guests will round out the evening, which includes jazz standards and a special nod to Valentine’s Day in a casual, nightclub-like setting.
Delony is the Boyd Professor of Piano and Jazz Studies at Louisiana State University and has won acclaim as one of the nation’s leading classical/jazz crossover artists. His innovative concert explorations of both musical worlds are showcased in a series of solo piano recordings on the Centaur label.
As a Valentine’s Day special, there are four $500 VIP packages available, which include a special song request, reserved seating for two at a candle-lit table, reserved parking, and complimentary sweets. All proceeds will benefit Taconic Music’s outreach programs.
Tickets are $30; go to taconicmusic.org online. Cash bar opens at 7 p.m.
Farmers’ opera
MONTPELIER — You are invited to the fifth performance of the 2023 Farmers Night Concert Series at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, featuring Barn Opera. Showcasing some of Vermont’s finest operatic artists, Brandon’s celebrated Barn Opera will perform a pastiche concert of favorite solos, duets, and ensembles of the operatic and musical theater genres.
The Farmers Night Concert Series is a longstanding State House tradition which goes back over 100 years to a time when lawmakers entertained themselves in the House Chamber mid-week while away from home.
Admission is free; for information, call 802-279-5558, or email david.schutz@vermont.gov.
Old-soul roots
CABOT — Cabot Arts presents Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Willey Building Auditorium. 3084 Main St. On tour from the Pacific Northwest, they write and perform old-soul roots music with stunning breadth and originality.
Both Leva and Calcagno grew up in the Appalachian string band tradition, have noted parents in the old-time scene, and spent formative years running wild around festival campgrounds. They are steeped in an instrumental culture of hard-picking and virtuosic musicianship.
Afternoon workshops in old-time fiddle and country harmony singing are being offered; sign up online.
Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 at the door; call 802-793-3016, or go to www.cabotarts.org online.
Tuesday bluegrass
POULTNEY — The first week of the year, the historic downtown Poultney watering hole known as Taps Tavern was renamed The Poultney Pub. Owner Whitney VanBuren chose not to put on a grand ceremony but celebrated with the regularly scheduled and popular Tuesday night bluegrass jam.
“Bluegrass night is a great example of things that have both changed and stayed the same,” says VanBuren. “Tuesday night bluegrass night is a tradition that dates back quite some time, over 12 years — essentially throughout changes of ownership. It’s long established, and continues to thrive, because of the strong community of local musicians.”
VanBuren is working with George Nostrand of A Sound Space in Rutland to present a series of shows, called “The Cabin Fever Series,” on the second and fourth Saturday of February, March and April.
For details, go to www.asoundspacevt.com online.
Guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto
LYNDONVILLE — Catamount Arts has announced two separate events with innovative virtuoso guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto. The internationally acclaimed composer and songwriter will teach an acoustic guitar workshop, at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. He will then perform a solo show, also on Saturday, at 7p.m. Both events will take place at the York Street Meeting House. Each event requires its own ticket.
Tsukamoto in concert will feature an immersive and mesmerizing musical journey as the renowned guitarist and songwriter builds earthy, organic soundscapes to impart a mood of peace and tranquility. “(Tsukamoto’s) finger-picking is delicate, fluid, and beautifully detailed,” raves Acoustic Guitar.
Tsukamoto’s acoustic guitar workshop is limited to 10 people, so early registration is encouraged. The workshop fee is $35.
For information, registration or concert tickets, call 802-748-2600, or go to www.catamountarts.org online.
