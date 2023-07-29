Contributions should be sent to jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com or jim.lowe@timesargus.com at least two weeks in advance.
Heliand tours
ADAMANT — The Vermont chamber music ensemble Heliand presents its annual summer tour, with five remaining concerts across the state taking place through Aug. 6.
Pianist Cynthia Huard (artistic director of the Rochester Chamber Music Society) is joined by longtime collaborators, oboist Katie Oprea of Bakersfield, and bassoonist Rachael Elliott of Cambridge, Massachusetts (originally from Lyndon). The trio performs music and songs drawn from the Americas, France and Australia. The music depicts the pastoral beauty of midsummer, with images of wildflowers, butterflies and the cool of the evening shadows transformed into musical poetry. Heliand’s summer tour includes:
— Friday, July 28: Sheldon — Grace Church, 215 Pleasant St., 7:30 p.m.
— Tuesday, Aug. 1: Rutland — House Concert, 7:30 p.m., RSVP to heliandconsort@gmail.com.
— Wednesday, Aug. 2: Salisbury — Otter Creek Music Festival, Congregational Church, 853 Maple St., 7:30 p.m.
— Friday, Aug. 4: Lyndon — Catamount Arts, York Street Meeting House, 153 York St., 7:30 p.m.
— Saturday, Aug. 5: Adamant — Frank Suchomel Memorial Arts Center, 1231 Hagget Road, 7:30 p.m.
Admission is by donation; go to heliand.org online.
‘Clash of Gold & Silver’
RUTLAND — Grace Congregational Church will present “Clash of Gold and Silver” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 at 4 p.m in the sanctuary. The program will feature Grace Church’s Music Minister and pianist Alastair Stout, and Vermont musicians Bill Keck (tuba) and Ron Wold (French horn). The program will also include contemporary dancer Zoe Warren, and a brand new composition by local composer Daniel Luther Graves.
Graves is a life-long resident of Rutland. He taught music in public schools for 34 years, including 26 years as choral director at Rutland Middle School and Rutland High School. The title of his composition, “I’m So Glad You’re Here,” reflects on the return to his musical process months after the numbing Sept. 11 attacks, and gratitude for the love of friends who also ventured out.
“During Faraway Nearby, written by Lon W. Chaffin, we will explore the art of Georgia O’Keefe,” Stout said. “Since the early 20th century, the art of O’Keefe has inspired, challenged and delighted us. Today, her connection to the Southwest is simply understood. The desert’s hills, sky, flowers and bones became a comfortable vocabulary with which she communicated. This music draws its creative breath from O’Keefe’s work. Each of the three movements (I. “Bones, Blue and White,” II. “Hills, Red and Gray” and III. “Music, Pink and Blue”) explores a subject common to her paintings. Each subject presents a dichotomy of color.
Zoe Warren, a senior at George Washington University, will interpret the music of “Memories of Things Both Lost and Found” and a couple other pieces through dance.
Admission is by donation; call 802-775-4301, or go to www.facebook.com/GraceChurchVT online.
Remembering Pete Sutherland
CALAIS — The 24th annual Folk Music Concert, at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at the Old West Church, will pay tribute to the late Pete Sutherland, lifelong Vermonter, world citizen and exceptional musician. Featured on the program are past and current members of Young Tradition Vermont Touring Group.
The annual folk concert is organized by singer Deb Flanders in honor of her great-aunt Helen Hartness Flanders, an internationally recognized ballad collector and authority on folk music found in New England and in the British Isles. Joining Flanders are fiddler Oliver Scanlon, cellist John Dunlop, violinists/fiddlers Laura Markowitz and Sofia Hirsch.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Vermont Folklife’s program Young Tradition Vermont.
Tickets are now available for purchase at sevendaystickets.com online. For more information email debflanders@comcast.net or call 802-233-1015.
New Orleans native son
PUTNEY — The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents native son and a beloved musician of New Orleans Glen David Andrews and his band, at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at The Putney Inn, 57 Putney Landing Road,
Andrews, the prodigious trombonist and vocalist, touring in celebration of his new album, “Le Trème Carnaval,” is known for his electrifying performances and soulful compositions.
“The horns, the funk, the dancing … Glen David Andrews brings the soul of New Orleans, with its storied musical traditions and its fun,” says Keith Marks, Executive Director of Next Stage Arts. “When we hosted him last time, it was immediately obvious that we would be bringing him back. It’s one of the most anticipated shows we’re presenting this summer.”
The Bandwagon Summer Series is a family-friendly outdoor cultural performance series running from early May through mid-October.
Tickets are $25, $20 in advance, children under 12 free.; call 802-387-0102, or go to www.nextstagearts.org online. Next Stage will provide a cash bar.
Pianist Claire Black
BRANDON — Pianist Claire Black will perform her latest program, “Song & Dance: Part 2,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Barn Opera House, 1386 Pearl St., part of the new Otter Creek Music Festival.
The program includes: Franz Schubert‘s Klavierstücke, D. 946, II. Allegretto; Isaac Albéniz’ Polonesa, Op. 92 No. 9; John Field’s Nocturnes Nos. 4, 8, 10 and 11; Béla Bartók‘s Hungarian Peasant Songs, Nos. 7-15; and Clara Schumann‘s Variations de concert sur la cavatine du Pirate de Bellini, Op. 8.
Tickets $25; go to www.ottercreekmusicfestival.com online.