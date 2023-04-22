‘
Venus in Fur’
BURLINGTON — On April 26, Vermont Stage is remounting its hit 2014 production of “Venus in Fur,” starring the original cast. David Ives’ mesmerizing play is a multilayered psychological thriller about sex and power. It premiered prior to the “MeToo” movement but had a haunting prescience. The script’s exploration of gender dynamics resonates even more powerfully now than ever before.
“Venus in Fur is one of those plays that lingers in your mind and memory long after you’ve experienced it. Over the years, it’s been the play that patrons have said they wanted to see again more than any other,” said Artistic Director Cristina Alicea, who directs.
Thomas, a beleaguered playwright/director, is desperate to find an actress to play Vanda, the female lead in his adaptation of the classic sadomasochistic novel “Venus in Furs.” Into his empty audition room walks an equally desperate actress — oddly enough, named Vanda. Though at first glance she’s utterly wrong for the part, Vanda exhibits a strange command of the material, piquing Thomas’ interest with her seductive talents and secretive manner. As the two work through the script, they blur the line between play and reality, entering into an increasingly serious game of submission and domination that only one of them can win.
“Venus in Fur” by David Ives runs from April 26 to May 14 at Main Street Landing Performing Arts Center and stars Deanna McGovern as Vanda, and Jordan Gullikson as Thomas. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, plus 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday. matinees
Tickets start at $34.50, $31.05 for students and seniors; call 802-862-1497or go to www.vermontstage.org online.
‘Every Brilliant Thing’
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — JAG Productions will present its final theatrical event of its seventh season, “Every Brilliant Thing” by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe. JAG’s staging will star Jarvis Antonio Green, JAG’s founder and producing artistic director. This is Green’s debut as an actor in a JAG show.
“Every Brilliant Thing” is a one-person play that’s at once funny, heartwarming, and uniquely immersive. Told in collaboration with the audience, the play is about the healing power of joy, centering around a man caught up in his own personal life story. From the innocent wonder of childhood through the disillusionment of young adulthood, the man is faced with his mother’s depression and his father’s insensitivity. Needing desperately to spread hope and positivity to his dear parents, he creates a list of everything that has the power to make one happy. This list, full of gratitude and reverence for all life’s colors, starts as small as a single post-it note, but grows exponentially into a delightful decades-long obsession.
The Guardian calls “Every Brilliant Thing” “one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see about Depression — and possibly one of the funniest plays you’ll ever see, full stop … There is something tough being confronted here — the guilt of not being able to make those we love happy — and it is explored with unflinching honesty.”
Performances are April 27-May 14; for tickets or information, call 802-332-3270, or go to jagproductionsvt.com online.
Chaffee student art
RUTLAND — The Chaffee Art Center, “Your Center for Creativity,” will showcase young artists in grades PreK-12 from Vermont schools and homeschoolers for its annual student exhibit, “It’s All About the Arts” April 29 to May 26. The community is invited to the opening, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29.
Additionally, Chaffee artist members will have work on display and for sale in the upstairs galleries, as well as in the Gallery Shoppe that is filled with handmade treasures and gift ideas for any occasion, or even for yourself.
Admission is free (donations are appreciated); call 802-775-0356, or go to www.chaffeeartcenter.org online. The Chaffee is located at 16 S. Main St.
Taconic jazz
MANCHESTER — The fourth and final concert of Taconic Music’s inaugural jazz series features the Asen Doykin Trio. The concert will take place at the Inn at Manchester’s Celebration Barn 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25; cash bar opens at 7 p.m.
A native of Bulgaria, Doykin attended the Berklee School in Boston and for the past 20 years has been prominent in the New York City jazz scene as pianist, composer and educator. His original compositions will be performed by his trio, which also includes bassist Massimo Biolcati and drummer Michael Piolet. The audience can expect a lively, Balkan-infused musical evening.
Tickets are $30; go to taconicmusic.org online.
Monteverdi’s ‘Vespers’
RANDOLPH — Upper Valley Baroque’s professional chamber choir and orchestra make their debut at the Chandler Center for the Arts at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30. Capping its second season, “A Journey through Italian Baroque,” UVB presents Italian composer Claudio Monteverdi’s dramatic and varied “Vespers,” described as “a towering masterpiece of the early Baroque.” (UVB will be performing the “Vespers” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at St. Denis Catholic Church in Hanover, N.H.)
Upper Valley Baroque’s Chamber Choir & Orchestra is led by Artistic Director Filippo Ciabatti.
Monteverdi was an early giant and his 1610 “Vespers of the Blessed Virgin” is one of the greatest choral masterworks of the Early Baroque period, introducing innovations that propelled Western music from the Renaissance into the modern era. The work offers a dizzying array of textures and sonorities, brilliant instrumental writing, opulent choruses, and moving solo arias and duets.
For tickets or information, go to www.uppervalleybaroque.org online.
